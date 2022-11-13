The UK has just proved that a sky-high housing market cannot cope with high interest rates

A range of data published last week painted a lurid picture of the UK housing market on the brink of collapse, following the fall-out from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

The pressure is now squarely on Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s new fiscal plan to repair the UK’s credibility – and persuade investors that the Bank of England will have to raise rates less aggressively to rein inflation back to 2pc.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey effectively showed time is up for the UK housing market.

Most of the RICS survey readings fell to their lowest levels since 2008 – a time when UK house price inflation was entering negative double-digit territory and transactional activity halved.

The RICS survey showed prospective home buyers staying away from the market. October saw new buyer enquiries fall for a sixth consecutive month and at their third fastest pace on record (excluding the pandemic period).

Expectations for sale activity over the next three months also sank to their lowest level since 1999, when the RICS survey began.

Estate agents – emotionally and financially invested in the prospects for the housing market – can be slow to acknowledge deteriorating conditions. However, according to the RICS survey, a majority of agents reported UK house prices were falling in October.

The RICS survey also showed expectations for house-price changes over the next 12 months are now at their most pessimistic level since 2010.

This follows Lloyds predicting that house prices could fall 8pc in 2023. Similarly, Knight Frank have warned that UK house prices have probably peaked, and could contract by 10pc over the next two years.

Homebuilders are also feeling the pressure. Last week Persimmon warned that sales rates in the period July to November were down 23pc on the same period of 2021, with the pace of decline accelerating in recent weeks.

Similarly, a statement from Taylor Wimpey said it would build fewer homes this year than originally planned, and implied sales rates are down 50pc since the beginning of August.

The key point is that at current stretched valuations, the housing market is simply unable to cope with mortgage rates of 6.5pc.

Mortgage rates had surged in October, as borrowing costs rose in the wake of Kwarteng’s ill-fated mini-budget of unfunded tax cuts. Something has had to give, and for now it is falling house prices.

However, earlier this month, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey signalled his bank’s Monetary Policy Committee felt markets had been too aggressive in pricing in official rates to peak at 5.25pc in mid-2023.

This effort to talk down the market has had some success. Currently, the overnight index swap (OIS) curve implies the Bank of England will raise rates by 50bps at both the December and February policy meetings, to 4pc and then to a peak of 4.6pc in 2023.

This leaves Jeremy Hunt – the UK’s fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer of 2022 – facing a very difficult task in Thursday’s mini-budget. Should he be seen to implement the difficult £50bn of austerity measures required to rein in the deficit, he may go some way to restore the UK government’s credibility.

Though tax rises and spending cuts may cool the UK economy, a silver lining for Hunt is that he may be able convince markets that the Bank of England has less work to do to bring CPI inflation back to the 2pc target, reining in their expectations for rate hikes – so that eventually mortgage rates fall back below 6pc.

However this process will take time, and will almost certainly be ‘too little, too late’ to provide any meaningful respite for the UK housing market.

In any case, it seems a done deal that the Bank of England will raise rates to at least 4pc. The reality is that the correction in frothy UK house price valuations has only just started.

Tech slowdown is a concern for the capital

The flurry of job cuts announced at Meta, Stripe and Twitter has raised fears that a key sector that protected Ireland in the pandemic could now prove a vulnerability.

For now, the announced job cuts look relatively small, perhaps close to 1,000. And government figures have repeated that the picture is not uniform across the sector.

For example TikTok, which has gained market share from Meta, is still in the process of hiring. Last week the Irish Independent reported representatives of Microsoft and Workday saying they still expect to expand their workforce next year.

Solace can also be taken from the IDA’s strong results for FDI in the first half of 2022. These revealed investments secured were up 9pc on 2021, had exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and could eventually lead to an additional 18,000 jobs.

They also highlighted the still-buoyant conditions in the med-tech and pharma sectors.

Still, there is no doubt that events in the ICT sector now pose a threat to the Irish economy.

During the pandemic, the process of digitalisation of the global economy accelerated – evident in working from home, zoom calls, internet sales and advertising buoying the revenues and profits of Amazon, Facebook and Google, among others.

However, many of these tech firms over-hired, and are more exposed to the current downturn.

This time around, the pressure on consumer spending is due to households’ real incomes under being eroded by energy prices, rather than because the high street is closed – so tech firms will also be affected.

If employment in the sector is affected, it will be felt more in Dublin.

Since early 2019, employment in the capital has grown by 10pc, or by 70,000 jobs. Of these, a staggering 44pc, or 31,000 jobs, were accounted for by the ICT sector.

There is also the possibility that the sector’s outsized contribution to GDP growth could reverse. In 2021 computer services exports grew by 27pc to €170bn. Any decline here could well push down on forecasts for positive GDP growth in 2023.

Ireland’s public finances may soon be exposed

One feature of Budget 2023 that received little attention was the Department of Finance’s estimate of the underlying budget deficit. That is, excluding potentially volatile and temporary ‘windfall’ taxes, the department estimated Ireland would have run a substantial €8bn budget deficit in 2022 – rather than the likely surplus of around €4bn.

Time and again, buoyant corporate taxes have bailed out the Exchequer – allowing for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to allow lavish spending increases. And this year is no different.

Corporation taxes in the first 10 months equalled €16.2bn, up 69pc on the same period of 2021 – and an enormous 42pc higher than the €11.4bn the Department of Finance had pencilled into their forecasts.

Could these revenues now be under threat? Could they even fall back?

Just 10 companies now account for over 50pc of corporate tax revenues. However, even within this figure the concentration could be quite high – maybe just two or three companies accounting for a very high share.

According to the Revenue Commissioners, €4.2bn (27pc) of the €15.2bn of corporate tax receipts in 2021 came from the information and communications sector. Clearly, the slowdown in ICT poses a threat here.

Certainly, it would not be prudent for the Government to expect the public finances to enjoy another bumper year of corporate tax growth in 2023, or into 2024, or beyond. The time may soon come when Irish politicians are forced to ask more difficult questions of the electorate.

To maintain the strong growth of spending required to deliver Sláintecare, to hit climate-change targets, get the National Development Plan done and meet the costs of an aging population, income tax rises may have to be considered.

Perhaps the ICT slowdown will place a bit more focus on these difficult questions.

Conal Mac Coille is chief economist at Davy