| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The UK has just proved that a sky-high housing market cannot cope with high interest rates

Conall Mac Coille

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt Expand
Composite image of Elon Musk Expand
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath Expand
sd Expand
The housing market cannot cope with high interest rates Expand

Close

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt

Composite image of Elon Musk

Composite image of Elon Musk

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath

sd

sd

The housing market cannot cope with high interest rates

The housing market cannot cope with high interest rates

/

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt

A range of data published last week painted a lurid picture of the UK housing market on the brink of collapse, following the fall-out from Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

The pressure is now squarely on Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt’s new fiscal plan to repair the UK’s credibility – and persuade investors that the Bank of England will have to raise rates less aggressively to rein inflation back to 2pc.

More On Jeremy Hunt

Most Watched

Privacy