The two Johns hit the motherlode in Irish whiskey’s liquid goldrush

Richard Curran

The surge in Irish whiskey sales around the world has really made it the new liquid gold of the drinks sector. The Irish Whiskey Association estimates that Irish whiskey exports from the island of Ireland topped €1bn last year.

With so many new distilleries appearing in a rising market, it’s also a bit of Klondike job when it comes to investing in the business.

