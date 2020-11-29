The truth is in the transcript of what was said in the Dáil on Thursday - and what was not said.

It's also in the timing of how and when certain things were said.

Wouldn't it be great if politicians spoke in simple, direct sentences? Wouldn't it be great if they really believed the stuff they say about being accountable, about democracy and the right of the public to know how it's governed?

But that's fantasy stuff. We tell it to children, along with yarns about the tooth fairy and the lad who'll be coming down the chimney shortly.

The governing parties seem to believe we've no business enquiring about how they appointed barrister Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

And when you look at how the process works - well, no wonder they'd rather keep it quiet.

Let's see if we can find something like the truth, the Woulfe truth, and nothing but the truth.

When the Government was challenged about the appointment of Woulfe, you might imagine they'd have expressed delight at being allowed Dáil time to explain the wisdom of their choice, how they came to make it, and what a benefit this would be to the nation.

Instead, when the Opposition sought a statement from Justice Minister Helen McEntee, the answer was a flat no. Eventually the obligatory wild horses had to be rounded up and hitched to Ms McEntee, to drag her into the Dáil.

It was amusing, then, to hear the first words of her statement: "I am happy to take this opportunity to update the house..."

Nah, she wasn't. And it was all over her face. And that's fair enough, given she was lumbered with carrying the can for her party.

Let's deal with this in three parts.

Part One: What Some of Us Think Happened.

Part Two: What Fine Gael and Their Fianna Fáil Buddies Want Us to Believe.

Part Three: How the Cat Got Out of the Bag.

First, what some of us think happened.

Despite all the pieties about "separation of powers", the reality of the connections between the governing parties and the judiciary must leave any independent observer uneasy.

This is how TD Bríd Smith, of People Before Profit, described it in the Dáil on Thursday.

"Is the minister aware that Séamus Woulfe is a former branch secretary of Fine Gael in Dublin Bay North? Is she aware that Mr Justice George Birmingham, who sat on the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board, JAAB, which recommended Séamus Woulfe, was a former Fine Gael Minister of State? Is she aware that Séamus Woulfe sat on a previous JAAB that recommended Mr Justice Birmingham for a position as president of the Court of Appeal?"

She wasn't done yet.

"Did she know Mr Justice Frank Clarke, who also sat on JAAB that recommended Séamus Woulfe, was a former Fine Gael candidate for the Seanad?"

She could have added that Frank was also, in his day, election agent for George Birmingham, early in the judge's political career.

Smith's point was about the connections woven between powerful entities that politicians loudly insist are entirely separate.

This whole shambles stems from the need to deny that reality.

In 2017, Séamus Woulfe was made attorney general under Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and served until 2020.

A week before the current FF-FG Government was formed - after long, tedious negotiation over who got which position - Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan discussed whether they would keep Woulfe as attorney general.

They decided Woulfe had to go. FF wanted Paul Gallagher SC as attorney general.

Gallagher was not an FF activist. He had, however, served as AG in the FF-Green government between 2007 and 2011.

He sat in Cabinet with Fianna Fáil through a rocky period and served well, and Micheál Martin wanted him back.

Woulfe, meanwhile, applied for promotion to the Supreme Court.

It seemed like the usual political horse trade - FF wanted the attorney general who'd performed in their previous government; FG wanted their departing attorney general to get the plumb judicial job.

With just one day on the job, Justice Minister Helen McEntee was told by officials she had to quickly make the Supreme Court appointment.

Part Two: What Fine Gael and Their Fianna Fáil Buddies Want Us to Believe.

Helen McEntee had six names of candidates for the Supreme Court job. Séamus Woulfe was the only one of them with no experience as a judge.

She says no one told her to appoint Woulfe, no one advised her, she didn't seek guidance from anyone, she had no criteria against which to assess the candidates.

One might imagine that a new Justice Minister, having to make such an important decision so quickly, might seek advice.

From a previous minister for justice, perhaps. Or from an academic with knowledge of the court. Maybe run the names of all six candidates past some political allies.

No, she did it all alone.

Labour's Brendan Howlin summed up the FG position.

McEntee, he said, was claiming "to be, as far as I can determine, the first Minister for Justice in history to determine personally a Supreme Court nomination without reference to the Taoiseach in a coalition Government".

For all we know, Helen McEntee may have written the names down, closed her eyes and stuck a pin in the page.

Part Three: How the Cat Got Out of the Bag.

The Dáil discussion last Thursday began with a lengthy statement from McEntee.

This was followed by statements from others.

At no stage did McEntee mention she had spoken to Leo Varadkar about Séamus Woulfe.

However, when co-leader of the Social Democrats, Catherine Murphy, spoke, she asked: "If the minister discussed the matter with the Tánaiste... was she told who was to get the job?"

On the next occasion she had to speak, Helen McEntee put on the record that: "I had a conversation, informally... with the Tánaiste."

Varadkar "informed me or gave a view, I suppose, that he thought Séamus Woulfe would be a good judge".

The Dáil transcript is over 20,000 words; this revelation came at around the 13,000 words mark.

So, two-thirds of the way through the proceedings, McEntee put it on the record that she had a relevant discussion with Varadkar.

This was her first opportunity to do so after Catherine Murphy asked if she had spoken to the Tánaiste.

If Murphy hadn't asked so specifically, would we have heard of this discussion?

What else do we know about it?

That evening, a spokesperson for Leo Varadkar said the Tánaiste did not "instruct" McEntee to appoint Woulfe.

We can have no problem accepting that is true.

But, did he "advise" her? Did he implore her, suggest, imply or indicate? When she mentioned Woulfe, did Leo 'Delivers' Varadkar wink?

He had a surprising lack of curiosity about who the other five candidates were. Yet, he chose to say that Woulfe would make a "good judge".

Did any of this give Helen McEntee a hint as to how her party leader felt about the matter?

Peadar Tóibín, leader of Aontú, had this to say on the entire shambles.

"Laws and regulations are necessary only when the people concerned do not have the moral compass to do the right thing. From what we have seen here and in the history of political parties with regard to the selection of judges, that moral compass does not exist."