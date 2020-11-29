| 6.5°C Dublin

The truth, the Woulfe truth, and nothing but

Gene Kerrigan

In the appointment debacle, FF-FG have stumbled into a mess that upsets claims of 'separation of powers', writes Gene Kerrigan

The truth is in the transcript of what was said in the Dáil on Thursday - and what was not said.

It's also in the timing of how and when certain things were said.

Wouldn't it be great if politicians spoke in simple, direct sentences? Wouldn't it be great if they really believed the stuff they say about being accountable, about democracy and the right of the public to know how it's governed?

