The truth about false confessions

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently had to make an apology to Martin Conmey, for something that happened 50 years ago. That’s how we do things in this country.

Mr Conmey has been waiting since 1971 for the apology, and Drew Harris was all of six years of age when the matter for which he was apologising occurred.

Our political and administrative leaders down through the years have been so good at dodging responsibility for screw-ups and misdeeds that no one admits anything until we’re all a generation or two down the road.

Then we leave it to the guy who was six years old to handle the apology.

When the interests of an institution clash with the interests of a citizen, the pattern is to persist with utter denial that anything was ever wrong, then eventually make a token acknowledgement that all might not have been as well as it should have been.

Lessons are learned too late and apologies lack meaning. Institutions don’t develop, they just get better at circling the wagons.

An Garda Síochána have been better than most at playing that game.

Every now and then, someone tries to lay it all out so we can see how it works. RTÉ is currently screening a three-part documentary that throws light into the darker corners of the force’s history.

The documentary, Crimes and Confessions, follows the career of one of An Garda Síochána’s most celebrated officers — John Courtney.

The late Mr Courtney was for a long time considered a model of what a senior officer should be — a shining example for new young guards.

Courtney was highly regarded by politicians, lionised by the media, and his sworn evidence was readily and repeatedly accepted by the judiciary, despite the often controversial circumstances of his work.

The Courtney method — arrest them, grill them, get them to sign admissions — was the gold standard of the good old days. No one was better than Mr Courtney at convincing a reluctant suspect to add a signature to the statement written out for him.

He triumphed in case after case, each one adding to Mr Courtney’s reputation as he steadily climbed the promotion ladder.

Mr Courtney was a Detective Sergeant in the Una Lynskey case in 1971.

He was a Detective Inspector investigating the notorious Sallins train robbery in 1976. And he was a Detective Superintendent during the Kerry Babies debacle, which began in 1984.

Una Lynskey was a 19-year-old woman, murdered in rural Meath in 1971. An unknown car was seen in the area, there were indications that it might have been involved in the young woman’s disappearance, but they weren’t followed up.

The police arrested three local lads, in their late teens, and seemed convinced they were involved.

In a pattern that would become familiar, the suspects were persistently questioned over a prolonged period. They would claim oppression, Courtney would claim everything was done by the book. To end the grilling, the suspects signed statements.

On the basis of these signed statements, two of the young men were convicted of killing Una Lynskey.

One, Dick Donnelly, was acquitted on appeal. The other — Martin Conmey — spent three years in jail. Later his conviction was declared a miscarriage of justice.

Eventually, 50 years on — his life destroyed — he would receive the apology from Commissioner Drew Harris.

The third suspect, Marty Kerrigan?

Self-appointed avenging angels in Meath took the boy up into the mountains and brutally killed him. After all, they’d heard he signed a statement for the guards.

As the case was reassessed about a dozen years ago, John Courtney, by then retired, took the witness stand to maintain that the interrogation had all been in order. Martin Conmey told of his hair being pulled out in clumps.

The court heard another man claim he’d been beaten to change his statement, which had been favourable to the three young men.

In the witness box, John Courtney was impeccable — maintaining his insistence that all was done properly.

But, Martin Conmey won his appeal.

There were many guards who followed the Courtney Method: arrest and grill and get the suspect to sign a statement.

It was a blunt method, and for too long it was influential in the force — perhaps holding back the arrival of more sophisticated and effective policing methods.

Gradually, the Courtney Method became discredited. Unfortunately, on the way to that, a lot of people suffered a lot of pain. The first part of the Crime and Confessions documentary was an account of the Una Lynskey case. The second part, broadcast last Monday, dealt with the notorious Sallins train robbery case.

The Sallins case raised questions about the Garda methods, and the guards stood their ground, with Courtney insisting all was done by the book.

The case was heard by the Special Criminal Court, with no jury. The judges of the SCC had often been impressed by legendary cops such as John Courtney.

By the time the case ended, Nicky Kelly would be in jail, but the reputation of the court went through the floor.

In a bizarre development, defence lawyers protested that one of the judges was sleeping most afternoons. The judge denied that. The other judges backed him up.

The defence lawyers, however, spoke of how they had to repeatedly drop large law books, hoping the noise would wake the judge.

A spectator at the court signed an affidavit saying the judge appeared to be asleep. The man was a Fine Gael activist, no friend of Nicky Kelly. He had no dog in the fight — he was just one of those people who believe in all that quaint stuff about truth and justice.

Nah, the judges said, of course the judge wasn’t sleeping, our learned friend was as wide awake as all judges are, always.

And the reputation of the court sank even further.

The defence appealed and the higher courts dismissed the appeal and insisted the judge was awake.

He wasn’t.

The case was aborted shortly afterwards, when the judge died.

The third part of the Crimes and Confessions documentary, broadcast tomorrow evening, deals with the Kerry Babies debacle. This time, the Courtney Method was applied to a rural family in Kerry.

Five people signed confessions, allegedly without pressure. They admitted murdering a baby but the forensic evidence said that was nonsense.

A judge was appointed to conduct a Tribunal. He came down hard on the family, and went easy on Courtney.

In the course of the Tribunal, a young woman’s personal life was torn apart by lawyers — and she somehow grew in dignity, day by day.

And when the dust settled the judge’s reputation was in flitters.

It would be wrong to see John Courtney as some kind of rogue cop. He was what his political and institutional superiors needed at the time.

He did as he was expected to do, and he got results, and was rewarded accordingly. His rewards included promotion, and the applause of politicians, senior officers and the media.

In truth, it was crude stuff. When cases went to appeal it was sometimes before judges who were not as easily impressed as the old guys of Courtney’s day.

“He gets results” wasn’t answer enough. The follow-up questions had to include, “How does he get them? At what price?”

Martin Conmey could tell you the price, Nicky Kelly too, and a whole range of others who drew the short straw when important people wanted results and relied on John Courtney to provide them.