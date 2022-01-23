| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The truth about false confessions

Gene Kerrigan

Illustration by Tom Halliday Expand

Close

Illustration by Tom Halliday

Illustration by Tom Halliday

Illustration by Tom Halliday

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently had to make an apology to Martin Conmey, for something that happened 50 years ago. That’s how we do things in this country.

Mr Conmey has been waiting since 1971 for the apology, and Drew Harris was all of six years of age when the matter for which he was apologising occurred.

Most Watched

Privacy