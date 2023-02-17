| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The ‘tradwife’ life just isn’t for me — I don’t find joy in doing laundry and cooking casseroles

Tanya Sweeney

'The rise of the tradwife is running adjacent to something else that culture commentators in the US have pinpointed: the perceived end of female ambition' Expand

Close

'The rise of the tradwife is running adjacent to something else that culture commentators in the US have pinpointed: the perceived end of female ambition'

'The rise of the tradwife is running adjacent to something else that culture commentators in the US have pinpointed: the perceived end of female ambition'

'The rise of the tradwife is running adjacent to something else that culture commentators in the US have pinpointed: the perceived end of female ambition'

The social media platform TikTok, beloved of Gen Z, appears to be home to some fairly questionable trends (Cloud bread, anyone?). And yet one has snagged on my imagination. The TikTok hashtag #tradwife has garnered 110.6 million views. The ‘tradwives’, in case you haven’t heard yet, are proud to be homemakers, who financially rely on their husbands and appear to reject modern feminism. They are usually on TikTok, striking in fire-engine lipstick, vintage frocks and pinnies, next to the stove or washing line.

The ‘trend’ reportedly has roots in traditional Christianism, and its advocates note that they support more ‘traditional’ gender roles that allow them as women to focus completely on family. They have been criticised by others for romanticising an era and outmoded set of cultural values where sexism is the norm. And it’s a trope which is somehow insulting to men too: this idea that all it takes to keep men happy is a nice dinner on the go and freshly washed children.

Most Watched

Privacy