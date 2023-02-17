The ‘tradwife’ life just isn’t for me — I don’t find joy in doing laundry and cooking casseroles

The social media platform TikTok, beloved of Gen Z, appears to be home to some fairly questionable trends (Cloud bread, anyone?). And yet one has snagged on my imagination. The TikTok hashtag #tradwife has garnered 110.6 million views. The ‘tradwives’, in case you haven’t heard yet, are proud to be homemakers, who financially rely on their husbands and appear to reject modern feminism. They are usually on TikTok, striking in fire-engine lipstick, vintage frocks and pinnies, next to the stove or washing line.

The ‘trend’ reportedly has roots in traditional Christianism, and its advocates note that they support more ‘traditional’ gender roles that allow them as women to focus completely on family. They have been criticised by others for romanticising an era and outmoded set of cultural values where sexism is the norm. And it’s a trope which is somehow insulting to men too: this idea that all it takes to keep men happy is a nice dinner on the go and freshly washed children.

It all smacks a bit of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, in which — spoiler alert — Florence Pugh’s character gives up her job in the medical profession to revert to life as a traditional 1950s housewife; someone in complete service, both emotionally and sexually, to her beta-male husband (played by Harry Styles).

“I’ve never believed that women should work full-time if a woman is married or has children,” 25-year-old Estee Williams, with more than 35,000 TikTok followers, told the New York Post. “We, as women, have realised we CAN compete with men. Yes, but at what cost?”

And look, she has a point. As Julianne Moore famously pointed out recently, “It’s not difficult to take care of a child; it’s difficult to do anything else while taking care of a child.” Plus, the work of raising a family and keeping a house is important and holds value. The US Bureau of Labour Statistics concluded that to employ all the cooks, cleaners, chauffeurs and nannies needed to meet a housewife’s annual contribution to the home would cost $120,900 (€112,000). Any discussion of the tradwife seems to imply that, in doing this exact work, they are somehow coming off the grid. Opting out of adulting properly.

Feminism isn’t just about meeting men at their own game; it’s allowing women to make whatever choices work best for their lives

It may seem that any woman opting for the tradwife life, and by extension relying on a man financially, is promoting outdated values. What about all the gains we feminists have made in the last 50 years? Ones that allowed women parity in all other arenas in life, outside of the home?

Yet the thing is, a tradwife, or anyone who opts to stay at home (and can financially afford to) is actually making good on the gains that feminism has strove for. Feminism isn’t just about meeting men at their own game; it’s allowing women to make whatever choices work best for their lives. Getting to focus on what they feel they are good at, or enjoy. Choosing their choice, as Sex And The City’s Charlotte York famously said. Nothing wrong with that, if you feel that’s what is right for you.

Naturally, I’ve idly wondered about the tradwife life for myself. And what family woman wouldn’t, ground down to dust by the daily plate-spin of working like you don’t have a family, and having a family as though you don’t have a job?

Firstly, it’s a lifestyle that wouldn’t even be accessible to me to begin with. We are a two-income household, and couldn’t really afford not to be.

I’m also lucky that I love my professional life as much as my home life. I do not find my bliss in laundry or casseroles (we would also suffer immediate scurvy if meals were left to me). Just as the tradwives feel that keeping home and raising a family is integral to their identity and sense of self-worth, talking to people and writing is where I find my better self.

The rise of the tradwife is running adjacent to something else that culture commentators in the US have pinpointed: the perceived end of female ambition. Young women, they note, are getting increasingly turned off by ‘hustle culture’ and burnout. It’s far more cool, apparently, to be chill about these things. Younger women are seemingly turning away from the idea that working long hours, to the detriment of self-care and a personal life, is needed for success. Likewise, New York Magazine recently announced that the ‘girl boss’ is dead. Instead, young women are warming to the idea of quiet quitting or, at the very least, reclaiming a work-life balance and realising that success can lie outside the realm of work.

I’m all for women devoting more time to life outside of work, but amid this shift, I hope that there’s still a space for ambitious women, who find meaning in reaching for the stars professionally. We’ve done far too much work trying to unpack the idea that professionally ambitious women are pointy-elbowed figures of suspicion.

Happily, I see younger women who have no intention of dialling back their professional ambition. I used to be one of them. My own ambition blazed brightly for years. It doesn’t as much anymore, partly because I achieved what I set out to do, and partly because I’m too jaded to want to do much more. As ambitions go, learning to cook a casserole without (a) poisoning anyone or (b) burning the kitchen down is as good a place to start as any.