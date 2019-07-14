'The thing about Brendan Grace was that he was really, really funny'

With his comedy, as well as how he lived his life, he did his best to pass on that maxim of fun to the rest of us.

There's a story of Brendan some time in the 1980s directing traffic at the crossroads of Killaloe in a Hawaiian shirt and gold Ray-Bans. His life-long friend, impresario Dan McGrattan, remembers Brendan and Stephen, the tour manager from The Dubliners, in the 1970s driving against the traffic in Dublin with a flashing Kojak-style light on the roof Brendan had got in America.

Louis Copeland, who became friends with the comic in the 1970s, remembers Brendan driving a car in Dublin in the 1980s, and upon seeing an especially young garda at a checkpoint, he put on his drunk routine, much to the horror of the young officer - who was going to arrest him, until another older garda recognised the fella behind the wheel.

As Louis pointed out, the older garda would have been aware, like the rest of the nation, of Brendan's routine in his act: a family is stopped at a checkpoint and when the husband fails the breath test, he asks the garda to try it on his wife. The reading is even worse. Brendan says: "This can't be right garda, try it on Johnny there - he's only 10".

Johnny's breatalyser result is even worse, and the garda lets them off, thinking his tester is broken. As they drive off, Brendan leans over to the wife and says: "Now, wasn't it just as well I gave wee Johnny that double gin and tonic.?'

Comedian Oliver Callan says he "once heard that in the middle of the economic crash, EU leaders including then Taoiseach Brian Cowen, were very sombre, and Brendan Grace somehow ended up in their company and led a sing-song on the roof of the George V hotel in Paris with the then Taoiseach, Nicolas Sarkozy, Silvio Berlusconi and others".

Leo Varadkar, who sadly never got to sing in Paris with Brendan, told me: "I really only knew him from Father Ted. I think that exposed him to a whole new generation of fans." The Taoiseach was, of course, recalling Brendan's role as Father Fintan Stack (Ted dubs him "worse than Hitler because you wouldn't find Hitler playing jungle music at three in the morning").

Leo added: "I guess Brendan took the everyday experiences of people and translated them into something both hilarious and truthful about Irish life."

There was plenty of that in Brendan's real life, too. Dan McGrattan remembers going to the Furry Bog pub in Co Dublin for St Patrick's Day in 1980.

For the day, the pub put a green dye in the Guinness. Brendan and Dan had a fair few scoops of the green Guinness, and a great - if colourful - night was had by the two gentlemen. A week later, Dan bumped into Brendan in town.

"Did yours turn green as well? Mine has been green for a week!" Brendan roared with laughter. "I'm still green!" Dan recalls Brendan also "looking me up and down to see was I physically green around the gills, too".

Equally hilarious, though for different reasons, was the launch of a major hardware showroom on the Long Mile Road in the mid-1980s. Brian Lenihan Senior was presiding over the official opening, while Brendan and Dickie Rock were handling the entertainment.

"There was a big hot tub, which was a new thing back then. And Brendan tried to throw Dickie in," recalls Dan McGrattan.

"He got one of his legs in - and Dickie was more concerned about his hair, than his other leg. He didn't mind about the legs because the wig wasn't coming off, and that was that. That was Brendan. That was Brendan at his best."

A few years before that, Dan remembers how the owners of the Submarine bar in Crumlin hired a helicopter from Charlie Haughey. Brendan dressed as Santa and flew with Dickie Rock to visit sick children in Crumlin Hospital. Brendan insisted on bringing some of the children for a ride in the helicopter. When Dickie mentioned that his son, who wasn't well, was in Maynooth, Brendan insisted again on taking the helicopter to visit him as Santa, and brought the child and his friends out for a spin in the helicopter. They took the helicopter back to the Submarine bar. Neither Brendan nor Dickie would take a shilling for doing it."

"When Brendan used to do Sunday Night At The Olympia in the late 1980s," remembers Louis Copeland,"he told me that the bosses in RTE had told him to stop plugging Louis Copeland on air. That Sunday, Brendan goes live and the first thing he said was: 'RTE has told me to under no circumstances am I to give a plug to Louis Copeland, that I am to stop mentioning Louis Copeland. So I'm not going to plug Louis Copeland'," laughs Louis. "I probably met him in the first time in 1970. Brendan would come in and get gear made here in this shop on Capel Street. He was from Echlin Street, off Thomas Street, so he would have known the area well."

Barry Devlin of Horslips knew Brendan through Jim Lockhart (who sang and played keyboards and pipes in Horslips)."Jim knew Brendan well from growing up on James Street, so when our paths crossed on the road there was a lot of banter about early days on the street."

"He had such a good heart," says Barry. "When my 10-year old daughter once summoned up courage to ask him to do Father Fintan Stack, he put on that terrible smile and delivered with such comic fierceness that she and her pal screamed with laughter and shivered all at once.

"The thing about Brendan was that he was really, really funny. His Father of the Bride routine is one of the all-time great comic turns."

Dan McGrattan has his own personal experience of that famous sketch. "At my brother Robert's daughter Eleanor's wedding in 1995 in the Shelbourne hotel, Brendan did his Father of the Bride routine. I'll never forget it. He was beyond funny."

Louis Copeland reminisces about being at the funeral of Brendan's mother, Chrissie, in 1986. It was cold, foggy day and Louis recalls that Brendan went around the graveside, personally thanking and shaking the hands of who those who came out to pay their last respects to his mother. There was a famous person who had just got out of hospital after being very ill. Brendan shook his hand at the grave, looked him in the eye, and with perfect comic timing. said to the poor divil: "Sure, there's not much point in you going home".

In the 1970s Brendan was sometimes late going home.

"I remember being in the Embankment in the 1972 with Brendan until four in the morning, which was a regular occurrence back then," says his pal Dan McGrattan. "One night in 1974 we met [American composer and conductor] Elmer Bernstein. He thought Brendan was brilliant. He thought was the funniest guy he'd seen. And he was. Everyone loved him."

The first time Dan met Brendan was in 1970 when a black Transit van pulled up at 35 Harcourt Street where Dan had offices. "Any work?' he asked. "Some acts would take half-an-hour to do a soundcheck. Brendan would just go: 'Mary had a little lamb. And her father shot the shepherd.' That was Brendan's soundcheck."

"I had the The Night Owl in Fairview from 1973 to 1989. Brendan O'Carroll worked there as a waiter. He was funny even then as a waiter. Brendan Grace was in and out. He gave Brendan [O'Carroll] his break."

"I'll miss him. He was a sensitive, lovely man; a proud Dubliner. He was a very, very kind, decent, generous man - with his time and his money and everything else. He would go out of his way to do you a favour. I never remember him losing his temper."

Even when the Alsatians were eating the tyres of his car in 1973 in Rathcoole?

"I think he was relieved when someone came out and rescued him! I'll never forget his face."

Nor will we.

Or the laughs Brendan Grace gave us.

