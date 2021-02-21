| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Sussexes finally get Megxit done, but there's a price to pay

Sarah Caden

Meghan and Harry won't be working royals any more - but the traps of celebrity await instead, says Sarah Caden

SOUL FAMILY: The photograph issued by Harry and Meghan when announcing her pregnancy last week. Photo: Misan Harriman Expand

Close

SOUL FAMILY: The photograph issued by Harry and Meghan when announcing her pregnancy last week. Photo: Misan Harriman

SOUL FAMILY: The photograph issued by Harry and Meghan when announcing her pregnancy last week. Photo: Misan Harriman

SOUL FAMILY: The photograph issued by Harry and Meghan when announcing her pregnancy last week. Photo: Misan Harriman

'We can all live a life of service," concluded Harry and Meghan's official statement last Friday. "Service is universal."

It was a conclusion to a busy, buzzy news week for the couple, who remain, just in case you're confused, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Fair play to them; they haven't thrown those toys out of their pram.

Most Watched

Privacy