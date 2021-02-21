The Sussexes finally get Megxit done, but there's a price to pay

'We can all live a life of service," concluded Harry and Meghan's official statement last Friday. "Service is universal."

It was a conclusion to a busy, buzzy news week for the couple, who remain, just in case you're confused, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Fair play to them; they haven't thrown those toys out of their pram.

However, in a week that started with the announcement that they are to have a second baby, then reached a crescendo with the news they are to enjoy a "no-limits" interview with Oprah, and concluded with their official and final separation from working royals, the statement was a petulant final point.

Not for the first time is there something of the stroppy teen in their words, which came a matter of minutes after the official statement from Buckingham Palace.

In light of the news that Harry and Meghan were definitively stepping down from working-royal life, the statement said, the Queen would be taking back all "honorary military appointments and royal patronages".

You are in or you are out, was the gist. "In stepping away… it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

Within half an hour, Harry and Meghan's official statement arrived, concluding with the aforementioned flouncing-off sign-off which is basically a "screw you".

The palace mentioned "much-loved", but no signal of affection came from California where Harry and Meghan's love-and-kindness message seems more a reminder of what they demand as opposed to what they give. Again, the teenagers.

Harry has performed the ultimate "I didn't ask to be born" routine, rejecting utterly everything that made up his existence before Meghan entered it. Meanwhile Meghan seems comfortable being a duchess and harnessing the ultra-high profile she achieved through royal association while at the same time reportedly telling Oprah she can ask her anything in their forthcoming interview.

By "anything", the pre-publicity has indicated, this includes "stepping into life as a royal" - and we all know how Meghan has felt about that.

Let's just say that family feelings are unlikely to be spared. But we're way past that now, almost one year post-Megxit. Positions are entrenched and Harry is out and, it should be said, the man is entitled to make the most of his life.

Some of us were around to see how Diana, his late mother, failed to find happiness within the Windsors and then had her life outside that world cut tragically short. He has lived through unhappiness and loneliness, has found love, and he deserves to be happy.

So far so good, if it weren't always the case that he connects cutting ties with his family with some noble pursuit of privacy.

As privacy-seeking goes, last week's announcement from Harry and Meghan that they are to have a second baby was a classic. As one UK tabloid ran on its front page rather cuttingly the following day: "Publicity-shy woman tells 7.67bn people she's pregnant."

The announcement came with a black and white photo of the pair, barefoot on the grass, Harry cradling Meghan's head, Meghan cradling her pregnant belly. They laughed happily into each other's faces. It was an informal study - but that is not to say it was unposed. The couple simply announced their son Archie is to be a big brother.

The photographer who took the picture contributed more, and you can be sure he did so with approval.

"I felt I was there with them," said Misan Harriman, who took the shot remotely by iPad from London. "You can feel this image as much as you can see it which is a testament to their joy. I think the universe would've conspired for them to be together no matter what and it is the real deal," he continued, "and they are waltzing through life together as it should be and to have a new arrival coming is a testament to the power of the relationship that they have."

The tabloid take on the announcement was undeniably catty and put all the responsibility at Meghan's feet - but you can't get away from the argument that Harry, who has so long sought privacy, now inhabits a relationship that actively seeks an audience.

Not enough to announce a new baby on the way with a simple statement, but instead a statement-making photo was required.

Not enough to live happily in LA with the Netflix and Spotify deals that are reportedly worth $100m to them but they need to tell all to Oprah, too.

Not enough to conclusively quit the royals, but they need to set themselves up as some sort of public-service rivals too.

Is anything ever enough? Not in this case, it seems.

However, as any responsible parent will always tell their teenagers, actions have consequences. We all get that growing up is about rejecting what the generations did before, but we also know that it's important not to burn your bridges in the process.

And while service might well be universal, you have to wonder if that's really the business that Harry and Meghan are in anymore.

Without the cachet of The Firm, are the royals now reduced to the rank of commoner influencers?

Unlike royals, influencers come and go though.