The Super League’s demise is far from the final whistle for football’s sickness

Ian O'Doherty

Brand ambassador: David Beckham has said Qatar is 'doing its best' to improve its abysmal human rights record

Brand ambassador: David Beckham has said Qatar is &lsquo;doing its best&rsquo; to improve its abysmal human rights record

Well, that certainly escalated quickly.

They say a week is a long time in politics. However, as we have learned over the past few days, a week is a mere blink of the eye when it comes to the murky world of football. This time last Saturday, most of us were simply happy to see so many games back on the box. The absence of fans in the grounds has thrown up some seriously bizarre results. While Manchester City are going to win the Premier League at a canter, there was plenty to play for at both ends of the table.

