The Super League’s demise is far from the final whistle for football’s sickness

Well, that certainly escalated quickly.

They say a week is a long time in politics. However, as we have learned over the past few days, a week is a mere blink of the eye when it comes to the murky world of football. This time last Saturday, most of us were simply happy to see so many games back on the box. The absence of fans in the grounds has thrown up some seriously bizarre results. While Manchester City are going to win the Premier League at a canter, there was plenty to play for at both ends of the table.

Then, the next day came the bombshell — the so called ‘big six’ in England (Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur) were going to join three clubs from Italy and three from Spain in a fancy so-called Super League.

To be honest, when I first saw the news, I just thought I was missing something. The ‘dirty dozen’ surely weren’t turning their back on regular European competition just to play a tournament with no promotion, no relegation, no glory and no prestige just so they could milk more money from foreign TV rights, were they?

They surely were.

Normally, in these situations, public fury can be sparked by an ill-timed leak or a misconstrued sentence. In other words, there are usually two sides to every story and I went desperately digging for the other side. Turns out there wasn’t one. This was just yet another example of the rapacious greed of the predominantly American and Middle Eastern owners of the English clubs, who don’t seem to care about history, heritage or the fans.

I was ready to put on my angry-slippers and start venting spleen. A lifelong Man United fan who has watched with growing dismay and contempt as its owners, the Glazers, use the club as a cash machine, I vowed to never watch another game. Emotions were running so high among all the supporters of the English teams that I even found myself agreeing with some of my Liverpool-supporting friends, who were equally appalled at how their beloved club was behaving.

What we were witnessing was a naked, unapologetic attack on the foundations of football across Europe and it horrified everyone. Until it didn’t. Because as quickly as the idea was mooted, it was shot down. The English teams, quivering under the condemnation of their fans and threats of boycotts, quickly backed out. We’re terribly sorry, they all said. But we’ve finally made the right choice. Nothing to see here.

But the problem for them, and for all fans of the game, is that there is still plenty to see here.

The notion of a spurious, soulless tournament which would have all the competitive edge of a Harlem Globetrotters exhibition game may have been parked — for the moment — but it has become clear over the last few years that football is rotten to the core.

You don’t even need to look at the shenanigans of the FAI. Cast your net a bit wider and you’ll see the profound mismanagement of both Uefa and Fifa that made the game almost unrecognisable to many of us.

It was great to see the fans taking to the streets. It was great to see the various managers coming out and publicly objecting to their employers’ attempts to form the Super League. It was even better to watch Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville frothing at the mouth in furious opposition to the move.

But where was this righteous fury when Fifa awarded the next World Cup to the slave state that is Qatar? They were all very quiet when that disgraceful announcement was made. In fact, perhaps the highest profile contribution to that debate came from David Beckham, who insisted that it was a great choice of host and that Qatar was “doing its best” to improve its abysmal human rights record.

Oh, by the way, Beckham had just been appointed as a ‘brand ambassador’ for the Qatar World Cup.

Despite the humiliating climbdown from the wannabe breakaway teams, it looks like there is plenty more blood to be spilled.

Ed Woodward has quit as vice-chairman of Manchester United; so has president Andrea Agnelli at Juventus — and they’re doub just the first.

Hopefully, the fallout from this mess will also serve as reminder to many fans that the club they worship as an FC is actually run as a PLC and that’s why the romance is being slowly leeched out of the game.

Hopefully, it might even persuade some Irish supporters of English teams to start going to more League of Ireland matches, because the game in England is becoming increasingly hard to love.

In fact, it has become increasingly hard to not watch it with a degree of contempt.

On that note, I was rather impressed to see so many local clubs vent their opposition to the new proposals, with Bray Wanderers even issuing a statement declaring that: “We wish to confirm that we will not be taking part in any European Super League.”

C’mon the Seagulls!

Richard Dawkins gets a belt of the secular crozier

Richard Dawkins has always been a rather polarising figure.

On the one hand, the World’s Most Famous Atheist (according to every profile of him ever written) has frequently been accused of being a typically arrogant atheist. I never bought into that theory, purely on the grounds that the geneticist is an Oxford don, and they’re not a breed renowned for their humility, regardless of what faith they hold.

But I do admire the way he is quite prepared to irritate his fellow non-believers, as well as the religious fundamentalists.

This week, the American Humanist Association (AHA) rescinded an award they gave him, citing the scientist’s ‘transphobic views.’

In this case, Dawkins had asked why it was acceptable for people to identify as a different gender but it was unacceptable for a white woman to claim, à la the infamous race-swapping huckster Rachel Dolezal, that she is actually black?

Cut the predictable outrage from the predictable sources who shared an equally predictable response; one which had no rebuttal, just an of emphasis on ‘offence’ and ‘harm’ that his comments may cause.

You can agree or disagree with what Dawkins had to say and then go about your day.

Or so you might think.

Instead, the AHA harrumphed that he had “implied that trans identities were fraudulent” and then accused him of “attacking black identity”.

Of course, he did no such thing.

But the response of the AHA shows that even atheist organisations have now adopted a religious fervour on matters of identity and Dawkins, ultimately, is a heretic to be cast out.

And they say irony is dead.