The stilettos of my life were once perfect footwear but now they’re not serving me so well

Stefanie Preissner

   

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll Expand

There is a small room on the fourth floor of an old building in Dublin city centre where I go to make sense of myself and the world. The room overlooks a park, but I can't see the trees because I sit with my back to the window. There's a box of tissues, a clock that runs six minutes fast, and a low-maintenance plant on the window sill. In an alcove in the corner there's a filing cabinet that doesn't fit properly. It protrudes awkwardly into the space like it doesn't quite belong. That's precisely how I feel when I go there every Thursday to talk to Dr F.

I keep going back because I know I have to take active steps to mind my mental health. It's the same reason I walk every day to manage my sciatica. It simply follows that when I don't put in the effort, I feel myself declining.

I arrive to therapy one day and I notice something disturbing - there is a picture in the room, depicting an unremarkable forest, that wasn't there last week. If you sit in the same chair in the same room every week for a sustained period, you notice little changes. Other clients might be surprised or even delighted at having something new to look at. I hate it. I don't say anything because I wonder if it's been put there to agitate me.

