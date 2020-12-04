| -0.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The stage is where we grow as a nation – so keeping theatres shut an act that hurts us all

John Connell

An Abbey Theatre production of This Beautiful Village by Liza Tierney-Keogh on the Abbey Stage last year. Photo: Pat Redmond Expand

Close

An Abbey Theatre production of This Beautiful Village by Liza Tierney-Keogh on the Abbey Stage last year. Photo: Pat Redmond

An Abbey Theatre production of This Beautiful Village by Liza Tierney-Keogh on the Abbey Stage last year. Photo: Pat Redmond

An Abbey Theatre production of This Beautiful Village by Liza Tierney-Keogh on the Abbey Stage last year. Photo: Pat Redmond

One of the joys of having returned to Ireland to live five years ago has been a simple one; to sit in the dark and be transported to another world. I am talking about the art form that we do so well in this nation. I am talking about the theatre.

I have been in love with the theatre all my life. It started I suppose in childhood, taking part in my primary school’s annual Christmas plays. There was something in the thrill of being on stage, coupled with the word mastery that created a world mastery.

Living in Canada and Australia for many years, the theatre was not an accessible pastime for it was an expensive night out with tickets running in the hundreds of dollars for a couple. Theatre in the commonwealth nations was not for the general public – this was something that ran contrary to my childhood.

Privacy