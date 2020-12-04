The stage is where we grow as a nation – so keeping theatres shut an act that hurts us all

One of the joys of having returned to Ireland to live five years ago has been a simple one; to sit in the dark and be transported to another world. I am talking about the art form that we do so well in this nation. I am talking about the theatre.

I have been in love with the theatre all my life. It started I suppose in childhood, taking part in my primary school’s annual Christmas plays. There was something in the thrill of being on stage, coupled with the word mastery that created a world mastery.

Living in Canada and Australia for many years, the theatre was not an accessible pastime for it was an expensive night out with tickets running in the hundreds of dollars for a couple. Theatre in the commonwealth nations was not for the general public – this was something that ran contrary to my childhood.

Unable to afford to attend the theatre in these lands, my education came through reading the plays of Brian Friel and Samuel Beckett in book form. It was not the world mastery I had hoped for but it was a way to be close to the stage.

Returning to Ireland to make it as a writer was a mission I had set out upon five years ago but it was also one beset with financial problems.

One can’t write and go to the theatre and buy new books? That might be the case in other countries but in Ireland, where the theatre is a part of life, one could see a Hollywood actor strut the stage for less than €35.

Assembled with a group of farmers’ sons and builders’ labourers, we began our theatre education in those five years. My return coincided with a celebration of Brian Friel’s plays at the Abbey. Here at last I got to witness one of the great love stories of theatre in Translations.

From Friel, we moved to Tom Murphy and saw the Connacht man’s masterpiece The House. At the Gate, we savoured Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and the works of Harold Pinter.

In Galway, the Druid performed miracle after miracle, while in my local theatre I saw tour after tour of great works, not to mention fabulous visiting one-person shows.

I call this time my apprenticeship. It is where I learned the rules of theatre, the measure of dialogue and the craft of magic making.

The theatre was and is a sacred space in Ireland – it is where we come to make sense of our world around us.

Through the act of sitting in the dark, we come to know ourselves better. It is the space of riot, the place of healing and the centre of our internal examination of our collective consciousness.

In what other nation has the theatre so closely reflected our life, our history and our passions?

Through O’Casey, we have centralised our vision of the revolutionary past of this young nation. In Field Day’s productions, we came to understand the Troubles in new, subtle ways.

But the theatre, like so much of our world, has had a tough year. Huge productions were postponed, some were cancelled and a world for a time went silent.

Theatre has faced perhaps its greatest battle in living memory in the year of Covid-19.

Doors closed in the first lockdown, with the bigger institutions, such as the Abbey, responding quickly with online shows which reflected the shared experience we were all living in.

It came as a blow to the theatre community this week when it was announced that as part of the Government reopening of the nation this month, theatres would remain closed.

The ruling was spoken about by Senator Malcolm Byrne, who questioned the sense in keeping our theatres closed when cinemas and art galleries could open.

Byrne pointed out we would see more people in supermarkets than in our theatres at this time.

A last-minute change yesterday has now meant that theatres which have a film programme will be able to screen their films. This issue of live theatre however remains unsure with no live events allowed to occur on stage.

Mona Considine, general manager of the Backstage Theatre in Longford, shared her disappointment on what has been a very trying year for theatre.

“This has been a very difficult year for theatres. It has been a constant cycle of programming and cancelling events,” she said.

“At this stage, I have pulled together a programme for the autumn/winter 2020 season three times and in all cases have had to cancel.”

Considine has been busy trying to create new theatre work in this time when the theatre is dark, but even that too has been hampered as she has had to cancel planned residencies and tell resident artists that they could not come to the building to create work.

She is apprehensive about the future too.

“I am currently trying to make some sense of a spring programme, rescheduling dates for artists and arts organisations whose events were cancelled in 2020, with no knowledge of whether these bookings can go ahead,” she said.

The theatre is part of cultural heritage in this land. It is the space where we grow as a nation and an art form of which we are rightly acknowledged globally as masters.

The next great piece of Irish theatre may be in the works right now. Let’s hope that there is a space to perform it in the coming times.

We will be a lesser people without this wonderous art form. Let’s not forget our theatre-makers who strive only to make us see the world in a new way.

That is something we need now more than ever.