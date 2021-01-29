‘The snoots in Dublin openly doubted Tommie Gorman’s intellectual credentials – he proved them wrong’

HOW did we know Tommie Gorman was in Paris? Well, that was easy, his car was the one parked right under the Arc de Triomphe.

That aphorism was part of the “Brussels legend of Tommie Gorman”.

But as Tommie prepares for retirement, it is worth noting the reality that this legend – like so much other in-trade folklore about the veteran Sligo newshound – was entirely true.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a statement celebrating Mr Gorman’s work and its legacy. Many others – in Ireland’s north-west, on all sides north and south of the Irish border, and others across the EU – joined in celebrating the honesty and directness of his reporting work and its legacy.

He will long be remembered by many for his 2002 television interview in with maverick soccer superstar, Roy Keane, after he kicked off “a modern-day Irish Civil War” by abandoning the Republic of Ireland World Cup training camp in very acrimonious circumstances. In reality, Tommie, was also questing “a fix” and a huge Ireland World Cup.

This writer had a small role in propounding a “Gorman-Paris legend” as follows. On a beautiful weekend in May 1995, many of the Irish journalists based in Brussels had the onerous task of covering the French presidential elections in the City of Light.

I met Tommie in the foyer of the Hotel Belfast on Avenue Carnot – which he had for many reasons, but mainly the name, designated the Irish scribes’ Paris HQ. We inevitably discussed parking, the eternal Parisian bugbear. I told him about this adjacent underground place, where a few hours’ parking only cost a few days’ wages, and then asked where his car was.

“Well, I was very late getting in last night. So, I stuck it under the Arc,” he offered mildly.

I insisted we both take the three-minute walk to verify this outrageous claim. But, sure enough, there was his navy Belgian-registered Audi, with the, er, discrete Sligo Rovers sticker, nestling in the shade of one of France’s most-sacred national monuments to its war dead.

Only Tommie Gorman would have the effrontery to do such a thing. And only he could have the guile, charm, and luck to get away with it.

I first met Tommie in Brussels in October 1989, some months after I had moved to that city as Irish Independent EU correspondent. He had moved from the Sligo offices of RTÉ, where over a period of years he won hero status for getting news from the north-west region.

In the ensuing decade of working the Brussels beat, I learned an awful lot from him, not just about the arts of news gathering and storytelling, but also about how to batter a middling news story higher up the news agenda. The irony is that initially some of the snoots in Dublin journalism openly doubted his intellectual and cultural credentials to make sense of European affairs.

Tommie quickly not just transcended that nonsense notion – he simply blew it away by the results he showed. In Ireland he soon became a household name; in Brussels’ journalism he was one of only a handful known to all by just his first name. Among the few others given that first-name-only distinction were Boris Johnson of the Daily Telegraph and Philippe Lemaitre, of France’s Le Monde, who had been in Brussels since the early 1960s, and was inevitably known to all as “Le Metro”.

Soon after his arrival, he teamed up with a Flemish television cameraman and entrepreneur called Hans Deforce who cut Tommie and RTÉ some good-value deals on video services. Hans is a canny but genteel operator who employed a team of keen cameramen and women, and his Headline News firm grew in line with Tommie Gorman’s prodigious output which ranged far beyond EU topics to politics, culture and sport in many member states.

I realised how much our friendship had grown when he told me he had been diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 1994. To this day, I’m not entirely sure how I found the hospital which was nestled deep in the south Belgian countryside, in the foothills of the beautiful Ardennes mountains.

But I vividly remember entering the hospital foyer to find Tommie, clad in pyjamas and dressing gown, on a public payphone talking live on Irish radio, about the latest twist in an epic row between Dublin and the EU Commission president, Jacques Delors, over a disputed regional and social grant aid shareout for Ireland. In those pre-mobile days he had got a “big phone card” so he could keep using the public phone system.

His survival very probably owes a great deal to luck. I was with him in Budapest the previous winter covering a visit by then President Mary Robinson. In a bar, there, we met Frank Gannon, a fellow Sligoman of Tommie’s, who was also one of the top scientists in Europe.

Months later it was Frank’s knowledge and research skills which located ground-breaking treatment in Sweden which proved vital. His boundless energy, and the support of his wife, Ceara, daughter Moya, and son Joe, helped carry him through those very tough times. Soon he was back pounding the beat and stirring things up.

Then, as now, the BBC had a big news team based in Brussels – but they were often outfoxed by Tommie. Time and again it was Tommie and Hans Deforce who came up with the best footage, and showed they were at the heart of so many stories. The pair of them knew every back and side entrance, and were on first-name terms with so many porters, security people and catering staff.

We have stayed in touch over the ensuing years and his loyalty and generosity have been unwavering. I have many reasons to know that his stellar performance in Brussels was totally replicated through a subsequent long stint in Belfast. Tommie Gorman is a total one-off. We know retirement from news heralds a new start.