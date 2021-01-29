| 6.2°C Dublin

‘The snoots in Dublin openly doubted Tommie Gorman’s intellectual credentials – he proved them wrong’

John Downing

Tommie Gorman became a household name in Irish households through is dedication to the art of news gathering and storytelling

Veteran broadcaster Tommie Gorman is to retire after four decades as a reporter Expand

HOW did we know Tommie Gorman was in Paris? Well, that was easy, his car was the one parked right under the Arc de Triomphe.

That aphorism was part of the “Brussels legend of Tommie Gorman”.

But as Tommie prepares for retirement, it is worth noting the reality that this legend – like so much other in-trade folklore about the veteran Sligo newshound – was entirely true.

