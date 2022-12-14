| 0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The sneakily taken video of Leo Varadkar is another example of sinister digital voyeurism – he deserves his privacy

Ian O'Doherty

Socialising: Leo Varadkar said he made &lsquo;an error of judgment&rsquo; after he was recorded while on a night out in a popular Dublin venue. Picture: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Socialising: Leo Varadkar said he made &lsquo;an error of judgment&rsquo; after he was recorded while on a night out in a popular Dublin venue. Picture: Damien Eagers

Socialising: Leo Varadkar said he made ‘an error of judgment’ after he was recorded while on a night out in a popular Dublin venue. Picture: Damien Eagers

Socialising: Leo Varadkar said he made ‘an error of judgment’ after he was recorded while on a night out in a popular Dublin venue. Picture: Damien Eagers

It’s a rare day when a controversy occurs and absolutely nobody emerges with any credit.

The talk of the town lately has been about Leo Varadkar’s alleged faux pas, which found the politician grudgingly admit that he had made “an error of judgment” when he was out socialising in a popular Dublin venue.

Related topics

More On Leo Varadkar

Most Watched

Privacy