The sneakily taken video of Leo Varadkar is another example of sinister digital voyeurism – he deserves his privacy

It’s a rare day when a controversy occurs and absolutely nobody emerges with any credit.

The talk of the town lately has been about Leo Varadkar’s alleged faux pas, which found the politician grudgingly admit that he had made “an error of judgment” when he was out socialising in a popular Dublin venue.

But it was a personal matter, not a political one – which is all we should be concerned about.

In fact, the only interest we should have in what any politician does is how their policies will impact on us.

There’s always been a quite honourable tradition in Irish journalism that we may know some of the foibles of our politicians but we don’t disclose them to the public – after all, there’s a big difference between matters that are genuinely in the public interest as opposed to simply what would interest the public.

The attention this week should be on the planned transfer of the office of Taoiseach from Micheál Martin to Varadkar in a curiously Irish political version of Lanigan’s Ball – I step out and you step in again.

Instead, gossip and conjecture have surrounded Varadkar in a way that never would have happened in previous years.

We have become a surveillance nation, but the surveillance is not coming from the state, it’s coming from our fellow citizens

Numerous Fine Gael TDs have used this latest slip-up to have a pop at their party leader, but it seems that many of us are missing the big picture – the individual’s right to ­privacy.

There’s no point in going into the details of Varadkar’s apparent mistake because it has nothing to do with us.

But the fact that some idiot with a camera phone saw fit to surreptitiously take a video is something that should genuinely concern us all.

Yes, I know that anyone in the public domain is fair game for secret snaps. Yes, I know that any of us can be photographed when we’re in a public place.

But there’s something inherently sneaky and deeply dishonourable about taking a picture of someone without their knowledge when they’re simply trying to have a good time on a night out.

Since the emergence of smartphones with good-quality cameras, it seems we’re all paparazzi now, and everyone feels as if they have the right to take a pic of anyone or anything they like, no matter the circumstances.

They might have that legal right, but it’s the moral dimension that should concern all of us, whether we’re in the public eye or not.

There was a time when no normal person would dream of invading someone’s privacy in the way that happened to Varadkar.

Yet here we are now, in an environment where respect for an individual’s right to privacy seems like an archaic concept.

And let’s be honest, when we lose our right to enjoy our private life privately, without the intrusion of a stranger’s camera phone, with the pics quickly uploaded to social media in a desperate attempt to gain attention, then we all lose a piece of our dignity.

The depressing thing is that whoever took the footage of Varadkar obviously had no moral qualms about invading the man’s space, and that has become an increasingly common problem in society – people now live their lives through a lens and seem to think that they’re the star of their own reality show. If someone else gets caught in the splatter and becomes collateral damage, well, who cares?

The person taking the shots will get more likes on Twitter and that’s all that matters.

It happened to a good friend of mine, the conservative commentator, David Quinn a while back.

Quinner was asleep on the bus and someone took a picture of him without his knowledge – quickly posting it on social media with the caption “we’re watching you”.

How terrifying must it feel to know that you can’t even nod off on a long bus journey without some loser taking a picture and then threatening you online?

We seem to be living in an increasingly dehumanised world, where any individual is seen as fair game for scorn and ridicule at the hands of someone with a phone

It also happened to me a while back, just before the lockdown, when I was in a Dublin pub, reading the papers and enjoying a packet of their

lovely crisps. When I got home the wife was quick to show me a Twitter picture of me eating said crisps with the caption: “I suppose even bigots have to eat sometimes.”

I laughed it off, because it was all so trivial and reflected more badly on the person who took the shot than it did on me (journo has a pint and eats a packet of crisps? Hold the front page!) but there is a genuinely sinister element to this – we have become a surveillance nation, but the surveillance is not coming from the state, it’s coming from our fellow citizens.

There’s also, it should be pointed out, a broader threat to democracy itself.

The brilliant American journalist and commentator, Greg Gutfeld used to joke that in 20 years’ time, there would be no new politicians, because any aspiring politician who ever said something stupid on Facebook when they were a kid would find themselves immediately cancelled as soon as they stood for election.

Well, now we can add the tyranny of smartphones into the mix. What young politician wants to expose themselves to the level of scrutiny where some anonymous, sly stranger can take pictures of you without either your knowledge or your consent?

We seem to be living in an increasingly dehumanised world, where any individual, no matter their public profile, is seen as fair game for scorn and ridicule at the hands of someone with a phone. But I don’t think increased legislation is the answer. Increased legislation never is.

No, what we need is more education, and the constant reminder of that old mantra that manners are manners. In other words, would you like to see yourself splashed all over social media any time you went out or any time you made an error of judgment in a public space? Of course you wouldn’t.

So, when you feel the urge to take a snap of someone without their consent, take a few seconds, pause to feel how you would like it if you were in their shoes. And then simply put the phone back in your pocket. It’s really not a hard concept to grasp, is it?