The slow procession to IMF bailout was made worse by failure to publicly face truth

Anyone remember Olli Rehn? By early November 2010 the Finnish Eurocrat from central casting was already becoming a recognisable name in middle Ireland.

On the afternoon of November 8, 2010, as we awaited his much vaunted arrival, I joked rather lamely with my government press colleague, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, that I thought he played corner back for Clonlara. I even did the mock tannoy announcement at Semple Stadium in Thurles. “Fógra a cháirde: Substitute on the Clare team, number 19, Ollie Wrenn.”

Shame about the spelling – pronounciation, especially with a Finnish accent, would match east Clare.

But in that utterly freezing early November of a decade ago, gallows humour had just run out of road. The doom and gloom, which as a government press officer I had kept at bay by various devices including daily resorts to black humour, was getting to everyone.

The weather seemed to come out in sympathy with the economic fates. The posh literary term for that – pathetic fallacy – is rather good. But fallacy or not, the ice, hail, gale and freezing fog did give a very mournful backdrop.

The visit by Mr Rehn, the EU economic affairs commissioner, had been given a huge media build-up over the previous weeks. From written profiles we knew a good deal about “this king of all birds”, who began his career as a politician in his native Finland, before moving on the EU Commission in 2004 and digging in for a 10-year stint there.

On Monday, November 8, he arrived at Government Buildings, where I had an improbably large office hidden away in a corner close to the lift and the toilets. Commissioner Rehn’s mission was to discuss Ireland’s four-year economic plan – which it was hoped would stave off financial armageddon.

Ireland was nowhere as badly fixed with debt, deficit and liquidity as Greece, which had been forced into the first of many bailouts the previous May. But all the signs of an Irish economic meltdown were visible, flagged by the spectacular failure of Anglo Irish Bank earlier that same summer, leaving a lasting €29bn bill for the taxpayers.

The “B-word” – bailout and the accompanying loss of economic independence – was uttered softly and sparingly, while being utterly denied publicly. The country was daily drifting towards a grim inevitability.

Commissioner Rehn swept into Government Buildings and began a series of briefings on this four-year would-be rescue plan. The Green Party’s Senator Dan Boyle, who had been following things economic for the party in government, offered a glum summing-up of these meetings. “It’s not clear who is briefing whom on this one,” Dan Boyle noted.

The meetings started with Taoiseach Brian Cowen and the Finance Minister, Brian Lenihan. The two Green Party ministers, John Gormley and Eamon Ryan, waited in a nearby room with Dan Boyle. Their meeting was brisk and businesslike. John Gormley had tried to lighten the atmosphere with jokey references to Olli Rehn’s soccer playing days. I wasn’t a million miles out about the Thurles thing – I mean the Finns don’t have hurleys.

But at all events Commissioner Rehn was not doing small talk that day. He bluntly told the Greens that any EU support for Ireland’s rescue programme depended upon “reforms” – or cutbacks to you and me.

Olli Rehn was less forthcoming about details of required cutbacks. But there was reference to Ireland’s low company tax rate – a favourite of his over previous months. The Greens recalled some reference to Ireland’s minimum wage, deemed high by EU rates, but he later flatly denied this was an EU demand when challenged by the unions via the ICTU.

The ensuing days were a slow and unedifying procession to the truth being dragged out of the government in a way that made everything vastly worse. The Green ministers had known for quite a few weeks that Ireland was very probably entering a bailout. They could never get formal confirmation from either the Taoiseach or the finance minister, despite frequent requests. But the backchannels were working – senior officials across the plethora of departments were quietly dropping what began as hints about “strange visitations” and quickly became frank admissions.

I had been present at a meeting in early September when a senior government official briefed Green Party TDs and Senators. The official steadfastly stonewalled on the prospect of a bailout – but what was not said, and the body language, were revealing. Towards the meeting’s end there was an unguarded remark about a preference for dealing with the International Monetary Fund over the European Central Bank.

On November 11 the Greens met Brian Lenihan and his officials for discussion of what everyone agreed would the “grimmest budget in the history of the State”. Dan Boyle later recalled that, totally unasked, the finance minister offered the following.

“You may have heard rumours that IMF officials are working within the department. They are there – but they are not looking at the books. They are examining an issue relating to public service pensions,” Mr Lenihan announced.

The following weekend, the BBC and Reuters, reporting from a G20 summit in Seoul sent our phones hopping in Dublin. There were again formal denials of reports of an impending IMF intervention in Ireland.

On Monday, November 15, 2010, the justice minister, Dermot Ahern, and transport minister, Noel Dempsey, were gathered at the upper yard in Dublin Castle to launch new Garda speed control vans, the dreaded ‘Gatsos’.

Replying to inevitable bailout questions, they answered negatively. To this day I retain great sympathy for both

Noel Dempsey and Dermot Ahern on this one. They were badly treated by their senior government colleagues who needlessly humiliated them.

Through all that time, the Green Party politicians continued to push from the inside for a more open approach. But publicly they kept the head down successfully.

I was in that improbably large office in Government Buildings on the morning of November 18, trying to find some positive element in all the morning newspapers.

Suddenly, the familiar voice of the Central Bank governor came through on RTÉ radio, from Frankfurt where he was attending a meeting of the European Central Bank.

To the finance minister’s fury, Governor Patrick Honohan, who had contacted RTÉ himself, said Ireland would be seeking billions in an aid programme from the IMF and EU.

The macabre and increasingly thin charade was over – but it would take another four days for an “official surrender” to materialise.

A formal application for an EU-ECB-IMF bailout was filed precisely 10 years ago today.

It also happened to be the 90th anniversary of the Kilmichael Ambush, in west Cork, and the jaunty song which recalls it was a great favourite of my late father and mother.

Soon we would be treated to that iconic image of the International Monetary Fund’s Ajai Chopra walking the streets, encountering a beggar as he moved between meetings at the Finance Department and Central Bank.

For all of those days, black humour utterly deserted me, and this one cut personally. I was thinking about my parents and the pride they took in their country and their independent identity.

Somehow, I could not but feel that their faith had been betrayed.

As the years go by, I retain that gut feeling which has only deepened.

The excesses and mismanagement of a decade had caught up with us. We must not do that again.

John Downing served as deputy government press secretary, assigned to the Green Party, from 2007-2011.