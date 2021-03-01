| -0.9°C Dublin

The silver screen has done so much to project Ireland’s rare beauty to the world

John Daly

Hollywood’s love of this country down the decades has delivered a gigantic ‘ka-ching!’ to our tourism cash registers

Maureen O'Hara and John Wayne in The Quiet Man Expand

I searched in vain for the slightest sliver of optimism during last week’s storms. It was always a futile quest as nature unleashed incessant torrents of sheeting rain, leaving fresh frog spawn ravaged in roaring streams and early daffodils battered by relentless gales.

The midweek bottle of wine was gratefully uncorked an hour earlier after overflowing storm drains and a howling sou’wester became the orchestral tempo dictating our drenched tango from car seat to front door.

And then, at the lowest moment of this dusky deluge, salvation arrived unexpectedly in the form of a smooth Pierce Brosnan, extolling the glorious virtues of Ireland.

