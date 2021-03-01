The silver screen has done so much to project Ireland’s rare beauty to the world

I searched in vain for the slightest sliver of optimism during last week’s storms. It was always a futile quest as nature unleashed incessant torrents of sheeting rain, leaving fresh frog spawn ravaged in roaring streams and early daffodils battered by relentless gales.

The midweek bottle of wine was gratefully uncorked an hour earlier after overflowing storm drains and a howling sou’wester became the orchestral tempo dictating our drenched tango from car seat to front door.

And then, at the lowest moment of this dusky deluge, salvation arrived unexpectedly in the form of a smooth Pierce Brosnan, extolling the glorious virtues of Ireland.

Though just an early advert aimed at the post-pandemic tourist hordes, it hit like a blissful gut punch as the scenic glory of our ’green and pleasant isle’ beamed forth in all its stunning shades.

Gulping another healthy slurp of Chateau d’Aldi, I was paraphrasing Shakespeare as staggering drone footage of the Skelligs unfolded: “This earth of majesty, the envy of less happier lands, this blessed plot, this Ireland.”

Indeed such a tearful response was all the more impressive considering how easily my everyday cynicism can be rendered into a blubbing mass when confronted with the scenic glory of this island we call home. When Scarlett O’Hara’s father intoned in Gone With The Wind, “It will come to you, this love of the land, there’s no getting away from it if you’re Irish”, he was speaking directly to me.

Effective though stars like Brosnan, Liam Neeson, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Ustinov have been at preaching the joys of our Wild Atlantic Way, they take a distant second place to the captivating power of blockbuster movies filmed here. On a trip up Croagh Patrick a few years ago, I fell in step with an elderly American from Tennessee who’d seen The Quiet Man as a kid and spent a lifetime waiting to walk the same roads as John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

He made an entertaining companion on the slow pull up the holy mountain, reciting many of the film’s iconic lines, including that beauty from Barry Fitzgerald: “Is this a courting or a donnybrook? Have the good manners not to hit the man until he’s your husband and entitled to hit you back.”

Hollywood’s love of Ireland down the decades has delivered a gigantic ‘ka-ching!’ to our tourism cash registers, as epics like Ryan’s Daughter, Brooklyn, Dancing At Lughnasa and Star Wars have filled countless 747s with visitors keen to taste the magic seen on screen.

Even the bloody portrayals of war in Braveheart and Saving Private Ryan became tourism touchstones for the ‘set jetting’ generation keen to see where Mel Gibson and Steven Spielberg led the Irish Army to victory.

For millions of movie fans, a compelling film creates an emotional pull factor to destinations unknown prior to their two hours in the dark of the cinema. As karma would have it, my channel hopping during the worst evening of last week’s storms landed fortuitously on Barry Lyndon – a personal favourite above any film made on these shores.

Released this month 45 years ago, it remains director Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece – and arguably the most extraordinarily elegant three-hour advert for Ireland.

Adapted from Thackeray’s 1844 satirical novel about a fortune-hunting Irish rogue and his colourful ascendancy into the English aristocracy, it ranges across the luscious landscapes of Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary – all to a soulful soundtrack of Schubert, Handel and Vivaldi.

Suddenly the wind and rain battering the windows were silenced as I was lulled into the celluloid wizardry of a fantasy Ireland. “No art passes our conscience in the way film does,” the great Ingmar Bergman described this magic. “It goes directly to our feelings, deep down into the dark rooms of our souls.”