The season of goodwill? You have got to be joking...

If we weren’t officially entering into the season to be jolly, you might easily mistake it for the winter of spite.

Tetchiness, rudeness, ignorance disguised as wisdom, rattiness and pure nastiness are on the menu this Christmas.

I took a whistle-stop tour of the toxic tank also known as social media to find the judgmental vent their discontent by abusing people they don’t know. On the British royal family page, an image of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was muddied with ‘I stand with Diana’, ‘shame on you,’ ‘Diana would have aged better’ and so on.

Much of the venom seems to stem from a cohort who watched the latest series of The Crown?

Needless to say Prince Charles wasn’t spared. He was nailed to the cross for having an affair 40 years ago after being portrayed as a total drip on the show. Not wanting to give away the plot, but Diana had affairs too.

For young people hearing the story for the first time, be warned, anything that happened before 2015 will shock and offend you. Charles marrying a 20-year-old is gross in our click-and-rage era. In the period covered, people didn’t question fashion, equality or cultural appropriation. It was the 80s. We watched Dallas and took the good, the bad and the ugly in our stride. Times are more just and equitable now. But everyone today needs their own grassy knoll or platform to snipe from.

Meghan Markle wasn’t spared when she announced her heartbreaking miscarriage in the New York Times. Commentators called it “PR fluff” and, shamefully, much worse.

Back home, we have #RTEgate, #Golfgate, and its more boring cousin #Woulfegate. It seems every week a public figure is thrown to the lions.That’s not to say our leaders and public figures aren’t above reproach. It’s our right as citizens to question.

In the case of #RTEgate, I’m baffled as to why Miriam O’Callaghan, David McCullagh and Bryan Dobson allowed themselves to be photographed beside a colleague for fear of repercussions. But for gardaí to be asking questions? That’s just laughable.

As for #Golfgate, why sit in a room (without the room divider) with 80 people? With hindsight, I assume attendees are baffled too, but maybe, at the time, they didn’t want to offend.

Being Covid-compliant goes against every instinct of politeness. The point is just because some well-known people did something daft doesn’t mean we will all immediately follow suit. RTÉ news presenters and those caught up in Golfgate do not hold us under a spell.

What amazes me is there always seems to be someone at hand to upload a damning photo or video.

This week, a video circulated online of a large crowd gathered on Grafton Street. Previously, a barman was seen distributing shots in Berlin D2 in Dublin. The tsunami of outrage wasn’t far behind.

There is something grotesque about the impulse to name and shame. Clearly some were breaking the rules, but where does all the volcanic anger come from when there is real stuff to be disgusted about?

Not even Maradona, who has so sadly just left us and who was hailed as “the eternal giant”, was able to avoid being cut to size for posing for a photo during Covid-19 time. Thankfully for him his status as legend was secured before offence culture ran riot.

He may well be the last to attain such status. Big, bad, bold personalities are banned in modern sport and modern society. This boiling rage that bubbles just below the surface is not just reserved for those who walk tall on the world’s stage. I fear, as we count down to Christmas, many people are ready to blow. A packed car park, a nose hanging out of a mask (very annoying), or a drunk family member is all it takes.

Judgment and curtain-twitching are rife. Remarks are snide, resentment is simmering, intolerance is everywhere.

When it comes to the season of goodwill, many of us don’t seem to have got the memo.

I’m not saintly when it comes to the art of chill. Quite the opposite. I regularly spontaneously combust when confronted by jobless conspiracy theorists, woke social justice warriors ,and Instagram influencers selling body positivity to line their pockets.

You can’t blame people’s tempers for being a little frayed. It’s been a long year and people have lost family members, jobs, careers, money, friendships.

Separation over a lengthy time causes frustration and self-doubt. More time spent online and not engaging with humans makes us distant. I’ve found myself questioning my ability to chat to people.

What if I offend them?

That’s a lot easier to do now than it once was.

The world could do with some cognitive behavioural therapy. Once people realise that others aren’t ‘doing things to them’, they are merely doing things, then they may find the space to take things a little more lightly.

So here’s to hands across the keyboards and the barricades.

After all, even in its muted form, it’s Christmas – that time when all is forgiven and we can lay down our arms and our labels and enjoy a brief but meaningful ceasefire.