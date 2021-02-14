The 'revolution' needs more carpenters and fewer master's

The "working class" monologue delivered by Duncan Smith in the Dáil last week leads to a pressing conclusion: the need to reform the Leaving Cert and CAO points race madness.

The Dublin Fingal Labour TD's attack on the Healy-Rae brothers was welcomed as an overdue takedown of the Kerry deputies, but Smith implicitly raised a more urgent question - the good that will flow from a repurposed education system.

The expansion of Ireland's third-level and university education was intended to augment life chances and social mobility.

Yet universities here have become another means for the existing middle class to perpetuate their ascendancy.

That is changing. The young middle class today are losing their footing in society. Hence we have what Smith calls the "revolution".

It is hard to disagree with his argument as presented: Michael Healy-Rae is said to be worth €5.4m and Danny Healy-Rae around €1.6m. So much for working-class heroes? Up to a point.

Smith's attack was motivated as much by what he called the brothers' "regressive" views on issues: drink-driving, abortion and the climate crisis.

However, it was couched in the language of social class, which opens a debate touched on by President Higgins in an article on imperialism published in the UK last week.

"In Britain," he wrote, "the imperialist experience was transmitted down through the classes."

Then he added: "But anti-imperialist struggles weren't free of the traits of empire either.

"They also at times lacked a consciousness of class exploitation."

That takes us back to Ireland of the 1950s, the 1980s and of today, and to the Healy-Raes and Duncan Smith's father, the carpenter.

In my view, Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are, or were, as much if not more working class than Duncan Smith. Not that it matters. The point is, none of them is working class now.

Social class was once defined by occupation and income. In recent decades, it has become more defined by education: the higher your education, the better your prospects, the more middle class you were or became.

Now that is changing too. There are too many young people with master's degrees and PhDs on welfare and not enough plumbers or carpenters to meet demand. Something has gone awry.

It is, as the OECD has said, that the Leaving Cert has become too narrow and rigid to match Ireland's aspirations.

Both the Healy-Raes and Smith - their generations - managed to slip under the bar. They are the middle class. For today's young, the pathways are more unsure.

All three men may feel working class; we all do, those of us one generation on from the same roots, but our relative modern comforts tell a different story.

Ireland has changed a lot since Smith's father was hanging doors in Finglas, or since the patriarch of the Healy-Raes, the late Jackie Healy-Rae, established a plant hire business in the 1950s with money earned when an emigrant.

It is changing again, this time regressing since the days when the Healy-Rae brothers were driving diggers as young lads and Smith was filling skips with his auld fella.

The different pathways open to the Healy-Raes and Smith to the same middle-class end are more closed today, and this is what, to use Smith's term, is fomenting "revolution".

Reform of the education system is a good place to start.

The late Jackie Healy-Rae was born one of six children on his family's farm at the foot of a mountain near Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, where he had little or no education beyond national school.

He left for the US at the age of 22 and returned home to establish the now success- ful plant hire business referred to, disparagingly, by Duncan Smith last week.

The patriarch worked hard for 10 years before he had enough to buy a closed-down pub in run-down Kilgarvan in 1960s Ireland.

Whatever about his Fianna Fáil connections, this was no life of privilege.

There was also a fair deal of hard work put into those businesses in the decades before he was first elected in 1996 to the Dáil, where there has been a Healy-Rae ever since.

Both the Healy-Rae brothers and Duncan Smith took different routes from their working-class roots to middle-class status. The thing is, they had the opportunity to do so.

The Healy-Raes, through hard work, native cunning and, no doubt, the patriarch's connections back in the day.

Smith took a different route to the same end, through education, a pathway opened in his father's time by Fianna Fáil's Donogh O'Malley.

No doubt the young Duncan was also informed by a solid upbringing and work ethic instilled by his parents.

He studied at Dublin City University, completing a bachelor's degree in business and a master's in international security and conflict resolution, and is currently studying for a PhD in nuclear disarmament. So fair play to him too.

Neither of the Healy-Raes relied on an extensive education to make their way in the world. I don't think Danny did any time at third level, and Michael spent a few years at Limerick Institute of Technology. Instead, they were thrown into the family business started from scratch by their father.

Ireland has changed since the 1980s when the three TDs set out in life. Back then, the working class were people who "made stuff", like Smith's father, the carpenter. These days, carpenters earn €300 a day - or €1,500 a week - on building sites in Dublin because there are too few of them.

In the past decade or two, more emphasis and prestige has been attached to third-level education as the route to achieve or maintain middle-class status and stability.

The OECD suggests Ireland needs an education system that gives student assessment a much broader purpose. In short, we need fewer master's degree and PhD students and more carpenters. Or, as Fine Gael's Richard Bruton said last week, the CAO points race "has stifled the equal esteem for apprenticeship models which have been so successful in other countries".

Today's new working class, rather than "making things", can be said to "serve and care" for people.

They are on the frontline in this pandemic: retail workers, nursing home carers - the people Duncan Smith also had in mind when advocating a Zero- Covid approach last week.

The question is, will the young Duncans filling skips today be earning €6,000 a month caring for the elderly in 30 years' time?

Who knows. But after the pandemic, you would like to think more emphasis and prestige - and earnings - will be attached to the noble endeavour of serving and caring for others lest the ladder be pulled up behind the Healy-Raes and Duncan Smiths of this world.