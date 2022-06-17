| 19°C Dublin

The return of summer farming shows is a welcome sign of life in rural communities

John Connell

Colman Cogan and his nephew Dean Hall and wife Patsy with his horses Ned and Ted taking part in the the National Ploughing Championships in 2019 Expand

Close

Summer is a special time in rural Ireland. With the arrival of the good weather, I see local farms making their silage, and with our own meadows not far behind it feels like summer has arrived.

That means a fresh chance to engage in the outdoors again. Then, of course, there is football, the calm of fishing and, if you’re lucky, an agricultural show to add to the gaiety.

