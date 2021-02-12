| 2.8°C Dublin

The renewed EU-UK Brexit spat brings big risks for access to EU markets

John Downing

Maros Sefcovic is set for talks with UK Brexit minister Michael Gove. Photo: PA

Close

Maros Sefcovic is set for talks with UK Brexit minister Michael Gove. Photo: PA

Now here’s one from the cold comfort department: Brexit’s fallout will remain with us long after Covid-19 recedes dimly into the most unpleasant corners of our collective national memory.

The Irish border is once more back on the Brexit tightrope, with a renewed row over the North’s special EU trade status and its consequences for its links with England, Scotland and Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s haste to “get Brexit done” on time for January 1 merely compounded the inbuilt conflicts.

