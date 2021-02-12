The renewed EU-UK Brexit spat brings big risks for access to EU markets

Now here’s one from the cold comfort department: Brexit’s fallout will remain with us long after Covid-19 recedes dimly into the most unpleasant corners of our collective national memory.

The Irish border is once more back on the Brexit tightrope, with a renewed row over the North’s special EU trade status and its consequences for its links with England, Scotland and Wales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s haste to “get Brexit done” on time for January 1 merely compounded the inbuilt conflicts.

In a post-Brexit world, one of three things has to give: 1. No return of a ‘hard Border’ in Ireland; 2. Special EU trade status for the North; 3. No change in the North’s continuing trade links with Britain.

Over four-and-a-half years of chaotic and bad-tempered EU-UK divorce talks, the outline of a deal emerged.

It is important to note that points one and two cited above won out. Concessions were given on point number three – agreed by London many times – to allow some changes to the North’s trade with the other constituent parts of the United Kingdom.

But the inherent conflict in getting a political fix for point three is large. On the one hand both London and Belfast want minimal and smooth controls for trade with Britain and the North.

One the other hand the EU wants controls to be effective and credible. When internal member state border controls are abandoned, external EU controls have to be strong.

One of the largely ignored consequences of Brexit was that the benighted Irish Border became the EU single market’s only de facto land border with the UK.

After conceding point three, Johnson then pretended it could never mean a border in the Irish Sea.

Then when the going got rough, Johnson last September threatened to break international law by reneging on the EU-UK trade deal. As Brexit talks improved in tone, and inched their way to a belated deal, UK Brexit minister Michael Gove and EU Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, put the North’s special status back on track.

But amid all the Brexit hullabaloo of a Christmas Eve Brexit deal, Johnson did two things to compound the recurring mess around Northern Ireland.

He continually denied the Irish Sea border reality; and he hurtled towards a situation where ill-prepared business people across the four constituent parts of the UK faced a totally changed trading regime which they could not know.

When the European Commission grossly erred on January 29 and announced the emergency sealing of the Irish Border – to ensure no EU-made AstraZeneca vaccines did not breach an import ban via an Irish back-door to Britain – all hell broke loose. There was fury in Dublin, Belfast and London.

Mr Gove swung into action, demanding changes to the British-Northern Ireland trade rules.

He demanded a two-year extension to the April 1 deadline for full-on EU checks in the North. The irony is that London already turned down a two-year EU extension to Brexit negotiations to allow complex issues such as these be ironed out and prepared for.

Since then the ‘rhetoric meter’ has been in overdrive, with both sides trading threats.

Word from Brussels is that certain member states, notably France, are running out of patience with the British stance. The EU is demanding real customs and product checks to protect the integrity of its single market.

Concession offers will be on practical and procedural matters to speed up and smooth those checks – not abolish them.

Brussels officials say the real fear is that Ireland could lose out. If London and Brussels cannot agree this – and the Democratic Unionist Party, whose Brexit stance contributed to this mess, do not accept reality – then things are headed for a very bad situation for all of Ireland.

Single market access could be called into doubt.