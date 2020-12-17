| 7.7°C Dublin

The remarkable strength and courage of Geraldine Mullan – cherish every moment with the people you love

People who have experienced great tragedy often bring sharp insight and perspective into our lives

Geraldine Mullan has spoken about coming to terms with the death of her husband, John, and children, Tomás and Amelia last August Expand

Stella O'Malley

GERALDINE Mullan didn’t want to be saved by the coastguard. She begged him to let her die in the water with her husband and children, but he couldn’t let her go. A few months later and she’s now forever grateful to the coastguard Kevin Barr who held her in the water. Geraldine Mullan has survived this terrible tragedy and, watching her on Prime Time the other night, it seems the horror she experienced has uncovered an extraordinary level of strength and wisdom within her.

It can be helpful to listen to people who have experienced great tragedy as they often bring sharp insight and perspective into our lives. The price of love is grief – when we love someone, we risk losing them and we risk being distressed by them. It’s all part of the love. In many ways, if we have loved ones, then we are rich – even if these loved ones are causing us deep distress. If we didn’t care about them, then we wouldn’t mind how they behaved.

Christmas often heightens worries that are lying low during the year. Our expectations rise; many of us watch the movies and can’t help but hope that Christmas this year might be a little bit magical. Others simply dread Christmas. Sadly, the reality is that Christmas is very often quite tense and exhausting. Issues such as mental health problems and financial concerns tend to get exacerbated at Christmas. It doesn’t matter whether it is your own mental health challenge or your loved ones’, both can feel like a prison of misery.

