The remarkable strength and courage of Geraldine Mullan – cherish every moment with the people you love

GERALDINE Mullan didn’t want to be saved by the coastguard. She begged him to let her die in the water with her husband and children, but he couldn’t let her go. A few months later and she’s now forever grateful to the coastguard Kevin Barr who held her in the water. Geraldine Mullan has survived this terrible tragedy and, watching her on Prime Time the other night, it seems the horror she experienced has uncovered an extraordinary level of strength and wisdom within her.

It can be helpful to listen to people who have experienced great tragedy as they often bring sharp insight and perspective into our lives. The price of love is grief – when we love someone, we risk losing them and we risk being distressed by them. It’s all part of the love. In many ways, if we have loved ones, then we are rich – even if these loved ones are causing us deep distress. If we didn’t care about them, then we wouldn’t mind how they behaved.

Christmas often heightens worries that are lying low during the year. Our expectations rise; many of us watch the movies and can’t help but hope that Christmas this year might be a little bit magical. Others simply dread Christmas. Sadly, the reality is that Christmas is very often quite tense and exhausting. Issues such as mental health problems and financial concerns tend to get exacerbated at Christmas. It doesn’t matter whether it is your own mental health challenge or your loved ones’, both can feel like a prison of misery.

Love, hate, affection and bitter resentment can all get rolled up in a ball together for the person who loves someone with mental illness. Meanwhile, the emotions for the individual who suffers mental health problems can swing quickly from terrible guilt to anger, love and paralysing fear. Financial worries can create a corrosive sense of despair that leads to other problems such as sickness and insomnia. Through all this, Christmas can feel superficial and vacuous. Yet celebrations have been held in the middle of winter for thousands of years for a reason. We need these celebrations, these moments when we pause to come together and try to spread some joy with presents and Christmas cheer, because without the celebrations – the pause for reflection – life becomes grey and monotonous. Some people have reasonably easy lives, some people are faced with a few hard challenges while others are handed unimaginably difficult cards to deal with. There doesn’t seem to be any fairness or system behind this – we don’t know why some people are forced to endure terrible pain and injustice while others get off scot-free. Yet it doesn’t really matter what we face because we’re alive, and as long as there is life, there is hope. The shocking truth is that some people who are faced with great hardship will have moments of great joy this Christmas while others, who are not enduring anything very difficult, will have a miserable time. The choice is up to us. The psychologist Viktor Frankl’s 1946 global bestseller Man’s Search for Meaning chronicled his experiences in Auschwitz during World War II. He learned that with a sense of meaning and purpose we can do anything and without it was are lost. He managed to endure terrible hardship by forging meaning for his life despite the senseless brutality he endured. He accomplished this by thinking of his love for his wife, Tilly, and by helping other inmates in the camp. H said: “What was really needed was a fundamental change in our attitude towards life. We had to learn ourselves and, furthermore, we had to teach the despairing men, that it did not really matter what we expected from life, but rather what life expected from us.” Our hope for the future rests upon our ability to forge meaning from the events in our lives. Seeking meaning isn’t so helpful as this relies on the external and people can dash about bouncing from religion to education looking for an answer. By contrast, forging meaning is a much more internal pursuit. This entails looking at your life as it is now and finding meaning and purpose within it. This might mean getting a smile out of your difficult relative or it might mean going out of your way to help a vulnerable person who needs it. It might also mean that you make a point of gathering the people you love around you and making damn sure you have some fun and laughter this Christmas. Geraldine Mullan won’t get to see Tomás (14) or Amelia (6) grow up. She won’t get to grow old with her husband, John. Instead she is forced to remain on this earth without her family. So perhaps you can forge a sense of meaning and purpose into your life this Christmas by remembering what Geraldine Mullan said: “I can’t change what happened on August 20, but in some small way, especially as we’re coming up to this Christmas season, my Christmas present to John, Tomás and Amelia is that more kids get hugs and kisses from their mums and dads. If more people tell their loved ones that they love each other. Because I didn’t know the 20th of August was going to be the last day I got to tell John, Tomás and Amelia I loved them. So my message is just simple. Remember how precious life is, cherish every moment and tell the ones you love you love them.”