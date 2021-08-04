The reason more women want a divorce? They have higher relationship standards

As a teenager, I acted as a companion to a worldly-wise, elderly Frenchwoman who sought to instruct me in the ways of sophisticated society. “The chains of marriage are so onerous that sometimes it takes three to carry the responsibility,” she would say slyly.

This was in the days when divorce was expensive, difficult and stigmatised – because it upset property and inheritance rights – so some saw an extra-marital relationship as a lesser evil.

But in the final quarter of the 20th century, divorce law became more liberal almost everywhere. As we know, Ireland endorsed divorce by referendum in 1995, just scraping through by a tiny margin.

According to Diane Urquhart’s fine study, Irish Divorce: A History, the Irish had never been keen on the dissolution of marriage. Even pre-1923, Westminster usually omitted Ireland from divorce legislation. It wasn’t just about religion: it was land, money, splitting up estates.

Traditionally, women were more conservative about divorce – my mother’s generation saw it as an excuse for male philanderers to dump old wives for new models – but things have changed. Irish divorce is increasing and women are now the majority applicants. As Shane Phelan reported in this newspaper last week, there was a 29pc rise in divorce applications between 2019 and 2020. Irish divorce law had been eased further in 2019, and an increase in demand was expected.

Then there was lockdown, which is trying under the best of circumstances, and must surely amplify the worst of them.

The trend for women as instigators of divorce follows an international pattern. Some men consider themselves victims of divorce. PJ O’Rourke said he won’t bother getting married again, announcing: “I’ll just give a house to someone I hate.”

Some claim it’s because women do better out of a marriage split. The wife often gets the family home and custody of the kids. Among the super-rich, alimony means big bucks.

Women today have more confidence to leave a miserable marriage, yet some mediation counsellors claim women may choose to end a marriage simply because they have higher relationship standards.

“Men will jog along in a mediocre marriage as long as there is food on the table and an occasional opportunity for marital sex,” one counsellor told me. “Women want something better. They want emotional understanding, give and take, validation. They’re less likely to put up with an unsatisfactory home life.”

An experienced American divorce lawyer, Thomas G Papps, has outlined the eight most common reasons for divorce: sex problems; financial problems; rows over children; loss of respect; cultural differences; age differences; in-laws; community roots. Domestic abuse, alcohol and drug problems arose too in his book, The Eight Reasons for Divorce, although less than I had expected.

Indeed, he cites cases where couples stayed together despite abuse or addiction issues – sometimes one partner just accepts the situation. Couples have stayed together despite affairs, troubled sexual relations, stress over children. Papps says the one ingredient absolutely necessary to maintain a spousal relationship is respect. The couple may not love each other as they did, but if they have respect for one another, that really matters.

A crisis can trigger a break-up. A diagnosis of cancer, for example, has precipitated a wife into a whirl of affairs, determined to experience some mad escapade while there’s still a chance. Devoted couples of 30 years’ standing split up when the children fly the nest. It’s not unusual for couples to become good friends post-divorce (and it’s not unusual for some people to regret ever leaving their first spouse – as even Frank Sinatra did.)

I have also known at least three couples who made a success of “divorce, Irish-style”, as separations used to be called. After fighting like cat and dog, they split the house in two, agreed to respect each other’s space and then became entirely congenial, although they were fortunate enough to have a home – in one case, a farmhouse – that could be divided in two.

Is divorce a public or a private matter? The State has a stake in stable family life and social conservatives believe the State should support marriage and family stability. But couples can’t be forced to stay together if they feel a relationship is dead; and there’s many a happy second union.

The bigger picture is that women really want a satisfying relationship, not just a put-up-with-it situation; the trend of wives seeking marital dissolution is evidence of that.

