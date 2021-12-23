The promise of good times to come keeps the fire burning

It’s hard to believe we’re here again, isn’t it? One whole year later, still cancelling family dinners and stressing over sore throats.

Despite the phenomenal impact made by the vaccination programme, Omicron has reared its ugly head to put a dent in the most joyous of seasons.

It’s little wonder so many of us have lost our festive spirit.

Maybe you’re facing a Christmas with Covid, or concern over your job in hospitality, or maybe you’re just sad about another year of missing out on excessive merriment.

I am so much luckier than most, but I yearn for a Christmas where every night is jam-packed with drinks with college friends I haven’t seen in a year or M&S canapes shared with relatives. Others are dealing with much, much worse.

But in these times, I try to remind myself what we’re doing all of this for.

Last week, my friends and I exchanged Kris Kindle presents, in lieu of our pre-2020 Christmas Eve in-the-local tradition.

Pubs were still open past 8pm at this stage, and we all made sure to take antigen tests beforehand and keep each other safe.

Over pints, we swapped silly t-shirts, Sheela na gig badges, bottles of posh gin and merch for favourite bands, aided by a wheel of names made by a friend’s niece.

The table was filled with hearty laughter, excitement and pure Christmas joy.

Sure, I was wearing a mask when I went to the bathroom, and there was a slight chill in the pub due to increased ventilation, but for one night, things felt not only normal, but happy.

Soppy, I know, but my heart was bursting with love and gratitude at the notion that I had a group of friends that could fix a Cheshire Cat smile on my face during a pandemic.

We have had various hardships over the last year and a half, but we are all still here and have each other.

For that, as well as my wonderful family, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

Maybe for you, that’s your child. Maybe it’s your partner, or the person you’ve been crushing hard on since meeting them on Tinder in the summer.

It could be your nanny or your grandad, or your favourite cousin, or that one colleague that you always end up doing shots with on a work night out.

Perhaps it’s your childhood best friend, or maybe it’s your dog.

It could even be the drive to see the new Scream sequel by yourself with an extra large popcorn come January.

Whether you’re cocooning with family this Christmas or spending it solo, surrounded by Baileys and pigs in blankets (dreamy), we all have something, however small, to get through all of this for.

We don’t know what next Christmas will bring.

But there’s hope that I will get another one of those special nights with my friends, and that’s enough to keep a spark of Christmas joy alive for me.