The politics of pub opening hours may look dead – but they are merely sleeping

John Downing

The English have some of the best pubs in the whole world. Sadly, they are usually closed.” The words of the late great sportswriter Con Houlihan can be too easily transposed to our the pint lovers’ slough of despondency.

The bad news, purveyed by the Taoiseach via Raidió na Gaeltachta on Saturday, is that you can forget about a public house pint until deep into the summer at very earliest, as Covid-19 lockdown extends another nine weeks and well beyond that for bars. The less bad news, conveyed via the Sunday Independent on behalf of the Justice Minister, is that whenever our pubs do re-open there will be longer opening hours and easier drink-selling rules for theatres, galleries and the like.

On the prospect of a gargle in a gallery, we can already hear the reprobate ghost of Brendan Behan slurring: “Stupid place to leave a painting...” recalling his storied desperation stakes visits to the Dublin Dog Show one Good Friday in the 1950s as the only place to wet his whistle. Many of the workers and proprietors in the pub and restaurant trade are by now understandably at their wits’ end with the lockdown putting many of them out of business since early October, and maybe for good.

