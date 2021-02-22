The politics of pub opening hours may look dead – but they are merely sleeping

The English have some of the best pubs in the whole world. Sadly, they are usually closed.” The words of the late great sportswriter Con Houlihan can be too easily transposed to our the pint lovers’ slough of despondency.

The bad news, purveyed by the Taoiseach via Raidió na Gaeltachta on Saturday, is that you can forget about a public house pint until deep into the summer at very earliest, as Covid-19 lockdown extends another nine weeks and well beyond that for bars. The less bad news, conveyed via the Sunday Independent on behalf of the Justice Minister, is that whenever our pubs do re-open there will be longer opening hours and easier drink-selling rules for theatres, galleries and the like.

On the prospect of a gargle in a gallery, we can already hear the reprobate ghost of Brendan Behan slurring: “Stupid place to leave a painting...” recalling his storied desperation stakes visits to the Dublin Dog Show one Good Friday in the 1950s as the only place to wet his whistle. Many of the workers and proprietors in the pub and restaurant trade are by now understandably at their wits’ end with the lockdown putting many of them out of business since early October, and maybe for good.

But as many of our own world-beating bars remain sadly locked and shuttered, we can only soldier on and hope. Strangely, bar the resolution of the “real Irish question” in spring 2018 – when we found out just where you can get a drink on Good Friday – the licensing laws have remained largely untouched for precisely two decades.

Of course, the answer to the perennial Irish question had suddenly become, try any pub, anywhere. The end of the 90-year-old Good Friday closure came thanks to the initiative of Independent Senator Billy Lawless and the compliance of then Justice Minister, Frances Fitzgerald.

But, bar that, you have to go back to somebody called John O’Donoghue and his ground-breaking Intoxicating Liquor Bill of 2001. The Fianna Fáil Justice Minister, famed around those times for urging “zero tolerance” to crime, was a far more tolerant man when it came to extended pub opening hours.

His legislation was the first time in over 40 years that our strange laws had been changed. This writer’s father once remarked that before the relative liberalisation of drink laws in 1959 he had “three illegal pints for every one legal one”. Up to then pubs were officially closed all day Sunday and all of St Patrick’s Day, among a host of other restrictions.

Yet John O’Donoghue’s legislation in spring 2000 was not without its big controversies. His draft law was denounced by Louth Fine Gael TD, Brendan McGahon, for helping spread more social ills. .

And at the end of it all, he was denounced by some for failing to make access to the licensed trade more open as publicans were for a time being investigated for price fixing. The Justice Minister was told anybody fit according to law to hold a liquor licence, should be issued with one.

Fianna Fáil was dubbed “the publicans’ party” in a facile play on its more usual subtitle. Even the irrepressible Independent TD, and long-time Kilgarvan publican, Jackie Healy Rae publicly lamented his own failure to use his leverage supporting a minority government to get Sunday night closing time extended to 11.30pm.

The reality is that some of the 1959 liquor law’s strangeness did end. These included different summer and winter closing times, an end to the so-called “holy hour” of 2pm to 4.30pm on Sundays, which ruled out a pint and an All Ireland on the telly among other things.

The O'Donoghue changes also meant extended closing to last orders before 12.30 am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and a further half-hour “drinking-up time”. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays closing time became 11.30pm while Sundays went to 11pm.

After all that you will note there were three different “witching hours” spanning the seven days. That challenged the most dedicated pub aficionado to keep track, especially after a few pints.

Then, mysteriously the 12.30am on Thursdays, was quickly put back to 11.30pm. The Leinster House legend was that it followed complaints from employers and those running training courses that absenteeism on Friday mornings, after a Thursday pay day, was on the rise. In classic Irish fashion, collective punishment was applied rather than carpeting the tardy and the absent from their work and training obligations.

Some of us will have seen that same collective punishment being applied during the brief times of pub opening since this virus hit us 11 months ago. Lurid online video footage contributed to swifter collective pub closures where applying the law to transgressors would appear a much fairer outcome.

All of that being said, the announcement about liquor law changes due to be announced today by Justice Minister Helen McEntee will be listened to with interest. Granted the politics of pub opening hours – in recent times a most vibrant topic – may look like a dead duck just now. But the reality is that this issue is, like Lazarus, merely sleeping.

There surely is scope to end the three different closing times over the seven days. As things stand also, pubs and off-licences cannot sell alcohol until 12.30pm on Sundays, off-licences must stop at 10pm and pubs at 11pm, while nightclubs can continue until 1am.

Ms McEntee will look at the 1935 Dance Halls Act, a product of “de Valera’s Ireland” which is still with us – and worthy of a major study unto itself. Hard to argue with updating that one all of 86 years on.

Micheál Martin has given us a best pub-reopening date as June. So, the Justice Minister is correct to slate draft legislation for this summer. But history teaches us that debate will be keen on this always controversial issue.