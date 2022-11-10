| 11.6°C Dublin

The pathway to limiting global warming is all about managing the earth’s energy balance

Frank McGovern

There are climate solutions such as atmospheric carbon dioxide removal, but some are costly or required on a large scale

A participant at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh. Experts say that there are solutions to the climate crisis, but they are not being implemented at the required scale. Photo: Mohammed Abed, AFP.
An activist at a demonstration outside Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during COP27. (Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

The run-up to COP27 was remarkably different to last year’s COP26 in Glasgow. COP26 received unprecedented media attention. The messaging was compelling and it engaged the public. A key focus was keeping 1.5C alive.

The media attention for COP27 is more muted. There are many reasons for this – the war in Ukraine, energy and food crises, economic inflation, migration and housing issues.

