The pathway to limiting global warming is all about managing the earth’s energy balance

The run-up to COP27 was remarkably different to last year’s COP26 in Glasgow. COP26 received unprecedented media attention. The messaging was compelling and it engaged the public. A key focus was keeping 1.5C alive.

The media attention for COP27 is more muted. There are many reasons for this – the war in Ukraine, energy and food crises, economic inflation, migration and housing issues.

Indeed, some UN messaging on the lack of a credible pathway to limit global warming to 1.5C and the consequences of runaway climate change, add to the muted tone.

The current crises, along with the Covid19 pandemic, weave into the climate change narrative for this century. How these are managed – and their lessons – can inform more effective responses to climate change.

The COP26 outcome, while decried by some, was significant. It articulated a pathway by which the world could limit global warming to 1.5C and took some key steps to progress this.

It is immensely difficult to do but perhaps too early to comment on its credibility. Science and innovation, as well as people and governments, still have the opportunity to do this.

The benefits of CDR for climate and for ocean acidification are immense, but it will require investments and will be costly

From a scientific perspective, it is relatively easy to outline the key requirements. At its simplest, global warming is all about energy and in particular, how to manage the Earth’s energy balance – that is the balance of warming and cooling.

Since the industrial revolution, the atmosphere has been loaded up with additional greenhouse gases which trap additional energy, causing global warming.

Carbon dioxide is by far the greenhouse gas (GHG) most responsible for global warming. Increased atmospheric levels are trapping more heat than the other main GHGs in combination. Increasing atmospheric CO2 levels must be stopped soon as possible.

For this to happen globally, we must get back to the situation that existed for most of human history, in which CO2 emissions and removals were balanced.

An activist at a demonstration outside Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during COP27. (Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

An activist at a demonstration outside Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, during COP27. (Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

COP26 stated that CO2 emissions should be reduced by 40pc by 2030, relative to 2010 levels, and reduced to that pre-industrial revolution balance or net-zero by 2050 – if we are to limit warming to 1.5C.

Methane is the second most important GHG. It is a strong GHG, but its contribution to global warming is currently about 25pc of that of CO2. Its key feature is that its atmospheric lifetime is about 12 years.

Actions on methane can have a relatively quick, positive effect on reducing its atmospheric levels and therefore reducing its contribution to global warming. If the voluntary agreement by more than 100 countries in Glasgow to reduce methane emissions by 30pc relative to 2020 levels by 2030 is achieved, it will be a major contribution to limiting warming to 1.5C.

However, a difficulty exists if the actions to reduce methane emissions are seen to create “space” for further carbon dioxide emissions. Equivalence and trading of gases needs to be managed carefully.

Globally much of the required methane reductions can be met by stopping leaks from fossil energy production and distribution. This has been known for years – but such leaks have, if anything, increased.

Global food production is also a major source of methane. The solutions to reduce emissions from food production are more complex and on a global level may take some time to implement. It is also recognised that such emissions will not be reduced to zero.

The third part of the climate solution is active atmospheric carbon dioxide removal (CDR). We already have CDR through afforestation and some soil management.

Youth activists after holding a panel at COP27. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Youth activists after holding a panel at COP27. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

These are positive developments but much more is needed and urgently. Large scale CDR is needed in two situations - one if the carbon dioxide budget for limiting warming in line with the Paris Agreement temperature goal is exceeded, and two, to offset residual emissions of non-CO2 GHGs which cannot be reduced to zero.

The scale of CDR required by 2050 and afterwards is not yet known. It depends on how fast we can de-fossilise our energy systems and how much we can reduce non-CO2 GHGs. However, it will be large and these solutions are not yet emerging at the required scale.

The benefits of CDR for climate and for ocean acidification are immense, but it will require investments and will be costly. Hence the question, who pays? ​

The bill be will be large one way or another. However, paying for mitigation actions now has immense returns for those investments. Realising that return is essential.

Frank McGovern is Chief Scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency