The pandemic has taught us a harsh lesson about our outdated school system

Our school closures brought huge disruption to our children’s education and social environment, and we have yet to acknowledge this.

And it has been tough on parents, with the pandemic exposing a lack of flexibility emblematic of the wider problem of having a school system that suits a 1950s society. Take the school calendar; it just steamrolled ahead as if the third Covid wave never happened.

It’s disappointing we could not have shown flexibility on the timing of our holidays to allow for maximum time in the classroom, and more understanding that many parents work.

In Greece primary schools added two weeks to their summer term, while countries like Australia and Chile brought forward their winter holidays.

It feels like my primary-age kids have had such a short time in school, and teenagers – who went back after Easter – have barely been in this year.

Months later, I’m still discombobulated from the closures. Every time they get a day off, even though it’s in the school calendar drawn up last September, it takes me by surprise.

There was the Friday before Easter when they closed at noon; I forgot about that. Then there was the mini midterm that came out of leftfield at the start of May. This week I was blindsided by a reminder email pointing out our primary school was shut today as well as Monday.

“You cannot be serious!” I yelled at my computer, doing a full-blown John McEnroe, which brought my husband downstairs out of his zen office (our bedroom).

“It’s no biggie,” he breezily assured me, “sure aren’t we both working from home.”

But I was worried. They have only 17 days left this school year and, with their usual after-school activities – like speech and drama, chess and basketball – still not back, which would have given me an extra hour, it’s a struggle to get my work done.

I work at the kitchen table, and having the kids floating in and out on the hunt for snacks makes this tricky.

And, besides, when they get home from school I want to be available for them.

This working from home lark is a bit of a swizz in that respect.

On paper it sounds family friendly, but it does not feel like it when you are telling your children to shut up.

If the school day was a touch longer – even 40 minutes – it would be an enormous help.

Now that summer is here, I find the lack of flexibility around the school calendar this year hard to swallow.

And where is the sizable and necessary investment to make up for the huge loss of learning due to the closures?

While the summer school provision has increased 100pc to €40m, the eligibility criteria have been extended to include post-primary children, so this still only reaches a small number.

The UK has allocated more than £3bn for a catch-up plan to include tutoring for disadvantaged pupils, and teacher training – yet even this was not considered enough. In the US President Joe Biden earmarked $122bn to bring their children up to speed, and the Netherlands €8bn.

In the UK there is also a debate raging over whether to extend the school day by 30 minutes, which may or may not happen. Even if it doesn’t, their school day is already longer than ours.

It is a funny one because we actually offer a very high number of instruction hours; at 905 hours per year we are near the top of the OECD, yet have a shorter day than many countries.

Two of my kids started school in the British system, but back then I did not realise how easy I had it. The school day was from 9am to 3.15pm, and reception (junior infants) finished at the same time as everyone else. None of this nonsense of an earlier pick-up.

When we moved back to Ireland and my third started junior infants I was a stay-at-home parent, so having different pick-ups was manageable.

Now I am working and my youngest starts school in September; it’s going to be tricky. In Ireland the quality of teaching, the number of days in school and our hours of instruction are not the problem – rather it is the scaffolding around this.

According to a French mum at our school, the mindset of our Irish school system is not family friendly.

She tells us in France the school day starts at 8.30am and ends at 4.30pm for primary school, with longer break time and more extracurricular activities.

Last Christmas she put her child in a private school because the longer day offered, with more activities, made it possible for her to work part-time.

The primary school day in Ireland is five hours and 40 minutes. We could lengthen this by 40 minutes to allow for a longer break and perhaps slot more reading or exercise into the day. The kids (and the hardworking teachers) would then get a proper break; the early one is only 10 minutes at my school. And we could scrap the different end times for junior and senior infants and include more free playtime. Why not involve college students, retired people and parents to help with supervision for the above changes?

The Programme for Government mentions a citizens’ assembly on the future of education – and now is a perfect time to start that conversation. Because Covid exposed how our education system suits a society where there is a parent at home full time. Now we need to update it for the Ireland we live in today.