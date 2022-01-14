The only advice mums-to-be need is to tell people offering advice and hard-won wisdom to sod off

Last week, I bumped into an old friend in a local restaurant. As ever, I could hear her raucous laughter reverberating around the room. My husband and I were on a much-needed date night, having been washed ashore after the mayhem of Christmas. We were exhausted and depleted — shadows of the people we were before Elf on the Shelf and the peeling of a thousand spuds. Part of me envied my friend’s sheer gust of energy.

I went to her table, where she was seated with her partner, and offered a festive hug (don’t @ me; I had a mask on). “Oh no, I can’t. I’m pregnant,” she countered joyfully. Sure enough, she was three weeks or so off her due date. She had a brilliantly uncomplicated pregnancy. Unlike me, she still felt and looked vaguely human, even rounding onto the home stretch.

As couples go, my friend and her partner were at Absolute Peak Happiness. They were excited about the new arrival and so close to the jubilation of the moment when they would meet their first child. They left the restaurant before us, with his arm resting affectionately on the small of her back. For two people whose lives were about to erupt and somehow piece back together in an entirely new and unfamiliar way, they seemed wonderfully calm. “I’ll see you on the other side,” I told her. “It’ll be an amazing time.”

All sorts of advice bubbled up in my throat, but I swallowed it back down. My God, be ready for the sheer overwhelm, I felt like saying. I wanted to tell her to try and be present in those first few weeks of motherhood, amid the absolute mayhem. I wanted to suggest that, instead of taking in visitors every day for five weeks, like I did, she should set aside two weekend afternoons so everyone who wanted to could come and meet the baby. How I longed to remind her that babies were resilient, and that truffle-pig snoring didn’t mean there was anything wrong. I wanted to tell her to not wish quiet moments like the 2am feed away.

I wanted to let her know that, on day three, she would have a huge cry about nothing and everything, and that it was entirely normal. I wanted to remind her to take tons of videos of the newborn stage, because we don’t have nearly enough. Most importantly, I wanted to tell her to tell people like me, with all their advice and hard-won wisdom, to sod off.

Pregnant women will hear “I know everyone’s giving you advice, but here’s one really good bit of advice” (they mean five) or “don’t listen to anyone’s advice” on a constant loop. Naturally, everyone means well, and having survived the tsunami of new parenthood, they genuinely want to help you do the same. New parenthood is, paradoxically, among the loneliest and most confusing times of a person’s life. People remember that loneliness. But holy Moses, nothing prepared me for everyone’s tuppence-worth.

When you’re pregnant, the big issues that concern most well-wishers are (a) how you are going to get the baby out from your body, (b) how you are going to feed it, and (c) how much time you’re going to take out from your life to do all of this. And people have very deeply held opinions on all of this.

On the morning that I went into the Rotunda for my C-section, around a half-dozen women and their birthing partners were doing the same. We all sat around with wheelie cases in front of us, holding hands with our plus-ones and grinning warmly at each other. It didn’t feel like the end of life as we knew it. It felt like checking into a hotel for a weekend break. We were lambs to the slaughter.

I often think of those other couples who were so calm and serene in the face of such a massive change. Did they get the shock of their lives a day or two later? Do they now spend their days wearily cleaning the spot under their kid’s high chair, or sorting tiny socks, or humming along with Mr Tumble as they clear away yet more Lego? Did they somehow know all the stuff I didn’t back then? And if they did, was it because they listened to other people’s advice about new parenthood a bit more than I did?

As I thought about it all, I sent my friend a text. “I know you have absolutely got this, and you don’t ever need to cash this particular chip in, but if you do have any questions about all of this that you think are strange or random, just send them to me and I’ll have your back.” Maybe it helps to see someone else waving over from the other side.