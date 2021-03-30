| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The old normal can seem like a scary place

Frank Coughlan

After being trapped in physical and emotional bubbles for so long, the real world now seems out of reach for some

The vaccine roll-out means there is light at the end of the tunnel. Photo: PA Expand

Close

The vaccine roll-out means there is light at the end of the tunnel. Photo: PA

The vaccine roll-out means there is light at the end of the tunnel. Photo: PA

The vaccine roll-out means there is light at the end of the tunnel. Photo: PA

Humans are complex beasts and whenever you think you’ve worked them out they go off and dumbfound you.

Best described in the phrase by Winston Churchill – a great man for the throwaway – who came up with “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma”.

Actually, I’m taking a liberty there. He was referring to Stalinist Russia at the time, but the point still holds for the rest of humanity.

Most Watched

Privacy