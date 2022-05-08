The National Maternity Hospital saga: Cracking the ‘St Vinci Code’

The burning question all week was “How do you build a hospital?” The answer is probably a bit like the answer the guy gets in the old joke when he asks for directions in Kerry: “You wouldn’t start from here.”

On the face of it, it should all be good news. A shiny new hospital so the women of Ireland can have their babies in peace. But this is Ireland. So obviously there had to be war.

The main issue at play is a complex Vatican conspiracy going back generations that none of us quite understands. Let’s call it the St Vinci Code, and Peter Boylan (crusading former master of the NMH) is its Dan Brown, its Tom Hanks, or its Robert Langdon, depending on your level of familiarity with the original Da Vinci Code.

Peter Boylan is either the last sane man in Ireland, and a fearless hero fighting for justice, or he is so traumatised by nuns that he can’t see straight. In reality we probably won’t know which for 299 years.

The plot is quite complex. It seemed the secrets of the St Vinci Code were contained in ancient legal scrolls which we needed to see before we could unlock the truth. So under intense pressure, the scrolls everyone needed to read to unlock the truth were released, presumably from the Arc of the Covenant. Everyone promptly didn’t read them, but proceeded with the argument anyway. Then we were told these were not the scrolls we really needed to see.

The ones we really needed to see were the really really secret scrolls between an ancient order of nuns templar and the Vatican, where there might apparently be an agreement that the Swiss Guard, or militant stormtrooper nuns, would swoop on the new hospital if anyone looked for a tubal ligation. We struggled to keep up, but Irish people have become very adept at doing crash courses in various fields of expertise at this stage, so we briefly abandoned our studies on ‘Baltic Conflict in the Post-Soviet Era’ to focus on the precise medico-legal meaning of ‘clinically appropriate’.

Men googled to find out what a tubal ligation is and millennials googled to find out what a nun is.

It was all getting a bit complicated at this stage, so we did what we do best, which is boil it down to a very simple slogan: “A State-owned hospital on State-owned land’. But this was to misunderstand the sacred mystery of the hospitals, which is that they were two hospitals, but one corridor. Regina Doherty had perhaps the most unlikely ‘quote of the week’ from a politician: “What happens in 299 years’ time?” Between nuns and doctors and pro-choicers on either side, sometimes it was hard to know which side was actually fighting the patriarchy.

For much of the week it seemed as if Ellen Coyne, a young Catholic mother, was the only one making sense, and one of the few who had actually done a bit of research. But the image that might stay in many people’s heads was Peter Boylan on Prime Time, casually, repeatedly, putting his hand out to stop journalist Alison O’Connor, who pointed out that she had delivered a few babies herself, from disagreeing with him.