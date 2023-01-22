| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The nation has got its knickers in a twist – if Paschal Donohoe isn’t perfect enough for politics, who is?

Brendan O'Connor

Fur coat and no knickers’ turned out to be a very apt phrase for the week when we caught glimpses of what lies beneath

Paschal Donohoe Expand

Close

Paschal Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe

Sometimes in January, it can feel like we’ve all lost the ability to surprise each other any more. It can feel like we’ve talked everything to death, like there’s no more to say. But then we discover there are always surprises around the corner.

The Taoiseach caused a bit of an intake of breath and seemed to even surprise himself when, in the Dáil, he uttered the immortal phrase “fur coat and no knickers” about billionaires. But in a way, it turned out to be a very apt phrase for the week that was in it — a week when we caught glimpses of what lies beneath.

Most Watched

Privacy