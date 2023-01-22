The nation has got its knickers in a twist – if Paschal Donohoe isn’t perfect enough for politics, who is?

Sometimes in January, it can feel like we’ve all lost the ability to surprise each other any more. It can feel like we’ve talked everything to death, like there’s no more to say. But then we discover there are always surprises around the corner.

The Taoiseach caused a bit of an intake of breath and seemed to even surprise himself when, in the Dáil, he uttered the immortal phrase “fur coat and no knickers” about billionaires. But in a way, it turned out to be a very apt phrase for the week that was in it — a week when we caught glimpses of what lies beneath.

Up to now, the general impression of Paschal Donohoe was that his sensible, moderately priced coat was worn over equally sensible, moderately priced underwear. Maybe boxers from Dunnes or M&S Y-fronts for special occasions. Everyone assumed the outer impression of sensible, stable virtue went down to the core.

So when he gave an odd press conference last Sunday about some muddle over posters being put up, lots of people dismissed it. Everyone knew Paschal wasn’t corrupt, right? He was straight and honest and stable. So much so that he was taking the trouble to come out and own up to niggly little detailed stuff. It almost looked like an excess of propriety.

Even when the opposition took the ball and ran with it, many people still kept faith that Paschal was well covered down below, no spare houses he had forgotten to mention or anything. Even the nature of the transgression — election posters — seemed earnest.

But as the week went on, the safest pair of hands in politics seemed to be fumbling the ball. Somehow, something that didn’t seem too serious initially, turned into a conversation around how, if Paschal fell, the Government surely would too. It felt like, if people weren’t careful they could be talking themselves into something they might regret. But the momentum kept building and Paschal really wasn’t helping the situation.

Even the opposition, who had been playing along with it for the sake of form, seemed slightly surprised by how far it was allowed to go and were presumably having to think seriously about whether now is a good time for them to go into government.

But there was something else underneath it all. The unspoken question was: if Paschal isn’t perfect enough for politics, who is? Who among us can honestly say our undergarments have always been spotless? If even he can make mistakes and appear to crumble under pressure, what hope is there for anyone?

Meanwhile, in the other down under, the great hope of enlightened liberals everywhere was getting out of politics due to burnout. Most people wondered why Jacinda Ardern is the first world leader to admit it can all get too much.

It reminded us that underneath the blood sports and fur coats are real people, just like us, dancing ever faster in a non-stop news cycle, an always-on culture that doesn’t always leave room to reflect or regroup, which means even the best of them can lose their footing.​

