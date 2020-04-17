| 8.4°C Dublin

The more things change, the more they stay the same

Theresa Reidy

Leaders: Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar are now seeking other partners to join Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in coalition. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

There is often disparaging discussion about the role the 'national interest' plays in coalition talks, the idea that parties use this amorphous concept as an excuse for breaking pre-election promises.

But the history of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael mean they have abiding, albeit competing, connections to the State they both founded and shaped.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis moment - it threatens the achievements of the last 100 years. The crisis has sped up a process of coalition agreement and, importantly, may make it easier for the grassroots members of both parties to accept a deal which challenges much of their political identities.