The more things change, the more they stay the same

There is often disparaging discussion about the role the 'national interest' plays in coalition talks, the idea that parties use this amorphous concept as an excuse for breaking pre-election promises.

But the history of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael mean they have abiding, albeit competing, connections to the State they both founded and shaped.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis moment - it threatens the achievements of the last 100 years. The crisis has sped up a process of coalition agreement and, importantly, may make it easier for the grassroots members of both parties to accept a deal which challenges much of their political identities.

They have now agreed a joint framework document they hope will entice small parties and Independents to join them in a new coalition government. The parties stand on the cusp of an historic crossing of the Civil War Rubicon.

To appreciate why this is a watershed, we should probably recap briefly on our Irish history. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael emerged from a divisive rupture in the nationalist movement which led Ireland to independence. Disagreement over the extent of political independence granted in the Anglo-Irish Treaty resulted in the formation of two political factions, anti-treaty Sinn Féin and pro-treaty Sinn Féin, and a bitter Civil War ensued.

In the post-war years, Fianna Fáil emerged from the core of anti-treaty Sinn Féin, and Fine Gael from pro-treaty Sinn Féin. Society was polarised and the Civil War divide shaped politics for several decades. A pattern of Fianna Fáil versus Fine Gael elections was established and it persisted until 2020.

Big questions arise about how a coalition between these two former giants of politics might affect political competition in the future. In 2016, Fianna Fáil agreed to provide qualified support for a Fine Gael-led minority government in a role reversal of an earlier agreement in 1987, known as the Tallaght Strategy, when Fine Gael supported a Fianna Fáil minority government. In both cases, the parties stopped short of working actively together in a coalition government. Neither party was comfortable managing minority government and, when possible, both have sought to form coalition governments, but never with each other.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have long maintained that there are substantial differences between them. This was undoubtedly true in the early decades, when arguments about the Anglo-Irish Treaty and Northern Ireland burned viscerally.

Historians have also shown there were notable differences in the social characteristics of those who supported the two parties. Although Fianna Fáil drew support from across society, it had particular appeal among working-class voters, small farmers and agricultural labourers. Fine Gael voters were more likely to be larger farmers and come from the professional classes. Fine Gael attracted much of the vote from the Anglo-Irish aristocracy and developed a profile as the party of the establishment.

After decades in power and, especially towards the end of the 20th century, Fianna Fáil had also joined the establishment and had developed strong business connections, the party's links with the construction industry being the most discussed of these.

Politics is dynamic, parties evolve, issues change and voter loyalties shift. Differences between the parties have muted. On economic policy, the parties are closer to each other than any other party in the system, with Fine Gael slightly further to the right than Fianna Fáil. From the 1980s, Fine Gael became a more socially liberal party, while Fianna Fáil, then and now, takes a more conservative line on social policy.

Political scientists argue that identity still matters for the two. Fine Gael politicians and party members retain an enduring connection to the party's role in setting up the institutions of the State and it sees itself as a bastion of responsible government, most especially in times of crisis. Fine Gael politicians point to their record of taking hard decisions, even when those were unpopular.

Fianna Fáil also values its early history, mentioning the 1937 constitution and its long-standing commitment to peace in Northern Ireland. Fianna Fáil's identity is also tied to its early commitment to housing provision and general welfare policies. It claims to stand on the side of the ordinary citizens.

All of which leaves the State with two very similar parties in policy terms but which are quite different in their identities, style and approach to politics. Several dynamics are at play in their decision to come together for a mould-breaking coalition.

The big two have seen their combined vote-share contract at recent elections. This pattern has been in train since the 1970s, when they were regularly getting 70-80pc of votes. Now, their combined share is well below 50pc.

Times have changed, and the parties are realising their vice-hold on government is no more. The reality is that the only way they can continue to yield power is to do so together. Both parties are seeking office - they have always been in government at one time or another, just not together.

They contest elections to be in government. They want to govern. This is not always the case for smaller parties, some of which have never been in government.

But a big question remains: can Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael persuade other partners to join them as they stand side by side in a coalition government in 2022 and 2023, when the State commemorates the centenary of the Civil War which created Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael?

Dr Theresa Reidy is a political scientist at University College Cork