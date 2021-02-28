The message must be 'clear and consistent'

The Taoiseach needs to employ an independent specialist communications unit to put an end to mounting public frustration during the pandemic, according to a leading public affairs specialist.

Hugh Gillanders, the former CEO of Edelman Ireland and director of public affairs for Europe for General Electric, warns that 'off the record' leaking and a lack of clarity is creating a growing crisis for the Government.

"What strikes me is this Government is not speaking with one voice," he said.

"There are too many people communicating, so the person eating their cornflakes is hearing a load of mixed messages and it is causing doubt and frustration.

"The Taoiseach must establish his basic principles.

"How are we going to communicate? Who is going to deliver the message and when we are going to deliver it to people?

"He needs to pick out the best communicators on the team and decide when and how they communicate, but realise that less is more.

"The idea that a minister would come out and do a major television interview the night before the Taoiseach's nationwide address makes absolutely no sense."

Mr Gillanders also warned that all three Coalition parties will "lose out" if they don't band together. "Reality must hit home that 'off the record' briefings and leaks are counterproductive for everyone.

"I would advise some form of sanction if people are found to be speaking out of turn."

Instead he said the Government needs to re-employ a strategic communications unit.

"The irony is that this was something that was proposed a while back and the idea was dumped after pressure from people within the existing Coalition parties.

"Fianna Fáil spoke out against it and now they need it."

On creating a road map out of lockdown, he said: "This should be driven by data at this point, not dates. Making promises on specific dates is futile but they can give guidance and a road map based on numbers."

On the need for a Government slogan, he said "one clear rallying call" is needed as well as "a mantra of hope".

"Luke O Neill's version is particularly motivating, for example. 'You don't want to be shot on the last day of the war.' That's clear and succinct.

"They need to tell people 'we are a short distance off the finishing line and here is the progress we are making, and this is where we need to go'. And they need to communicate their progress to date through the stories of real ordinary people. That's why shows like Liveline work so well."

Mr Gillanders went on to say the Government has repeatedly failed to communicate the scientific reasons behind key decisions that affect the lives of millions.

"They need to give concrete reasons behind the decisions and in some cases the Government has not been effective in explaining why things are happening. For example, the 5km from home rule is one that people dispute when others can still fly in and out of the country.

"Clearly there are scientific reasons for restricting movement in the wider community, but that has not been effectively communicated. The science behind certain decisions is complex, but the message doesn't need to be.

"The Government need to take back control of the communications agenda. They need to get ahead of the game - with a proactive series of addresses by the Taoiseach to the nation based around key milestones.

"He needs to give monthly updates based on significant milestones."

On health specifically, he said: "There should be a division of responsibility for a short period as an interim measure - a spokesperson on health including Covid and a separate spokesperson for vaccinations. This will reduce workload and give space in the public mind."

Overall he said the Government "needs to communicate with one voice, which doesn't mean just one person".

"The tone and delivery should demonstrate empathy and understanding, the message should be clear and consistent and there should be no room for ambiguity.

"Communications need to also be more creative and targeted to channels such as TikTok that reach younger people, who don't sit down every night and watch the Six One News."