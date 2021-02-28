| 5.3°C Dublin

The message must be 'clear and consistent'

Niamh Horan

PR guru warns politicians are failing to communicate scientific reasons behind key decisions, writes Niamh Horan

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his cabinet colleagues need to improve their communication methods, says former Edelman CEO Hugh Gillanders Expand

The Taoiseach needs to employ an independent specialist communications unit to put an end to mounting public frustration during the pandemic, according to a leading public affairs specialist.

Hugh Gillanders, the former CEO of Edelman Ireland and director of public affairs for Europe for General Electric, warns that 'off the record' leaking and a lack of clarity is creating a growing crisis for the Government.

"What strikes me is this Government is not speaking with one voice," he said.

