The mental health conversation is a lot more nuanced than we allow it to be​​​​​​ ​

A psychoanalyst said to me once: “When we’re talking about one thing, what are we not talking about?” It was one of the most insightful questions I’d ever heard. So when public conversations converge around certain predictable themes, I stop to ask myself; “What is not being talked about?”

People talk a lot about mental health these days, but what they are really talking about is depression, or perhaps anxiety. It’s right and good that an effort is being made to destigmatise these conditions, but there is a downside.

If the only time we talk about mental illness is when we talk about depression, people think mental illness is depression – and that if we talk about it, we’ve ticked the “mental health” box in public discourse.

So many prominent people have spoken so eloquently and bravely about their experience with depression, there’s something reassuringly dignified, or even normal, when yet another section on a magazine show is about minding your mental health.

But as harrowing as depression can be, it’s only one kind of mental illness. What about all the other kinds? There are no moving celebrity interviews about psychosis or schizophrenia or bipolar disorders.

There are no features in the papers or ribbon-wearing days for the thousands of people who hear voices, and see things, and live petrified, chaotic, lives of fear, paranoia and delusion. Where are those people?

Many of them manage, with medication and the life-long support of their families, to get by. But sadly, some are on the streets or in prison enduring great suffering. We have failed these terribly sick citizens by a disastrous lack of services. We fail them by never talking about them – until it’s too late.

The result of our failure is that all too often a mental illness case becomes a criminal case, with devastating consequences. When we read about psychosis in the paper, it’s not a feature in the health supplement with advice or information on medication. It’s on the crime pages, because it’s the gardaí, judges and the prison service who end up coping with the systematic failure to care properly for extremely ill people.

This creates another problem. We make those huge efforts, with countless advertising and communications campaigns, to destigmatise depression. But if the only time we read about psychosis is in a court report, we associate these more severe illnesses with violence, which unfairly reflects on everyone with a similar diagnosis, regardless of how gentle and vulnerable they may be.

When severe illnesses are only covered by crime reporters, it creates fear rather than understanding – the opposite of all the work done for depression. That makes life even harder for patients and their families. It isn’t fair.

The consequences for both the prison service and inmates were detailed recently in a sad report by the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).

When making their routine visit to Cloverhill Prison, they found a severely mentally ill inmate lying naked on the floor of his cell, with faeces and urine on the floor and walls.

He was waiting on a transfer to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH), which has a chronic shortage of beds. He had not been let out of the cell once and the door was only opened to pass in food, which was done by officers standing behind a shield.

There were no blankets in the cell and the man’s poncho was lying beside him covered in urine. Ponchos, by the way, are what they give at-risk prisoners to wear, having been stripped of all their clothes, including underwear. I’m not having a go at the prison authorities by the way. The report stressed they are doing their best to care for people who shouldn’t be there, despite not having the correct expertise or enough qualified staff.

Keith Adams of the Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice was quoted on the challenge for prison staff saying: “They are repeatedly placed in positions where even with the best efforts and intentions, their level of care for prisoners is deficient because the broader criminal justice system has made prison a destination for people who should instead be in a psychiatric facility.”

Another prisoner spent months in a similar condition in a “special observation cell” before being transferred to the CMH. In his case, the High Court had been willing to allow him out on bail to a community psychiatric facility but this facility would not take him because he was homeless.

The man is homeless because he is mentally ill, and ends up in prison in this awful condition because he is mentally ill and homeless.

The impression I get is that a huge gap was left when the awful institutions of the past were shut down in favour of “care in the community”. But that care is underfunded leaving too many holes through which the severely ill can fall. The Central Mental Hospital does have more beds becoming available, but the gaps are still too wide.

Most problems can be solved with political will, but that’s only found after political pressure. Our silence on severe psychiatric illness means there is no pressure. Platitudes about minding our mental health do nothing for those who need help the most. We are capable of talking about more than one thing at a time, so let’s talk about this.