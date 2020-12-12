| 3.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The mental health conversation is a lot more nuanced than we allow it to be​​​​​​ ​

Sarah Carey

 

Those who suffer with a serious mental illness can end up on the margins of society. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie Expand

Close

Those who suffer with a serious mental illness can end up on the margins of society. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Those who suffer with a serious mental illness can end up on the margins of society. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Those who suffer with a serious mental illness can end up on the margins of society. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A psychoanalyst said to me once: “When we’re talking about one thing, what are we not talking about?” It was one of the most insightful questions I’d ever heard. So when public conversations converge around certain predictable themes, I stop to ask myself; “What is not being talked about?”

People talk a lot about mental health these days, but what they are really talking about is depression, or perhaps anxiety. It’s right and good that an effort is being made to destigmatise these conditions, but there is a downside.

If the only time we talk about mental illness is when we talk about depression, people think mental illness is depression – and that if we talk about it, we’ve ticked the “mental health” box in public discourse.

Privacy