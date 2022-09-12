The lovely model that changed my outlook to life and love

It’s true what they say, we do always hurt the ones we love. I shamefully admit to being one of this repugnant breed – a heartless monster who turned his back on what was once the object of my greatest affection. Then, having satisfied my base manly desires, the love of my life was cast aside and forgotten – cruelly spurned to make way for a newer model.

I often think about that first car of mine, now a distant memory in the rear-view mirror of life.

Such reminiscences from my automotive past went into overdrive last week when Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo sold at auction for €750,000. And if that strikes you as utter vroom-vroom madness, consider the 1955 Mercedes 300 SLR sold earlier this year for a carburettor-crazy €135m.

Chances are, though, both buyers were probably male. No woman would ever be petrol-head deranged enough to plonk down that kind of wonga for a chassis on four wheels, regardless of its vintage.

Cars are essentially a guy thing, always were. Remember when George Best famously recalled: “I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars, the rest I just squandered”? Well, it was always the cars bit I could relate to.

Many of the best journeys in life begin by turning a key in the ignition, and that goes double for those of us who grew up in the country. As every teenager knows, a car stands for way more than simple transport – a sanctuary, a personal domain, an expression of who we are. That old advert was right on the money: “A new car might not change your life, but it does change your attitude.”

My first piece of mechanised liberation was a Ford Fiesta – the basic three-door hatchback, one of the 20 million sold worldwide.

Naturally, I immediately added a pair of humongous spotlights and a garish stream of go-faster stripes plastered along both sides. The interior doubled as a mini disco with eight speakers jammed into every available space. When I played the Traveling Wilburys’ Handle With Care the entire vehicle shook like an over-fizzed bottle of lemonade.

One famous evening at Puck Fair, this compact four-seater successfully accommodated 11 passengers, and led to a garda sergeant uttering his famous command: “Get outta that yoke before I kick it out from under ye.”

But more than transport and self-expression, your first car gloried as a ticket to the romance dance of the teenage years. Recliner seats fully back, Barry White murmuring softly, sunroof open to the stars and the thrilling realisation that life can’t get any better. Those orchestral manoeuvres in the dark may have been physically complex, but still rank as one of youth’s most treasured memories.

Sadly, the Fiesta, like the Escort and Cortina before it, is shortly heading for the end of the road. But, like Bogie in Casablanca, “we’ll always have Paris, baby”.