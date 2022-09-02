| 13.7°C Dublin

The Leaving Cert terrified me, but it isn’t the be-all and end-all

Emma Kelly

Alongside realising there is now somebody born in 2004 scoring goals in the Premier League and Britney Spears’s Gimme More is out 15 years this week, nothing makes me feel older than the annual release of the Leaving Cert results.

Today, thousands of teens around the country will get that envelope – or is it online nowadays? – revealing the results of months, years even, of hard work, and I naturally remember my experience 14 years ago.

