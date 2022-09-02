The Leaving Cert terrified me, but it isn’t the be-all and end-all

Alongside realising there is now somebody born in 2004 scoring goals in the Premier League and Britney Spears’s Gimme More is out 15 years this week, nothing makes me feel older than the annual release of the Leaving Cert results.

Today, thousands of teens around the country will get that envelope – or is it online nowadays? – revealing the results of months, years even, of hard work, and I naturally remember my experience 14 years ago.

All my life, I had been a bit of a teacher’s pet. I adored English and wanted from primary school on to be some sort of writer. I would take on essays with relish. I had a love of Irish and eagerly went to the Gaeltacht four years in a row before taking on higher-level Irish for the Leaving Cert. I did well in most subjects, bar PE, which I actually gave up to do an extra Leaving exam in religion. Yes, I was that girl. Not sure how I had friends, to be honest.

So, when it came to results morning in 2008, you’d think I would have been fine. I had studied hard. I had spent most evenings in the library, reciting poetry and even memorising essay points in the canteen of the supermarket where I worked at weekends.

I had submitted all my coursework, including a history project on Freddie Mercury and lino prints in art I’m sure were stained with my own blood.

All my teachers reckoned I would knock the exams out of the park, but I was terrified. At the time, nothing was more important than college.

Sure, you were told there were other ways if things didn’t work out – my school was great at helping you explore options – but there was still a tone saved for “academic” students that points were the be-all and end-all.

Standing there in the lobby of my secondary school, I was handed the envelope with my name on it by one of my teachers. “Congratulations,” she said, before I had even opened it.

As classmates dived on to the floor with their phones out to calculate their points, I read my results. I had done well. I got the points I needed for my first choice – Journalism and Irish at Dublin Institute of Technology – and when the courses were offered soon after, I breathed a sigh of relief. Everything had worked out.

But do I still think of the Leaving Cert as the great milestone I once did? No. Getting my points made it more straightforward time-wise to do the course I wanted, and that course led to me pursuing a master’s, which led to me getting night shifts at a national newspaper website, which led to my dream career (which now, incidentally, has shifted into an entirely new dream career). But did my life hinge on those fateful points?

Absolutely not. I could have got to this point through Level 6 courses or taking on journalism courses later on.

Some of the best writers I’ve met weren’t trained in the usual way. Some of the most successful people I’ve met in their fields weren’t academic, or they changed career entirely after college or got an apprenticeship after school or took a year out.

There’s no blueprint for getting where you want to go, and the points system doesn’t honour the savvy or creativity or bedside manner of a student – simply how much they can remember on a given day. They don’t prove your worth.

If you do well in your exams, you should feel proud of the work you did and how it paid off – I was proud of myself. But remember, it’s not the be-all and end-all, and points do not equal a person.