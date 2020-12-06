| -1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The last thing we need now is return of the Brexit bogeyman

Eilis O'Hanlon

The EU's focus, and ours, should be on rebuilding the economy after Covid - not 'beating' the British in trade talks, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

vchalup - stock.adobe.com

Stock image

It was inevitable that talks on a future trade deal between the EU and UK would go down to the wire because both sides have been convinced all along that their opponents are bluffing.

Now that negotiations have been paused, all that remains to be determined is which side, if any, will blink at the last minute.

Whatever shape the final divorce settlement takes, though, one might have hoped that the disastrous human and economic cost of shutting down all normal life in 2020 to deal with Covid-19 would have put the dispute between the two sides into perspective.

Privacy