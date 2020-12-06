The last thing we need now is return of the Brexit bogeyman

It was inevitable that talks on a future trade deal between the EU and UK would go down to the wire because both sides have been convinced all along that their opponents are bluffing.

Now that negotiations have been paused, all that remains to be determined is which side, if any, will blink at the last minute.

Whatever shape the final divorce settlement takes, though, one might have hoped that the disastrous human and economic cost of shutting down all normal life in 2020 to deal with Covid-19 would have put the dispute between the two sides into perspective.

Instead, the pandemic only temporarily suppressed the row over Brexit, and it has now re-emerged from the subsiding waters of the post-virus landscape like those "dreary steeples" of Ulster in Winston Churchill's speech in the aftermath of the Great War.

"The integrity of their quarrel," he noted wearily at the time, "is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm which has swept the world."

Never have his words felt more applicable, albeit in a new context.

DELAYS: EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in London last Friday for EU-UK trade talks, which were later paused as both sides said "significant divergences" still remained. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Most ordinary people, to use that condescending but useful phrase, are surely too exhausted by the year they've endured to pay much heed to those on either side who insist that the "integrity of their quarrel" over post-Brexit tariffs and quotas is more important than putting the world back together in a vaguely familiar shape.

People have other things on their minds. Bigger fish to fry. Many don't know if they'll have jobs in the new year. The prospects of a lost generation of twenty-somethings have been sacrificed to the fight against coronavirus. The last thing they need is more upheaval.

Still, politicians across the EU and UK seem determined to draw us back into the fight again, as if it's a football match, and we are fans on the terrace, lustily cheering on 'our' team to one final push for victory over the opposing players.

Trade negotiations are not normally conducted like this. The assumption going in is not usually that one side must lose in order for the other to win.

Brexit talks have been more like a punitive reckoning at the end of a war, the only difference being that both armies here think they've won and should be the one setting treaty terms.

Does it ultimately matter if the Brits get the free trade deal that they want as long as it protects Irish jobs and businesses, too?

Imagine that we all woke up tomorrow and turned on Morning Ireland to be told the EU and UK had overnight decided to continue trading with one another on the same terms as before.

There might be some momentary irritation that those dratted Brexiteers had got their own way, but any irritation would surely soon be replaced by relief that it was all over and that we could return at last to something like normality.

The oft-repeated argument against such a course of action is that without the "level playing field" foreseen in the political declaration the UK could end up with the best of both worlds by being out of the EU, and thus able to trade independently with other countries round the world, while retaining tariff-free, quota-free access to the European single market.

That's not an unreasonable concern but it is one curiously lacking in self-confidence. For years, we've mocked the Brits for dreaming that they can survive outside the EU while simultaneously feeling the need to clip their wings for fear that maybe, just maybe, they'll be able to prise trade away from us.

The irony of this position is that being set on stopping the UK getting too many concessions requires us to believe, as the French have apparently come round to doing, that 'no deal is better than a bad deal' - the very mantra we mocked Brexiteers for adopting at the start.

Those pushing for a no-deal on the EU side may prove in due course to have been skilled negotiators. It could be that Britain will suffer a few weeks and months of shortages and protest and political upheaval in early 2021 when the transition period comes to an end, forcing them back to the negotiating table, suitably humbled.

But it is undoubtedly a gamble, and it's one that is being knowingly made at the moment on our behalf with all our jobs and livelihoods. We'd all suffer in the short term with the imposition of new barriers to trade. Only the scale of the damage would be uncertain.

It's one thing to take that risk in the name of the Irish peace process, however much that issue has been shamelessly exploited by politicians. It's quite another to risk permanent economic damage in order to support French fishermen's demand for bigger catches in British waters just because Emmanuel Macron faces a difficult election in 18 months' time.

The great powers have deemed it advantageous to play this game, and Irish leaders are going along with it, but why should we, their subjects, feel bound to back France's threat to veto any deal just because we happen to be in a political and economic union with them? Since when did 'my country, right or wrong' become 'Macron's country, right or wrong', too?

That a row over trade policy has become hopelessly confused with questions of Irish identity and allegiance is, of course, largely because those on the other side of the negotiating table represent a country that has played a less than glorious role in Irish history - but that's precisely what makes it imperative not to get carried away.

We're being told, in effect, that we can only truly be happy with the outcome of these negotiations if the British are unhappy.

That's a miserable philosophy if ever there were one, particularly as Ireland's unique position as the most economically exposed of all member states to a no-deal Brexit is hardly being mentioned in the final talks. It trails far down the list of priorities behind Breton trawlermen and state-aid rules. What happened to all the assurances about EU 'solidarity'?

This is how the powerless are drawn into the games of the powerful. The macho standoff in Brexit talks is just a variation of 'mine's bigger than yours', and it's being played out between people with huge salaries, big houses, and gold-plated pensions, with the lives of people who have none of those things as bargaining chips.

That's why we should neither mourn if the EU gives in at the last minute nor celebrate if the UK does. We're chess pieces, not the grandmasters. They own the board.

Our role in all of this is similar to foot soldiers in a war. The generals at HQ decide on strategy and we're expected to clamber out the trenches and stomp uncomplainingly across mud towards what we're assured is the enemy.

The only certainty is the officer class, the Davos set, will be fine whichever way the Brexit showdown goes.

The rest of us may or may not be but those who claim to be safeguarding our interests won't lose any sleep over our fate either way.