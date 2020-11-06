| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The key question will be whether legal cost reforms go far enough

Shane Phelan

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has been chairing a review of the administration of civil justice in Ireland. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has been chairing a review of the administration of civil justice in Ireland. Photo: Damien Eagers

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has been chairing a review of the administration of civil justice in Ireland. Photo: Damien Eagers

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has been chairing a review of the administration of civil justice in Ireland. Photo: Damien Eagers

When the then President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, retired in June he received warm applause from a guard of honour comprising around 40 judges.

Widely regarded as fearless and independent on the bench, he was above all else considered a champion of the vulnerable in society.

Despite his official retirement, his work wasn’t done. For the past three years he has been chairing a review of the administration of civil justice in Ireland and it finally delivered its report to the Department of Justice last week. The review represented a chance to stand up for the little guy, those who are frozen out of access to the courts due to high legal fees.

Privacy