When the then President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, retired in June he received warm applause from a guard of honour comprising around 40 judges.

Widely regarded as fearless and independent on the bench, he was above all else considered a champion of the vulnerable in society.

Despite his official retirement, his work wasn’t done. For the past three years he has been chairing a review of the administration of civil justice in Ireland and it finally delivered its report to the Department of Justice last week. The review represented a chance to stand up for the little guy, those who are frozen out of access to the courts due to high legal fees.

For many, the chances of losing a case and being hit with a large costs bill means going to court to vindicate their rights is too big of a risk to take. A number of judges have recognised this in recent years. Mr Justice Kelly himself remarked that only paupers or millionaires could litigate in the High Court.

Read More

It is no surprise then that the review group’s report acknowledges Ireland’s position as a high-cost litigation jurisdiction by international standards.

It is equally blunt in its assessment of the implications of this. Not only is it a barrier to justice, but it increases the cost of doing business and hits consumers in the pocket when costs inevitably get passed on through increased prices for goods and services.

The review said high costs also have implications for the strength of the rule of law and for the capacity of a country’s economy to investment.

Its key recommendation to get costs under control and ultimately reduce them is the introduction of guidelines to limit what can be charged for legal work undertaken at various points in the litigation process. The approach is a radical move for Ireland and should help drive down the cost of going to court.

If it is implemented and works effectively, it would be a fitting legacy for the former High Court President.

However, the key question will be whether the costs reform proposed goes far enough. Civil servants involved in the review group certainly didn’t think it did.

They argued for mandatory scales rather than non-binding guidelines.

But they were in the minority in the 14-member review group, which was dominated by judges and lawyers. Ultimately their argument did not hold sway for a range of reasons, including concerns it may infringe EU competition law.

In a minority report, the civil servants said they were aware of concerns scales might stifle competition or cause costs to drift towards the highest point allowed on a scale. But they argued that a suitably designed mechanism of graduated charges would deal with this and not be incompatible with EU or national competition law.

One area where the report could have gone much further was on the issue of access to civil legal aid.

Income thresholds for access to legal aid are widely considered to be too low, meaning people with modest incomes do not qualify.

The review group said that while a case would appear to exist for reviewing this, it did not consider itself best equipped to evaluate the extent to which the civil legal aid scheme may be failing to meet legitimate demand.