| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'The IRA are here for you,' said my gran

Barry Egan

    

Expand

Close

It was a good Friday. We went to see Santa Claus in Luggwoods in Saggart. The kids were over the moon - although my daughter, at almost six years of age, was wise enough to tell her two-year-old brother this wasn't the real Santa: "He'll come to our house on Christmas Eve with our toys… if we're good."

A few days before Christmas Eve in 2016, when my daughter was a baby of 18 months, I dressed up as Santa for the local children at St Kevin's community hall in Portobello, where we lived at the time.

I donned a white beard and put on a big red Santa suit, with a pillow or two tied around my waist to finish off the look. All the children queued up to get their presents from Santa and have a quick word.

Privacy