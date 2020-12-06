'The IRA are here for you,' said my gran

It was a good Friday. We went to see Santa Claus in Luggwoods in Saggart. The kids were over the moon - although my daughter, at almost six years of age, was wise enough to tell her two-year-old brother this wasn't the real Santa: "He'll come to our house on Christmas Eve with our toys… if we're good."

A few days before Christmas Eve in 2016, when my daughter was a baby of 18 months, I dressed up as Santa for the local children at St Kevin's community hall in Portobello, where we lived at the time.

I donned a white beard and put on a big red Santa suit, with a pillow or two tied around my waist to finish off the look. All the children queued up to get their presents from Santa and have a quick word.

When it was my daughter's turn to come up to see Santa with her mother, she sat on my knee and, although she might have had her suspicions about the man in the fluffy white beard, God love her, she never let on.

Even to this day.

It's all go with the kids at the moment. And not always in a good way. Last Sunday, I was making a sambo in the kitchen and about to watch the Spurs v Chelsea game when I heard a crash.

They had climbed up on the TV stand and accidentally knocked the plasma set to the ground.

"The teddy did it," I was assured.

Whoever did it, the TV was cracked down the middle and beyond repair. In some ways, the TV being gone was a blessing - and not just because I missed Jose Mourinho parking the bus against his old team.

On Saturday, I stayed up past 4am watching movies on my own. My wife was exhausted from the kids being so extra-hyperactive with the imminent arrival of Father Christmas.

I started at 11pm by watching Fanny Lye Deliver'd, which some called a Puritan Western with a gender politics message. At 1am I put on Terence Malick's A Hidden Life, about the Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter, who gave his life for saintly idealism against the Nazis. I had loved Malick's 2011 film, The Tree of Life, so I was willing to watch three hours of this especially Christian movie.

On the Friday night, my wife and I watched the final episodes of The Undoing followed by the first episodes of The Crown. Seeing what happened to Mountbatten at Classiebawn in August 1979 made me think of a story my father Peter once told me about his father.

It was February 1944, and Christopher Egan had come home for his tea in Tudor Road in Ranelagh when his wife, my grandmother Cecelia, answered the door.

She told him that his four sons (Tom, Martin, Joe and Peter) were locked under the stairs, and to shut up because: "The IRA are here to see you."

There were two men in the kitchen waiting to talk to him. You see, my grandfather, as well as being a trade union representative for the Royal Liver, and part of the Labour Party in Rathmines, was assistant commanding officer to Herman Good of the Local Defence Force (LDF) in Portobello Barracks.

The previous month, the LDF officers had complained that they had no guns or bullets to do any defending should Adolf land on the beach at Brittas. Christopher, being well connected, met a local character who said he was the main man in charge of the IRA's huge, and highly illegal, armoury. He also told my grandfather he'd let the LDF have a few guns and bullets for a quick payment.

Not long after, the IRA guns and ammo were dropped off at dawn through the back gate of my grandparents' house in Tudor Road, and, not long after again, the LDF arrived and took it to the nearby Portobello Barracks.

Unfortunately, when the IRA got wind of this secret deal they made their fateful call to Tudor Road looking for their ammo back, pronto.

A gun was put to my grandfather's head. He was told what would happen if he didn't fess up about where the guns were. Two days later. a letter was posted to the house with a bullet inside.

The police were soon in the kitchen to investigate. It was on the front page of one of the evening national newspapers: 'LDF chief Threatened with Bullet.' The following day, a cabin box was put up to the side of the house with a police officer inside it. The IRA men were soon apprehended, and, at a specially convened military court, one of them was sentenced to 14 years.

In late 1948, one of the men employed by the State to protect the lives of Christopher and his family was shot dead on his motorbike on Holles Street.

My grandfather, now under 24-hour police protection, had to stop working, and his family had to move for six months to Skerries. I always remember my father telling me that when the family would take walks around the strand there was an armed, plain-clothes policeman behind them pretending to be out for his evening stroll.

My grandfather died well before his time at 54 on August 17, 1952.

His red hair had long since turned white with the IRA death threat hanging over him.