The importance of clear messaging during tough times 

I was supposed to be writing this column from a work trip to Italy. It’s just as well I’m not since I would have been insufferable. I’d have started every sentence with: “In the Italian hotel room that my Italian publisher has kindly provided me, on the eve of the Italian prize ceremony I’m attending in Italy, I find myself wondering …”

For good measure I’d have rounded off the final paragraph: “or that’s how it seems from ITALY, where I CURRENTLY AM”.

Travel restrictions changed and I can’t go. Instead I write to you from my usual abode with the usual question: When did I stop feeling things?

Shortly after Covid hit, I gave up hoping anything good would happen again. That’s still where I’m at.

For me, a cancelled event registers as it does when I never get lunch with someone who keeps saying, “We should really get lunch”. I might have nodded along for form’s sake but I’d have been an eejit to think it would actually happen.

My entire future is now a “we-should-really”. I wake up wondering if I’m still allowed to leave the bed.

One winter night in 2019 a friend and I wandered into a Covent Garden cocktail bar in London. A taxidermy peacock at the door had attracted us. It was quiet so we landed plum seats in the cellar, and the owners meandered in and out for a chat.

The pair were supremely unbothered. The woman praised my legs as freely as if I were her daughter, and the man told us in passing that Charles Dickens had once frequented the place.

“I should launch a book here some time,” I said. It wasn’t outlandish coming from someone who writes a novel every couple of years. They did not know that about me but calmly agreed: “Darling, you should.”

It’s hard now to imagine that London, where people just do things, where stuffed exotic birds might change the turn of your night.

Sometimes plans still transpire and I’m happy when they do. But the expectation is half the pleasure. I have never actually enjoyed any venue where I need to raise my voice, but the expectation used to keep me going all week. Looking forward to things is no longer on the cards.

I know others for whom it’s different. They still hope and expect, but they are inconsolable when their luck changes. Their anguish is as consuming as when the pandemic first descended.

There have always been people who can easily get a measure of themselves, and people who can’t.

Even the idea of instantly giving an honest answer to “How are you?” baffles and daunts me. Right on the spot? How? Imagine knowing how you’re doing without needing a blood test, gastric fluid analysis and palm reading.

For those more connected to their emotions, everything seems to have become so extreme I don’t envy them any more. Maybe it’s not such a bad thing struggling to access your feelings when doing so would make you miserable.

These coping strategies aren’t purely about internal psychology. They’re a response to living under governments that say one thing, do the opposite, and change it up next week.

Each wave in Ireland saw mixed messages about schools reopening, lockdown lifting and best practice for restricting movements.

The UK has been as contradictory and incoherent: from closing parks but leaving shopping centres open to “Eat Out to Help Out” making it cheaper to dine in restaurants than at home. They might as well have cut the middleman by gathering everyone who’s tested positive and paying them to spit in people’s faces.

That’s not to mention the volatile movement regulations between the Republic of Ireland and the UK. Few of us haven’t had our family lives upended one way or another by fluctuating restrictions.

Chaos affects everyone. What’s individual is how we respond.

For me and those of my Eeyore-ish disposition we fast-track ourselves to the worst possible scenario so we’ll experience anything better as a treat.

“I’ll never see my family again and will die in my room,” I cheerfully told myself in March last year. Neither eventuality has yet occurred so my personal ledger is looking great.

For the optimists uncertainty makes acceptance harder because maybe it will turn around tomorrow. When it doesn’t the pain is raw.

Clear, consistent messaging would require politicians to say: “You are going to find life much harder for the predictable future in the following ways.” It doesn’t scream electability.

But information can only help us. If I’d felt from the start that governments were realistically warning me of how bad everything could get, I mightn’t have assembled an internal reality where it’s already that bad. And those who are able to keep hoping shouldn’t be cruelly trapped in perpetual grief.

There’s light, though. I will make it back to Italy some day. And believe me, you’ll hear all about it when I do.