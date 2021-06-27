| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The importance of clear messaging during tough times 

Naoise Dolan

Uncertainty affects us all, pessimists and optimists alike. If governments were straight with us during the pandemic we would cope better in our individual ways

Those of my Eeyore-ish disposition fast-track themselves to the worst possible scenario. Stock image Expand

Close

Those of my Eeyore-ish disposition fast-track themselves to the worst possible scenario. Stock image

Those of my Eeyore-ish disposition fast-track themselves to the worst possible scenario. Stock image

Those of my Eeyore-ish disposition fast-track themselves to the worst possible scenario. Stock image

I was supposed to be writing this column from a work trip to Italy. It’s just as well I’m not since I would have been insufferable. I’d have started every sentence with: “In the Italian hotel room that my Italian publisher has kindly provided me, on the eve of the Italian prize ceremony I’m attending in Italy, I find myself wondering …”

For good measure I’d have rounded off the final paragraph: “or that’s how it seems from ITALY, where I CURRENTLY AM”.

Travel restrictions changed and I can’t go. Instead I write to you from my usual abode with the usual question: When did I stop feeling things?

Most Watched

Privacy