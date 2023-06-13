The Idol: Why are we still writing lead female roles like shallow Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, in 2023?
Olivia PetterUK Independent
W HEN I was 17, a group of boys tied me to a chair, blindfolded me with a school tie, and shoved a camera in front of my face.
Latest Comment
Paul Williams: ‘Toxic and stifling’ – why rock-bottom garda morale must be taken seriously before it’s too late
Catherine Conlon: Here’s why we need to create new rules for smartphone use among children
Sean Healy: Budget 24 could be basis for building better country
Olivia Petter: Why are we still writing lead female roles like ‘The Idol’s’ shallow Jocelyn in 2023?
Love Island: ‘The reaction to Molly’s tears proves women are damned if they do and damned if they don’t when it comes to crying’
Senan Molony: Crime seems to be a problem for Fine Gael, the party that always prided itself on law and order
John Downing: Boris Johnson, the Benny Hill of journalism, should walk away from world of grown-up politics
Frank Coughlan: Our future is orange – unless we have the guts to be green
The Idol: Why are we still writing lead female roles like shallow Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, in 2023?
John Daly: You can fight that rising tide of isolation in our communities with the gift of your time
Top Stories
EasyJet secures slots at Dublin Airport – which could launch dogfight with Ryanair
Sligo Garda’s traffic stop on seeing car’s headlight not working led to discovery of €7k worth of drugs
Female players told to ‘show their genitalia for the doctor’ to prove they were women before World Cup
Breaking | Central Bank takes first public action against former PTSB CEO in tracker mortgage case
Latest NewsMore
From Luton to Lecce, high-flying Irish teen Ed McJannet has no regrets about leaving new Premier League club
“Brother, Informer, Soldier, Spy” RTÉ Prime Time Official Trailer
Video shows car doing ‘doughnuts’ around coffin at Longford funeral
Dublin v Sligo: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Hair and Everwood actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle crash
Love Island and ageism: Please stop acting like 30-year-old women are old – it’s ridiculous
Miguel Delaney: The lesson Qatar has learned as Manchester United takeover finally heading into its endgame
BBC boss tells MPs there are imbalances of power in ‘strange’ TV industry
Woman ‘comes back to life’ and knocks on coffin at her own funeral in Ecuador
‘Rich people fighting about how to become richer’ – the view on the LIV-PGA merger from the home of golf