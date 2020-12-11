The ‘hunger pandemic’ continues to take a heavy toll

With Covid-19 continuing to have a devastating impact on our lives we are bracing ourselves for a rather different Christmas this year. Restrictions mean the traditional large gatherings of families and friends are not possible and the topic of frantic national conversation is around who we can have in our homes to celebrate over the festive season.

No matter how few people we can host over Christmas, the reality is most of us will have a roof over our heads. We will be warm. There will be an abundance of food and drink. And with multiple Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon, we can toast and look forward to a way of living that is not dominated by restrictions in 2021.

However, for millions of vulnerable people in developing countries around the globe the focus this Christmas will not be on how many can come together for dinner to celebrate. Instead it will be dominated by that all-too-familiar battle for survival.

The spread of Covid-19 has spawned a massive hunger crisis in fragile communities. The pandemic is the final straw for millions already struggling with the impacts of climate change, conflict, drought and other natural hazards.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that currently 690 million people globally do not have enough to eat, and warns of a “hunger pandemic” with 130 million additional people at risk of being pushed to the brink by the end of this year due to the impact of Covid-19. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put it recently: “Hunger is an outrage in a world of plenty. An empty stomach is a gaping hole in the heart of a society.”

Globally, hunger was already rising before the pandemic hit, with the number of undernourished people growing again after decades of sustained decline. In its latest report on food security, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says its target of eliminating hunger by 2030 is now slipping out of reach. Even without Covid-19, it was predicting that the number of people globally going hungry would reach 840 million by 2030 – more than at any time since 2005.

Africa is especially vulnerable, with one in five people on the continent undernourished – a greater prevalence than in any other region of the world. Currently in Zimbabwe and South Sudan approximately half of the populations are estimated to be in need of food support following a third consecutive year of drought in 2019.

The UN predicts that this figure could rise to one in four by 2030, even without the pandemic. With Africa’s population growing faster than in any other continent, more than half of the world’s hungry are expected to live there by 2030.

The solutions are complex and demand a sustained approach. Goal is working with local partners in 14 countries to ensure lifesaving and life-sustaining nutrition programming continues for adults and children at risk of malnutrition during this pandemic. This includes the treatment of acute malnutrition in the community and targeted supplementary feeding programmes for infants and young children.

We are providing targeted food aid and cash assistance to help communities access basic food and agriculture inputs. In north-western Syria, which has been shattered by almost 10 years of conflict, Goal delivers services to up to one million people every year, including nutrition support. Those living in conflict zones are especially vulnerable to food insecurity.

Let us not forget that around the world it is women and female-headed households that are more likely to suffer from Covid-19 linked hunger. Women still face systemic discrimination, have lower economic status and make up a significant portion of the informal workforce, a sector that has seen livelihoods destroyed due to the virus.

Bold action is needed and in 2021 the international community needs to step up to prevent the main drivers of malnutrition and food insecurity. Governments must move quickly to implement social protection programmes to benefit the poor. Targeted assistance in the form of cash support and, where markets are not sufficiently functional, food aid and climate smart agricultural inputs, must be made available for those at risk of further shocks, food insecurity and malnutrition.

Ireland will have an opportunity to make its voice heard on global hunger when it takes up its seat on the UN Security Council in January. Next autumn the UN will convene a Food Systems Summit as part of the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to get agreement from nations to work together to transform the way the world produces, consumes and thinks about food.

As we step into the holiday period with some gratitude for the relief and freedom from intense restrictions, let us remember the millions of families living with the restrictions of hunger and no end in sight.

Joanna Reid is Director of International Programmes with Goal.