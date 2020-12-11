| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The ‘hunger pandemic’ continues to take a heavy toll

Joanna Reid

For millions of vulnerable people in developing countries around the globe, the focus this Christmas will be on the all-too-familiar battle for survival

A young girl receives a food ration voucher at a charity kitchen in Sanaa, Yemen, a country which has been devastated by war. Photo: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah Expand

Close

A young girl receives a food ration voucher at a charity kitchen in Sanaa, Yemen, a country which has been devastated by war. Photo: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah

A young girl receives a food ration voucher at a charity kitchen in Sanaa, Yemen, a country which has been devastated by war. Photo: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah

A young girl receives a food ration voucher at a charity kitchen in Sanaa, Yemen, a country which has been devastated by war. Photo: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah

With Covid-19 continuing to have a devastating impact on our lives we are bracing ourselves for a rather different Christmas this year. Restrictions mean the traditional large gatherings of families and friends are not possible and the topic of frantic national conversation is around who we can have in our homes to celebrate over the festive season.

No matter how few people we can host over Christmas, the reality is most of us will have a roof over our heads. We will be warm. There will be an abundance of food and drink. And with multiple Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon, we can toast and look forward to a way of living that is not dominated by restrictions in 2021.

However, for millions of vulnerable people in developing countries around the globe the focus this Christmas will not be on how many can come together for dinner to celebrate. Instead it will be dominated by that all-too-familiar battle for survival.

Privacy