The history of food can tell us a lot about humanity – but my beef with steak tartare will rumble on

A holy communion day treat long, long ago, of high tea in a posh hotel brought a childhood disappointment second only to learning the truth about a certain Mr S. Claus. To my dismay, I found the bacon element of “bacon and eggs” was really just an auld rasher which I could have had at home.

But it was only the first of many menu letdowns in my life. Back in the days of lingering innocence I ventured to order “le steak tartare” in a Paris restaurant and waited expectantly to see what the tartare treatment would be.

Utter chagrin followed as I was presented with a bowl of raw mince and some accompanying culinary folderols. My instant reaction was that I should have known better than to trust a shower who eat snails and frogs legs.

Well, I should interject here that I was soon to learn to love most things French, including its cuisine. But never steak tartare.

And I might as well make another point here also: I am not among the Irish who like their steaks cremated. In fact one of my far better menu memories is of having dinner with my late father in a hotel in Killarney and he mocking me for how rare, or barely cooked, my steak was.

“That beast has a sporting chance of living yet,” he joked. So, critics might ask if I’m quibbling about meat that was close to raw and meat that was totally raw. And yes, that is what I’m doing – and I reserve the right to do just that.

Anyway, all such memories recurred the other night as I sat in a Brussels restaurant and tried, unsuccessfully, not to watch a large bearded man at an adjoining table doing battle with his “steak tartare”. As he ate, rather messily I have to say, he discoursed loudly about the best versions of this noxious dish which he had eaten and where.

He went into a long oration on the best garnishes: egg yolk, Dijon mustard, diced shallots and capers, gherkins, parsley, tabasco and Worcester sauces. I could go for all of those – provided you left out the raw mince.

But it did set me to thinking a little about food history and what it can tell us about humanity.

The French writer, Jules Verne, figures strongly in the story of le steak tartare, and it seems apt here that he is often dubbed the “father of science fiction” having given the world Journey to the Centre of the Earth and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea among his 60 popular books. No, Verne did not invent this noxious concoction – but he did much to popularise it via his theatre triumph in 1880 which was a stage adaptation of his own book Michel Strogoff.

It is the swashbuckling story of a captain in the Cossacks charged by Tsar Alexander II to carry a letter from Moscow to Irkutsk, warning his royal brother of the imminent arrival of the Tatar hordes.

In act two, our hero is offered some “koulbat” and enquires what that is. “A shredded meat patty with eggs,” he is told.

The medical side of all this was pursued by a French doctor with the delightful name of Ludovic O’Followell, who in 1910 produced a book on “zomotherapie” – that is treating illness with meat juices to you and me. Dr O’Followell, who also had a lifelong interest in corset design for women, included his recipe for steak tartare. Despite the “O” prefix in his surname I have not as yet been able to establish an Irish link. Given his strange range of interests, maybe I won’t be trying too hard. He also wrote about the impact of bicycles on genitals.

In 1938 the dreaded dish hit the big time of inclusion in the French culinary bible Larousse Gastronomique. It was recommended to be “salted and peppered, with egg yolk, herbs and spices”.

But this one can only get worse from here. You see, real steak tartare aficionados insist on raw horsemeat rather than your “sissy raw beef”. This one goes back a thousand years, with legends of cavaliers putting the raw horsemeat under their saddles to tenderise it.

Enter, way back in 1238, a military thug called Batu Khan. Yes, you guessed the link – he was the dreaded Genghis Khan’s grandson. And, as he lay siege to many parts of Russia, he also spread this diced and shredded horsemeat concoction.

Others will tell you this saddle story is nothing more than a popular caricature of these Mongol warriors, sometimes erroneously called Tatars or Tartars.

One version of history tells us the tale was popularised by the French chronicler, Jean de Joinville, in the 13th century, and that he used the story as a way of showing that these people were uncivilised.

Anyway, back with our steak tartare enthusiast who started all these ramblings. One thing he was repeatedly insistent upon was that this dish is best served having been put together by the chef, rather than by the diner at the table.

That seems to be a version of “don’t try this at home”.