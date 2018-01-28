The high life in Davos gives a wealth of experience
Economic optimism was reaching a peak last week up a mountain in Switzerland, writes Donal O'Donovan
It's a circus, albeit a very posh one. The membership fee of around €500,000 a year means there are few casual visitors to the World Economic Forum at Davos, and an unhealthy preponderance of people for whom the world is by definition doing just fine as it is.
"Let's celebrate what could go right for the moment because we are in a sweet spot," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde said in her final contribution on Friday.
In overall terms, the world economy is motoring along in a way it hasn't for some time, but when you hear the IMF talking like that it's hard not to fret about complacency.