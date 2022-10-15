The heart is broken, but love knows no boundaries – bereft husband shares agony as wife dies the morning after their wedding

Billy Rowan sits before me in the silence of the closed pub. Head low, teary-eyed, gaunt, Billy is heartbroken. “Are you sure you want to go through with this?” I ask. His voice is weak but audible. “Yes.”

There follows two hours of Billy baring his soul in the quiet half- light, with just the two of us sitting uninterrupted by the usual hustle and bustle. Sometimes he was overcome with tears and more times he smiled at fond memories of times past.

Billy Rowan is still in love with his wife, Simone, and always will be.

They met eight years ago on the Camino. Simone and Billy stayed up talking for hours. Simone and Billy had two daughters each. Both were on the Camino for thinking time, to reassess and make life decisions.

They met again the next day at dawn and walked together, and when Billy stumbled on a downhill section, Simone caught him by the hand to stop him from falling.

They held hands for the rest of the walk through the Pyrenees and, as Billy says, “she didn’t let go for the next eight years”. The two talked and talked and walked and walked.

It is said many people go on the Camino in search of they know not what, but maybe the common denominator was something missing somewhere. Their “life decision” was made pretty quickly.

Simone and Billy fell in love from the start and became life partners. They were in their 50s and this was their time.

They were an unlikely match. She was a Danish diplomat’s daughter who was born in Japan, taught in Denmark and spoke five languages. Billy, from Parteen, Limerick, was sporty, a music lover and good fun.

He smiles. “I was out of my league. I can barely speak one language.”

Billy undersells himself. He’s articulate, and becomes emotionally aware of every Simone nuance.

“We were giddy together,” is how he describes the relationship. They loved to walk in the hills and their shared passion for the outdoors brought them even closer together. Billy moved to Denmark. The two returned to their cottage in Mountcollins, west Limerick, several times a year to enjoy the country life and meet up with his beloved daughters.

Billy thrived in Denmark. Simone’s family and friends welcomed him.

The two often danced together in the kitchen for no reason at all.

“It was a fun time all the time,” says Billy.

Read More

They walked for hours on country roads and made friends in that friendly place by the meandering River Feale.

“The Danish just come straight out with whatever’s on their minds. We knew exactly what was going on in each other’s heads,” Billy says.

He and Simone tried four times to get married in Listowel, but Covid got in the way and their plans had to be postponed.

Billy recalls the big day with tears in his eyes. It was in October 2020. Simone had a bad cough “like a smoker’s cough”, even though she didn’t smoke and led a very healthy lifestyle.

Billy speaks as if he’s back there with Simone on that autumn day.

“The medical system in Denmark works fast. Simone was diagnosed with lung cancer just three days after the doctor saw her. She didn’t panic. We were hopeful.” Simone reassured Billy. “This tablet she was given was a magic bullet and there was to be no chemo or radiation treatment.”

Billy and Simone carried on as before. Life was good. Simone felt well and Billy was sure her cancer was well under control.

The date was set for the wedding in Listowel, where Billy’s cousin Moira lives. They planned to marry in the beautifully appointed Kerry Writers Museum. The wedding dinner was booked for Allo’s, a world-class restaurant in Listowel. Forty friends and family arrived from Ireland, Denmark and Sweden.

Simone took a turn on the Wednesday before the wedding and had to be taken by ambulance to Kerry University Hospital. Billy wasn’t allowed in under Covid rules. The two kept in touch by phone.

He collected Simone on the day before the wedding. “She looked so white,” says Billy. “I was shocked.” They pulled in to the side of the road on the way to their cottage. Simone told Billy she had signed herself out of the hospital.

They were married the next day, October 16 last year. Back to Billy and his reveries.

“The Kerry Writers Museum was so beautifully decorated. The ceremony was beautiful, just beautiful. Simone looked beautiful on her wedding day,” he says, as if she were just there before him in her wedding gown.

They were married and kissed. Simone had a weakness and was brought by wheelchair to the Listowel Arms, where the staff gave her all the care in the world. She just needed “a rest”, she said. Simone insisted Billy should go to Allo’s where she would join them later.

There was music and a sumptuous feast. Simone made her way to Allo’s and had dessert. She stayed for just 10 minutes and then retired to her hotel. She insisted Billy return to the wedding to take care of their guests. Reluctantly, he did her bidding. Then the text came from Simone. It was just one word: “Help.”

Billy ran to his wife’s side. The ambulance took her to Tralee. This time he was allowed in. His wife of only a few hours was in a bad way. Simone died in Billy’s arms on the morning after their wedding.

I feel almost like an intruder as he tells the story. He’s distraught. I say something stupid like: “I can’t believe it’s a year already, Billy.”

“I can believe it,” he says. “I remember every second of it.” He spends hours on his own. Thinking and over-thinking.

I try to console him; tell him we’re spiritual beings, as I truly believe, and say some day he will be reunited with Simone.

He nods, overcome and shattered from the telling of the story of the marriage of less than a day.

Tomorrow, Billy and Simone’s family and friends will gather at the car park in Glanageenty Woods between Tralee and Castle Island, near Ballymacelligott, at 11.30am.

John Lenihan, the former world mountain running champion, is the man who founded and promoted the Glanageenty hill and woods walk. He became friends with Billy and Simone. Billy suggested a bench be placed in the old and ancient woods to honour Simone. John agreed and helped out. Simone’s bench will be unveiled tomorrow.

I worry for Billy. His message is love is out there, waiting.

The heart is broken, but love knows no boundaries and time is but an illusion.

Simone is still holding your hand, Billy, and she always will.