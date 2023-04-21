The Happy Pear twins say this won’t happen again but it’s happened before – both instances show perils of ‘wellness’ world

“We will endeavour to ensure that this does not happen again,” said the Happy Pear twins, who have already done this before.

David and Stephen Flynn, the wellness influencers and architects of a vegan food empire, were forced to apologise this week after Dr Zach Bush – a guest on their podcast – suggested that using antibiotics causes depression.

It comes after another controversy last summer, when the Flynn twins also apologised after posting a video which suggested that breast cancer risk can be managed through diet.

Read More

Both instances highlight the perils of the “wellness” world; a lucrative multi-billion-euro global industry where myths and misinformation pervade, and the spiritual pursuit of self-improvement helps to empty the pockets of the well, but worried.

The offending Happy Pear podcast episode itself, which I can’t say I recommend, is over two tedious hours of Dr Bush – a man who is in a state of rapture with his own ideas, and quite content to marinate in the uncritical agreement of his supposed interviewers. In between promoting the merits of having a virus (“sickness needs a rebrand!”) and asking pertinent questions like “why did a carrot get so beautiful?”, Dr Bush is also given plenty of latitude by the Happy Pear to espouse a questionable notion about Covid-19.

While articulating what basically seems like a verbose “manifesting” theory – the idea that you can will good fortune with good thoughts and bad fortune with bad thoughts – Dr Bush suggests that humans are all tuning forks who were deeply affected by a “fear” narrative that was spread during the pandemic. “Humans are not made of cells, they are made of stories. The stories that we live by set the vibration of frequency by which we vibrate and so we will vibrate at the same energy of the stories that we tell each other,” he said.

He cited a rise in domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and substance abuse during Covid-19. “All of that was fear attracting those low-energy events to it,” Dr Bush stated. “You live a life of fear, you’re gonna now look for stories that justify the way you feel inside.”

Nobody can accuse the Happy Pear of being snake-oil salesmen. They’re much worse than that

What? Surely he wasn’t suggesting that, for example, a staggering rise in domestic violence – the result of restrictions which locked survivors down with their attackers – was actually the product of some sort of contagion of fear? Was he suggesting that it was actually those issuing public health warnings that were to blame, rather than abusers themselves?

It’s an incoherent theory, one that merited at least a little bit of interrogation. Not from the Flynn twins though – one of whom only followed up to wonder how we can use the theory of the power of positive and negative narratives for good. “Using physics, not some woo-woo science,” one of them said, unironically.

Expand Close Dr Zach Bush. Photo: The Happy Pear Podcast, YouTube / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Zach Bush. Photo: The Happy Pear Podcast, YouTube

A cursory internet search quickly unearthed a statement that Dr Bush posted on his website during the pandemic, where he suggested Covid-19 had an opportunity to “teach us of the grave mistakes we have made in disconnecting from our nature and warring against the foundation of the microbiome”. The statement was followed by his recommendations for “health” during “respiratory risk seasons,” which included laughing often and not watching the news. The Dr also added a link hawking subscriptions for his own gut health supplement ($60 every 60 days).

If there is merit to what Dr Bush has to say, about Covid-19 or anything else, clearly the Flynn brothers don’t have the critical skills to extract it in a responsible way. Another highlight of the podcast was when Dr Bush suggested that Crohn’s disease is a long-term illness only because the “memory” of the disease endures in patients. Is that true? With the credulous Flynn brothers behind the microphone, listeners can’t know for sure.

Dr Bush, who was hosted by the Flynns in their Wicklow home and treated to a sea swim, sauna session and vegan meals while he was here, subscribes to exactly the same ideologies as the Happy Pear, and so was never going to be questioned by them in an objective way.

This is the precise problem with an online industry that elevates people who have one specific skill – say, producing a perfectly fine hummus – to an influential position. The intimacy of a podcast, the credibility that comes with being a famous brand and the lack of editorial accountability means that myths could be easily spread on platforms like the Happy Pear podcast.

The only reason the antibiotic controversy took off is because the Flynn twins were so taken with the deeply controversial theory that they decided to post a clip as a reel on their Instagram. Who knows what else has been said on the podcast?

Wellness influencers like the Flynn twins enjoy a lucrative role, it’s only reasonable to expect that it comes with some responsibilities to their audience.

In a statement, the Happy Pear said it “does not endorse any medical views one way or another”.