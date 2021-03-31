AN HOUR or so before the Taoiseach addressed the nation from the steps of Government Buildings, Merrion Square in Dublin city centre was awash with people enjoy the spring sunshine.

As Micheál Martin announced that two households will be allowed socialise outdoors from April 12, dozens of people were hanging out in groups just metres away. There were small groups, large groups and even a group of young lads playing football in the park.

When the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader were fielding questions on plans to allow more outdoor activities by the last week of April, the footsteps of South William Street were filled with people downing takeaway pints as the sun went down on one of the nicest days of the year so far.

There were similar scenes along the Grand Canal ,in the Phoenix Park and many other places around the country. And who could blame or begrudge them?

After three long months of lockdown, the Taoiseach finally changed tack on Tuesday and gave the freedom-starved public a roadmap for saying goodbye to life under Covid-19. He declared we are on the “final stretch” and asked for one last effort as he pledged to have six millions vaccines by the end of July. He said we should be able to get our hair cut by professionals in May and be able to down ice-cold pints of lager in licensed premises by June. Praise the lord for all that is good and right.

Read More

The Government’s exit strategy is the most coherent since we exited the first lockdown last year. Business owners now have months, if not exact dates, to work towards as they prepare to reopen their doors to customers.

There was also a vaccine bonus for older people and healthcare workers, who can now meet indoors once they are fully vaccinated. Both groups deserve any bonus we can give them for what they have endured over the past year. But again, the reality is this is probably happening anyway – with or without the Taoiseach’s permission.

All in all, it was a positive day in the Government’s battle to control the virus. Mr Martin didn’t announce a grand reopening of society, but he at least outlined how it may happen over the coming months.

But, as has been the case throughout the pandemic, the Government is playing catch-up with the public. When the virus first hit these shores, people adjusted their behaviour before they were legally obliged to do so.

We took up mask-wearing long before we risked being fined and obediently followed the advice of an expert group most people had never heard of before.

The same can be said as we move into the final stages of the pandemic. People are already meeting up outdoors and, in many cases, it is more than two households. The good weather will mean more opportunities to meet friends and family outdoors . Sure, why wouldn’t you?

The same can also be said for the 5km travel ban which won’t be lifted for another two weeks.

Anticipatory behaviour means people are already breaking Covid restrictions, safe in the knowledge that they are about to be done away with anyway. The Government factors this into their decision making.

Gardaí, who have been told they won’t be prioritised for vaccines, have no interest in roaming the banks of canals or the picnic areas in parks ordering people to disperse.

The Government has the power to keep shops, pubs and restaurants closed, but they are slowly losing the authority to control people. We have a proper exit plan now but any deviation from it could result in serious public backlash. It might be time for the Government to catch up with the public.