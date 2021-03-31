| 13.6°C Dublin

The Government is playing catch up with the public when it comes to easing Covid rules

Philip Ryan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal

AN HOUR or so before the Taoiseach addressed the nation from the steps of Government Buildings, Merrion Square in Dublin city centre was awash with people enjoy the spring sunshine.

As Micheál Martin announced that two households will be allowed socialise outdoors from April 12, dozens of people were hanging out in groups just metres away. There were small groups, large groups and even a group of young lads playing football in the park.

When the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader were fielding questions on plans to allow more outdoor activities by the last week of April, the footsteps of South William Street were filled with people downing takeaway pints as the sun went down on one of the nicest days of the year so far.

