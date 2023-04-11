The forgotten merchant sailors who kept neutral Ireland afloat

There are unbending rules around who qualifies as a patriotic hero in Ireland. We prize one sacrifice over all others and judge all others in strict deference to it.

Living for Ireland when you could have died for it has always been regarded, according to this distorted thesis, as a bit of a cop out.

Truth is, if you didn’t die taking potshots at the Brits, it was hardly worth your while.

Hence, great actors on the Irish historical stage like Daniel O’Connell, Charles Stuart Parnell and more recently John Hume find it hard to be heard over the shrill populism of the demagogue and the allure of the gunman.

Beneath that again are the Irish who just wanted to live quiet decent lives but were caught up in great events and swept away by them.

The Irish boys and men from tenements and small farms who found themselves cowering in the rat-infested trenches of the Great War have never been seen as patriots, even though it was the same Ireland they were fighting for.

Instead, independent Ireland turned its back on them for the rest of the 20th century. Personae non gratae.

It took a Norwegian war drama on Netflix to remind me that they weren’t the only ones. War Sailor is a compelling three-part series which graphically shows the brutal toll the war at sea took on the country’s merchant sailors during World War II.

More than 3,600 lost their lives to German torpedoes and bombers, with 706 cargo ships sunk.

These unarmed war sailors were given no choice but to navigate lethal shipping lanes for six years. There were no fanfares or medals for those who returned home.

Our own merchant seamen were caught in this cross-fire too as the Allies and Germans tried to strangle each other’s supply routes.

Sixteen Irish merchant ships were sunk in nearly 40 attacks during the war. Out of a total 800 seamen, 149 men were killed and 32 wounded.

De Valera’s government was aware by 1940 that hunger and even starvation was very possible, but strict censorship kept this terrifying fact from the public.

It was these brave Irish war sailors who kept a small nation – friendless and isolated because of neutrality – afloat.

Irish Shipping carried 712,000 tons of wheat, 178,000 tons of coal, 63,000 tons of phosphates, 24,000 tons of tobacco, 19,000 tons of newsprint and 10,000 tons of timber to Ireland.

According to marine historian Daire Brunicardi, its crews also rescued 521 men of all nationalities from ships attacked or sunk during the war.

But we give scant recognition to – and seem to have even less respect for – these reluctant heroes who served in defenceless ships during a barbaric conflict.

Other than an impressive monument opposite Sean O’Casey Bridge on Dublin’s City Quay, these men are forgotten.

The wrong sort of patriots in a country that appreciates only the one sort. Anything else remains buried at sea.