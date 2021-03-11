| 8.2°C Dublin

The Firm screwed up with Diana and her youngest, man-child of a son is still suffering the fallout

Roslyn Dee

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expand

Ten years ago this summer I sat in the front row in the ballroom in Buckingham Palace and watched my sister receive an OBE from Queen Elizabeth. That myself, my brother-in-law and my niece were right up there at the front that day was pure luck; we were simply escorted to those pole-position seats.

I have no real interest in the British royal family beyond a bit of real-life wedding watching, or some fictional (like The Crown) programme watching, but when asked to attend the OBE ceremony, as one of her three designated guests, I wasn’t going to miss my sister’s ‘big day’.

And as we taxied down The Mall towards the palace on that sunny June morning, we were all hoping – because you don’t know in advance – that it would be Elizabeth herself who would be pinning the coral-ribboned medal on to my sister’s jacket and not, well, one of the second-rankers. Like Charles. Please preserve us from Charles, we all prayed.

