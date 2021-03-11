The Firm screwed up with Diana and her youngest, man-child of a son is still suffering the fallout

Ten years ago this summer I sat in the front row in the ballroom in Buckingham Palace and watched my sister receive an OBE from Queen Elizabeth. That myself, my brother-in-law and my niece were right up there at the front that day was pure luck; we were simply escorted to those pole-position seats.

I have no real interest in the British royal family beyond a bit of real-life wedding watching, or some fictional (like The Crown) programme watching, but when asked to attend the OBE ceremony, as one of her three designated guests, I wasn’t going to miss my sister’s ‘big day’.

And as we taxied down The Mall towards the palace on that sunny June morning, we were all hoping – because you don’t know in advance – that it would be Elizabeth herself who would be pinning the coral-ribboned medal on to my sister’s jacket and not, well, one of the second-rankers. Like Charles. Please preserve us from Charles, we all prayed.

We were delighted, then, when it was Queen Elizabeth herself who entered the ballroom, escorted by five Yeomen of the Guard, resplendent in their red rig-outs.

For even if you’re not a royalist there is something unquestionably impressive about Elizabeth Regina. She may well be, as the late Martin McGuinness quite charmingly described her, “a grand wee woman”, but she is, of course, so very much more than that.

From my front-row vantage point on that celebratory day I was only a few feet away from her, and I found myself watching her closely. She was 85 years of age, and yet, having placed her black patent handbag at her feet after entering the ballroom, she stood there, in her simple silk frock, for the duration for the ceremony. That was an hour and a half, standing, without even the brief respite of a few minutes sitting on a chair. Impressive.

Yes, the curtsying is nonsense and an anachronism in our modern world (we were so relieved that my sister didn’t fall over!), and the fact that the British monarchy is so heavily funded by hard-working taxpayers is simply wrong – the so-called Sovereign Grant amounted to more than €70million last year.

That said, Queen Elizabeth has now been the UK’s head of state for almost 70 years, her dedication to service, to duty – call it what you will – both exemplary and admirable within that context. That the British monarchy needs to modernise itself is unquestionable; that Harry and Meghan’s public therapy session with Oprah Winfrey might help with that is delusional. That it may well hold it back is far more likely; you can almost hear those creaking drawbridges being hauled back up.

The Firm (whatever that actually is) screwed up with Diana. That her youngest, man-child of a son is still suffering the fallout from that is all too clear to see.

Watching the Oprah interview didn’t make me feel angry, or outraged, or even surprised. It just made me feel sad to see a couple with so much potential for love and happiness brought so low. By themselves.

“When you’re explaining, you’re losing”, so the saying goes. And, boy, were Meghan and Harry determined to explain. If ‘their truth’ is indeed ‘the truth’ then, yes, of course, they needed to distance themselves.

But aren’t they happy now, and living the lives they want to live?

So why, if you have what you want, would you not have the grace to let go of the past? And afford the 94-year-old great-grandmother of your child the dignity of living out her twilight years without rubbing her nose in it.