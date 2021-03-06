| -0.6°C Dublin

The Elliott picture was horrible – but put down the pitchforks

Ian O'Doherty

And... they’re off!

No, not the horses. I’m referring to Gordon Elliott’s growing army of critics, who are competing with each other to see who can be most outraged by the now infamous photo of the trainer sitting astride a dead gelding like a big game hunter. It was a horrible image. My first response was one of contempt and a degree of revulsion — as in every picture, it’s the little details that get you and I can still see the horse’s dead face in my mind’s eye. In many ways it’s hard to decide which was worse — posing for the picture in the first place, or not immediately insisting it was deleted. After all, an image that juicy, involving such a high profile trainer, was always going to leak into the public eye. Always.

His cause wasn’t exactly helped when, a few days ago, a different picture of jockey Rob James pretending to ride a dead horse was leaked. Is this what they do in horse racing circles? Do they routinely make fun of their dead animals? I doubt it. But then again, don’t be surprised if more images of a similar nature begin to seep into the public domain.

