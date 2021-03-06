The Elliott picture was horrible – but put down the pitchforks

And... they’re off!

No, not the horses. I’m referring to Gordon Elliott’s growing army of critics, who are competing with each other to see who can be most outraged by the now infamous photo of the trainer sitting astride a dead gelding like a big game hunter. It was a horrible image. My first response was one of contempt and a degree of revulsion — as in every picture, it’s the little details that get you and I can still see the horse’s dead face in my mind’s eye. In many ways it’s hard to decide which was worse — posing for the picture in the first place, or not immediately insisting it was deleted. After all, an image that juicy, involving such a high profile trainer, was always going to leak into the public eye. Always.

His cause wasn’t exactly helped when, a few days ago, a different picture of jockey Rob James pretending to ride a dead horse was leaked. Is this what they do in horse racing circles? Do they routinely make fun of their dead animals? I doubt it. But then again, don’t be surprised if more images of a similar nature begin to seep into the public domain.

On one level, the furious response to Elliott’s picture, which may yet see the end of his career, was a heartening one. You can tell a lot about a society by the way it treats its animals and, on that score, we obviously love our animals.

But do we really? Or was the bile directed in Elliott’s way just another example of the performative outrage which has now apparently become our national hobby?

Just look at the greyhound industry, for example. Even after the frequently sickening practices of this pursuit were exposed by RTÉ in the harrowing 2019 documentary, Running For Their Lives they continue to receive vast sums in government grants.

At least 6,000 dogs are killed each year when they fail to reach the required running times. many more are exported to places like China, where a fate worse than death awaits them.

Similarly, despite being banned in most civilised countries, we continue to permit hare coursing, which is an utterly shameful, indefensible pursuit of a small animal who will ultimately be ripped to shreds by dogs. Then we have the infuriating lack of legislation surrounding those disgusting ‘puppy farms’.

Barely a day seems to go by without yet another story of cruelty, neglect and forced breeding hitting the papers, but those places wouldn’t exist if so many of us weren’t prepared to splurge five hundred quid on a cute, Insta-friendly puppy that will more than likely be riddled with diseases and congenital conditions.

Of course, none of that means much to the horse racing industry. But even the trainers and professionals who love their horses — and the response from Elliott’s peers has been one of utter condemnation — will also be aware that the stupid stunt has now placed them under an extremely uncomfortable spotlight. For instance, there has been growing concern over animal welfare at big events such as the Grand National. Between 2000 and 2013, 40 horses died — 39 horses were put down during the same period at Cheltenham. I’m not a betting man, so I’ve never been interested in horse racing. Frankly, how many people would still be interested in the sport if there was no gambling involved? Remove the betting and you’re just looking at a bunch of people whipping an animal.

Horse racing is in a stronger position than the greyhound industry, which is under greater pressure than it has ever experienced before. Indeed, here’s a very real chance that, within our lifetime, it will be banned outright. Horse racing is much bigger and has an even more powerful lobby wing but public opinion, aided and abetted by Elliott’s unfortunate photograph, is beginning to shift against it.

As I said, like everyone else, I found the picture to be repugnant and inexcusable. But on the other hand, we’re moving too far down a one-strike-and-you’re-out mentality. It’s a rotten, mean-spirited attitude that seems to take delight in ruining someone’s life and cancel culture is becoming voracious — sooner or later, we’re all going to be the victims of a witch hunt.

Elliott’s reputation lies in ruins.

He has lost numerous contracts and been told he can’t bring his horses to any meets in the UK.

The three-time winner at the Grand National is obviously paying a heavy price for his decision.

His life as he knew it is, effectively, over. From now on, wherever he goes he won’t be celebrated for all the winners he has trained; he will be vilified and ostracised for that picture.

Surely that is punishment enough or does the mob want real blood?

The gruesome twosome just want their privacy – as they tell all to Oprah

Well, this could get tasty...

Everyone likes looking at a good family row — as long as it’s not our own family, that is.

But there’s a reason why familial strife is the bread and butter of so many soap operas.

Well, the royal family are currently enduring the kind of row that would make the writers of EastEnders or Coronation Street blush with envy.

At the time of writing, ITV was due to air the long-awaited ‘bombshell’ interview with Harry and Meghan on Monday evening. I look forward to missing it, but the clips will be ubiquitous. Frankly, the thoughts of wasting two hours of my life watching them simper with trembling lips to Oprah Winfrey fills me with dread.

Early leaks seem to suggest that Meghan looks on the queen as if she is the Don of a mafia family, not the queen of England.

This insufferable pair of hypocrites have spent the last few years moaning about being ‘bullied’ by The Firm.

But wadda ya know?

On Wednesday, it emerged that she was the subject of multiple bullying allegations by royal staff when she was still in the UK.

According to one report, she forced two young women PAs to leave their jobs. She reduced another, older aide to tears on a regular basis.

In fact, when a senior palace staffer asked her to be a bit more polite to the help, she snapped back that it’s “not my job to coddle people”.

That, many of her former friends and colleagues have claimed, is far closer to the real Meghan than the platitude-spouting earth mother she likes to portray.

This utterly unlovable double act like to parp on about “unleashing a groundswell of compassion”.

Unless you work for them, apparently.