The easy chattiness of Tommy Tiernan’s interview style has given his show the edge over Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late

Now, it could just be my imagination, but hear me out on this one. There are times on The Late Late Show, nearing the end of an interview with a well-known figure, where Ryan reminds the audience why exactly the interviewee is there.

The blessed plug. “So you’ll be on Sunday nights, RTÉ 1 at 9.30,” Tubridy says, signalling the end of the item. There’s a barely perceptible exhalation as the celebrity sees the end of the interview in sight. The light sort of fades from their eyes. The performance is done.

Not all interviewees are on The Late Late Show under duress, of course, but when a celebrity is there to promote their latest show, or cause, as they very often are, the vibe is distinctly… transactional.

When interviews end on The Tommy Tiernan Show, things are slightly different. Its host, unassuming in his trademark beanie, appears energised after the conversation. The light somehow changes in the interviewee’s eyes too. Even if they have just revealed their innermost secrets, they somehow seem lighter, freer.

It’s an astonishing sleight of hand, and yet the formula of The Tommy Tiernan Show is ridiculously simple: without any music, gimmicks or giveaways, Tiernan sits down for a 20-minute chat with someone. It could be someone famous. It might not.

He seemingly doesn’t know who he will be talking with, removing the element of agenda or even timeliness from the interview. Tiernan is never after the big exclusive scoop, which is probably why he very often gets them.

In any case, the figures now speak for themselves. Last weekend, Tiernan’s show pulled in 453,000 viewers for his Saturday night show, compared with the 441,000 recorded for the Late Late on Friday, March 12.

Given the stranglehold The Late Late Show has had on Irish culture for decades, this is remarkable stuff. Countless broadcasters, many of them more seasoned interviewers than Tiernan, have tried this, and failed.

And yet, these numbers are somehow not surprising, because the style of Tiernan’s show certainly seems to sit well with the nation of natural born gabbers that we are. Tiernan has the conversational gait of a man who has walked into a pub and just started chatting, letting others talk simply for something to go with his pint.

Bashing The Late Late Show is boring. It’s unimaginative and clichéd, so I won’t bother. For years, it was the station’s crown jewel for a damn good reason: it was agenda-setting, pulse-taking TV.

But here’s the thing. Ryan Tubridy is a consummate broadcaster, adept at making people feel comfortable. He is as charming, erudite and eloquent as the day is long.

But we have now seen the on-screen benefits of a lack of professional polish, not to mention an abundance of space to just let an interview open up and wander here and there.

And the promotional plug interview, no matter how big the name, truly pales in comparison.

Forever committed to salience and agenda-setting, The Late Late Show is often bound to guests who are either in the headlines that week, or are gadding about the promotional circuit.

In the Covid era, this pen of plugging celebrities shrinks further still.

And the celebrity interview is reaching critical condition. Most of them think of interviews as a dreary occupational hazard. Ask a slightly off-centre question and — as we saw with Patsy Palmer on Good Morning Britain this week — and it’s just a question of shutting the laptop lid.

The celebrity landscape has changed, too. If people want intimacy from the rich and famous, they can just toddle on across to their Instagram feeds and fill their boots.

The celebrity interview was long due a reinvention.

Ironically, all it took to get ahead of this particular conundrum was to go right back to basics.

Why all men should start listening

Floral tributes in London for murder victim Sarah Everard. Photo: Getty

Floral tributes in London for murder victim Sarah Everard. Photo: Getty

#NotAllMenButEveryWoman has a story of street aggression or gender-based assault. Some women have more than one. And some women, of course, never get the chance to tell their story afterwards.

I’ve watched the outpouring of stories from women about harassment and violence they’ve encountered on the street, and thought of my own.

The man who masturbated next to me on the bus home from school. The creep who followed me onto a DART one afternoon when I was 24, shouting at me while others averted their gaze (and how, as I vaulted clean over a buggy in my hasty exit out the door, he still somehow managed to keep up with me).

And then, walking home from Electric Picnic one evening in Kilmainham, the man who followed me to my door and groped me.

Now, the right question is finally being asked. What can men do about this?

It is impossible to mitigate against men who are murderous, cite criminal insanity or have psychopathic tendencies. Criminologists have been attempting to do this for years.

But every other man should talk to the women they know about their stories — they will likely be surprised at how prevalent these stories are.

After that, it’s as simple as being aware of your surroundings in the way women have been for ever; making sure you’re not walking too closely behind a woman, for instance.

Understanding where exactly our fear comes from might just be a good start.​​​​​​​

A welcome leap from #OscarsSoWhite to #OscarsFeelRight

The Oscar nominations have rarely been this diverse, and 2021 has been a year of firsts. A record nine actors of colour have been nominated; Steven Yeun is the first Asian American to be nominated for best actor, and Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim to be nominated in an acting category.

Riz Ahmed. Photo: PA

Riz Ahmed. Photo: PA

Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao’s best director nods make this the first time two women have been nominated.

It’s amazing what happens when you take away all those very pale, male and stale voter-influence campaigns and events, where the Academy has been left to vote based on what they actually think. Imagine that.