The Dubs in my life may struggle to get their heads around it, but moving to Naas was best thing we ever did as a family

‘Twas recently the season for visiting friends and relatives, although the season took on an entirely different vibe to usual. Nothing to do with The Virus, but rather it was the first year that I wasn’t living in Dublin City. Last year, we moved out from Stoneybatter to deepest darkest Kildare, and to my city-dwelling friends, it might as well Achill Island.

Allow me to illustrate.

One relative was coming to the house during Christmas asked how far in advance he should book the bus out to Naas. If it’s not the 46A, there appears to be an element of confusion, or at least intimidation, involved.

“Em, just go to the quays and hop on,” I told him. “Use your Leap. It’s much the same as getting any other bus.” He decided to set off early enough, no doubt psychologically primed for an expedition of Odyssey-like proportions, and seemed genuinely surprised when he showed up at ours around midday. On a good day, the bus takes 45 minutes from the quays.

A friend elected to come and visit over the festive break too, and we took a walk to the Main Street. She seemed genuinely surprised to see outlets like Benetton, Eddie Rocket’s, Dunnes Stores and… lo, an actual bookshop. “Wow, this is a great little village,” she pointed out. I shouldn’t complain: she is one of the few friends who actually deigned to leave the city. For some, the trek is near-unfathomable.

Other Dubliners marvelled that it took them a mere 30 minutes to get there in a car. “How are you getting on living out here?” they’d ask, waving their hand in the general direction of the outside, as though it were one huge untamed wilderness. Like I’ve been banished here.

I get asked this question a lot since I moved out of Dublin. How are you managing to survive outside of the city, in what must surely be a soporific backwater if it’s not geographically in Dublin? Never mind that Naas has more amenities than neighbourhoods like, say, Walkinstown, or Rathfarnham, or Shankill. Never mind that it takes less time to get to the city on public transport than many other parts of Dublin (it has taken me 45 minutes to get a bus from Rathmines to O’Connell Street).

Never mind that you can access a spinning class, a Japanese restaurant, a salt cave, a flat white, a vegan pizza and any number of bougie, cosmopolitan services here. Never mind that it has its own sense of community, and the postcode doesn’t really matter. It’s a commuter town, not the Outer Hebrides.

The posher the Dub, the broader the stereotype of life outside Dublin they seem to lean on. I’ve been asked a number of times about ‘the sticks’, using tractors, and now being ‘horsey’. There’s an assumption that I am now living The Good Life: growing my own cabbage, knitting my own muesli, and so on. The subtext to all these conversations is that if I’m no longer living in Dublin, I’m not so much thriving as merely surviving.

But the fact is, moving out here was the best thing we ever did as a family. I adored the doorstep camaraderie of Stoneybatter, and the inimitable spirit of the community (the thing that no one tells you is that, if you look hard enough, you’ll find community spirit everywhere).

But now, we have a garden and rooms that don’t double up as the guest/storage/office/playroom. During lockdown I was particularly undone by an Instagram post of a friend’s modest back garden, seen in the background as they sipped Lockdown Level 5 sundowners.

My priorities have shifted. I don’t need to be near the fun, cool stuff. The buzz of nightlife and the energy of a young neighbourhood holds nothing for me these days. I find myself craving space. A settled neighbourhood. Community. Family. I’m actually loving the sonorous pace of the ‘burbs.

I never thought I’d see the day. Growing up in west Dublin, I was strangely embarrassed by how pedestrian and uneventful my neighbourhood was. Row after row of uniform houses that you could only differentiate if you were from there. I worried that it told people that I hadn’t lived any kind of life yet. Where the city was evidently pulsating in the ‘90s and rural Ireland had its own singular identity, the suburbs were a no-fly zone that you couldn’t wait to leave.

And for years, leaving Dublin city to live elsewhere had a defeatist air to it. Tired of Rathmines, tired of life. To my mind, you either were priced out, or you couldn’t hack the frenzied pace, or had no interest in a full and varied life. But we’re living in different times, and being priced out of Dublin city is normal. And craving the quotidian rhythm of the suburbs no longer means you’re a hairnet and RTÉ Guide crossword away from the winter of your youth.

Nowadays, I love going into the city and being able to enjoy it for what it is. I get more value out of Dublin now than I did when I lived right in it. But where I live now is safe, secluded and, compared to the meaner streets of Dublin, non-eventful. And for where I’m at in life, all of that sounds just right.

