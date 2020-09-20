| 12.1°C Dublin

The dire health costs of Dieselgate are still clouding our roads

Geraldine Herbert

Five years on from the scandal and diesel cars are as popular as ever. It's time for Government to step up, writes Geraldine Herbert

'Next month's budget is an opportunity to reverse diesel incentives and to support buyers to move away from older, polluting vehicles' (stock photo) Expand

'Next month's budget is an opportunity to reverse diesel incentives and to support buyers to move away from older, polluting vehicles' (stock photo)

News on September 18, 2015, that Volkswagen had been cheating in emission tests marked the beginning of Dieselgate, the most notorious automotive industry fraud of the 21st Century.

Within days of the revelation, VW admitted to installing a cheating device in 11 million cars worldwide that detected when cars were being tested and reduced emissions levels. That deception was to cost VW more than €30bn.

It was uncovered more than two years earlier when researchers from West Virginia University began to test diesel technology under real driving conditions. It was expected the study would shine a favourable light on diesel cars.