The dire health costs of Dieselgate are still clouding our roads

News on September 18, 2015, that Volkswagen had been cheating in emission tests marked the beginning of Dieselgate, the most notorious automotive industry fraud of the 21st Century.

Within days of the revelation, VW admitted to installing a cheating device in 11 million cars worldwide that detected when cars were being tested and reduced emissions levels. That deception was to cost VW more than €30bn.

It was uncovered more than two years earlier when researchers from West Virginia University began to test diesel technology under real driving conditions. It was expected the study would shine a favourable light on diesel cars.

From the start, however, it was clear something was not right, as two of the three vehicles tested - both Volkswagens - were showing real-world nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions at up to 35 times the permitted levels, yet the same cars had passed laboratory emissions tests. NOx produced by diesel engines has been linked to respiratory and heart conditions.

The findings were later verified by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and VW admitted that its fraud dated back to 2006, when Martin Winterkorn, the then chief executive, had devised a plan to grow global sales - and key to that sales strategy was low-emission 'clean diesel' cars. Winterkorn is now facing trial in Germany on charges of serious fraud.

Following the revelations, regulators in the US acted swiftly and forced VW to compensate consumers for advertising fraud, and to clean up the air pollution from the nearly half-a-million diesel cars sold on the US market for seven years that had been emitting far more harmful NOx emissions than previously known.

But this wasn't the first time a study had highlighted significant discrepancies between real-world emissions and lab test results. Similar research had been conducted in the European Union, and made public, as early as 2010. Nor was it just Volkswagen, as other car manufacturers have been accused of using devices to cheat emissions tests.

Despite this, EU governments encouraged drivers to buy diesel cars and spent billions boosting sales by making diesel cheaper to buy at the pumps than petrol and taxing new diesel registrations at lower rates than petrol cars.

Unlike in the US, where there were many examples of car companies being fined for violating pollution rules in Europe, Brussels set the rules but enforcement was left to the national authorities. In the US, testing is done by the relevant states; in the EU, testing is outsourced to commercial organisations paid for by car manufacturers.

Dieselgate in Europe revealed not only a severe lack of regulation of car manufacturers but also the obsolescence of the emissions testing system. It had been known for years that car makers were gaming the EU lab tests in a host of ways that were impossible to replicate on the road.

The aftermath of the scandal was the introduction of a new, more stringent and accurate testing regime, the Worldwide Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure, introduced in September 2017. In addition, a new law came into effect earlier this month requiring ongoing compliance with EU law for cars already on the market and new models, including their emissions limits.

For Volkswagen, Dieselgate cost billions - but the real legacy was to highlight the human health costs of diesel-related air pollution and the folly of the EU's promotion of it. The failure to ensure vehicles did not breach pollution laws has cost lives: more than 390,000 people die prematurely due to air pollution every year in Europe.

Five years on, the most popular fuel choice among new car buyers is still diesel; more than 70pc of used car imports are diesel.

So while more accurate testing and greater enforcement of emission levels are now in place, this will shed no light on cars currently on our roads. The national fleet is ageing and the vast majority of the cars now on the road were tested for emissions under the old, discredited system.

In the meantime, we can be certain we are being exposed to higher levels of NOx than stated by the car makers. Next month's budget is an opportunity to reverse diesel incentives and to support buyers to move away from older, polluting vehicles.

Until then, we are all test subjects in the great emissions scandal.